One more time Hyprland Starter and Dotfiles Installer on Fedora 42 KDE Plasma 6.4.1 && WKS

Detailed instructions as of 06.28.25
Installation via Dotfiles Installer (Stephan Raabe) on Fedora 42 Dual DE (Gnome && KDE Plasma)
As of now just straight forward following directions provided by https://github.com/mylinuxforwork/hyprland-starter?tab=readme-ov-file didn't bring me to success . An exact sequence of steps which allowed me to get the work done follows below. I understand that Hyprland Starter would be built for Fedora 42 with no issues by Stephan Raabe some time later. Posting this approach I consider it only as a workaround at the moment , which may be reproduced and verified. I also have to notice that activation behind the scene of repository copr:copr.fedorainfracloud.org:solopas is important for this setup .
$ sudo dnf5 install hyprctl
Setup kgx via Copr Repos according to Google's AI directives
Install and run Dotfiles Installer per Stephan Raabe
$ sudo reboot
Login via ssh to F42 Dual DE instance.
Then run :-
sudo dnf5 install \
unzip \
git \
gum \
hyprland \
waybar \
rofi-wayland \
kitty \
dunst \
thunar \
xdg-desktop-portal-hyprland \
qt5-qtwayland \
qt6-qtwayland \
fastfetch \
jq \
brightnessctl \
wireplumber \
wlogout
$ sudo reboot
$ sudo dnf5 install hyprpaper
$ sudo dnf5 install hyprlock
Login via ssh to F42 Dual DE instance:-
# Update hyprpaper.conf , add line
ipc = true
# Update monitor.conf
monitor = ,1920x1080@144,0x0,1
$ sudo reboot
Now Hyprlnad with ML4W Dotfiles is ready to run switchWallpapers.sh
#!/bin/bash
WALLPAPER_DIRECTORY=~/Pictures/Wallpapers
WALLPAPER=$(find "$WALLPAPER_DIRECTORY" -type f | shuf -n 1)
hyprctl hyprpaper preload "$WALLPAPER"
hyprctl hyprpaper wallpaper "Virtual-1,$WALLPAPER"
sleep 1
hyprctl hyprpaper unload unused
Setup above was tested on Fedora 42 with Dual DE in virtual environment
Verification presence of copr:copr.fedorainfracloud.org:solopas
boris@fedora ~]$ sudo dnf5 update -y
[sudo] password for boris:
Updating and loading repositories:
Repositories loaded.
Package Arch Version Repository Size
Upgrading:
hyprcursor x86_64 0.1.12-1.fc42 copr:copr.fedorainfracloud.org:solopas 670.2 KiB
replacing hyprcursor x86_64 0.1.10-1.fc42 fedora 650.4 KiB
xdg-desktop-portal-hyprland x86_64 1:1.3.9-7.fc42 copr:copr.fedorainfracloud.org:solopas 886.6 KiB
replacing xdg-desktop-portal-hyprland x86_64 1.3.6-2.fc42 fedora 668.2 KiB
Transaction Summary:
Upgrading: 2 packages
Replacing: 2 packages
Total size of inbound packages is 560 KiB. Need to download 560 KiB.
After this operation, 238 KiB extra will be used (install 2 MiB, remove 1 MiB).
[1/2] hyprcursor-0:0.1.12-1.fc42.x86_64 100% | 216.8 KiB/s | 223.1 KiB | 00m01s
[2/2] xdg-desktop-portal-hyprland-1:1.3.9-7.fc42.x86_64 100% | 307.9 KiB/s | 336.5 KiB | 00m01s
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[2/2] Total 100% | 512.0 KiB/s | 559.6 KiB | 00m01s
Running transaction
[1/6] Verify package files 100% | 666.0 B/s | 2.0 B | 00m00s
[2/6] Prepare transaction 100% | 10.0 B/s | 4.0 B | 00m00s
[3/6] Upgrading xdg-desktop-portal-hyprland-1:1.3.9-7.fc42.x86_64 100% | 17.7 MiB/s | 888.9 KiB | 00m00s
[4/6] Upgrading hyprcursor-0:0.1.12-1.fc42.x86_64 100% | 14.3 MiB/s | 672.0 KiB | 00m00s
[5/6] Removing xdg-desktop-portal-hyprland-0:1.3.6-2.fc42.x86_64 100% | 714.0 B/s | 15.0 B | 00m00s
[6/6] Removing hyprcursor-0:0.1.10-1.fc42.x86_64 100% | 9.0 B/s | 12.0 B | 00m01s
Complete!
