One more time Hyprland Starter and Dotfiles Installer on Fedora 42 KDE Plasma 6.4.1 && WKS

 Detailed instructions as of 06.28.25

Installation via Dotfiles Installer (Stephan Raabe) on Fedora 42 Dual DE (Gnome && KDE Plasma)

As of now just straight forward following directions provided by https://github.com/mylinuxforwork/hyprland-starter?tab=readme-ov-file    didn't bring me to success . An exact sequence of steps which allowed me to get the work done follows below. I understand that Hyprland Starter would be built for Fedora 42 with no issues by Stephan Raabe some time later. Posting this approach I consider it only as a workaround at the moment , which may be reproduced and verified. I also have to notice that activation behind the scene of repository copr:copr.fedorainfracloud.org:solopas is important for this setup .

$ sudo dnf5 install hyprctl

Setup kgx via Copr Repos according to Google's AI directives

Install and run Dotfiles Installer per Stephan Raabe

$ sudo reboot

Login via ssh to F42 Dual DE instance.

Then run :-

sudo dnf5 install  \
                   unzip \
                      git  \
                    gum \ 
            hyprland \
              waybar  \
      rofi-wayland \ 
                    kitty \
                  dunst \ 
                thunar \
  xdg-desktop-portal-hyprland \
    qt5-qtwayland  \
     qt6-qtwayland \ 
             fastfetch  \
                        jq  \
       brightnessctl \
     wireplumber  \
               wlogout 

$ sudo reboot
$ sudo dnf5 install hyprpaper
$ sudo dnf5 install hyprlock

Login via ssh to F42 Dual DE instance:-

# Update hyprpaper.conf , add line

ipc = true  

# Update monitor.conf
monitor = ,1920x1080@144,0x0,1

$ sudo reboot

Now Hyprlnad with ML4W Dotfiles is ready to run switchWallpapers.sh

#!/bin/bash

WALLPAPER_DIRECTORY=~/Pictures/Wallpapers
WALLPAPER=$(find "$WALLPAPER_DIRECTORY" -type f | shuf -n 1)
hyprctl hyprpaper preload "$WALLPAPER"
hyprctl hyprpaper wallpaper "Virtual-1,$WALLPAPER"
sleep 1
hyprctl hyprpaper unload unused

Setup above was tested on Fedora 42 with Dual DE in virtual environment





































Verification presence of copr:copr.fedorainfracloud.org:solopas

boris@fedora ~]$ sudo dnf5 update -y

[sudo] password for boris:  

Updating and loading repositories:

Repositories loaded.

Package                                   Arch   Version                                  Repository                                  Size

Upgrading:

hyprcursor                               x86_64 0.1.12-1.fc42                            copr:copr.fedorainfracloud.org:solopas 670.2 KiB

  replacing hyprcursor                   x86_64 0.1.10-1.fc42                            fedora                                 650.4 KiB

xdg-desktop-portal-hyprland              x86_64 1:1.3.9-7.fc42                           copr:copr.fedorainfracloud.org:solopas 886.6 KiB

  replacing xdg-desktop-portal-hyprland  x86_64 1.3.6-2.fc42                             fedora                                 668.2 KiB


Transaction Summary:

Upgrading:          2 packages

Replacing:          2 packages


Total size of inbound packages is 560 KiB. Need to download 560 KiB.

After this operation, 238 KiB extra will be used (install 2 MiB, remove 1 MiB).

[1/2] hyprcursor-0:0.1.12-1.fc42.x86_64                                                           100% | 216.8 KiB/s | 223.1 KiB |  00m01s

[2/2] xdg-desktop-portal-hyprland-1:1.3.9-7.fc42.x86_64                                           100% | 307.9 KiB/s | 336.5 KiB |  00m01s

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[2/2] Total                                                                                       100% | 512.0 KiB/s | 559.6 KiB |  00m01s

Running transaction

[1/6] Verify package files                                                                        100% | 666.0   B/s |   2.0   B |  00m00s

[2/6] Prepare transaction                                                                         100% |  10.0   B/s |   4.0   B |  00m00s

[3/6] Upgrading xdg-desktop-portal-hyprland-1:1.3.9-7.fc42.x86_64                                 100% |  17.7 MiB/s | 888.9 KiB |  00m00s

[4/6] Upgrading hyprcursor-0:0.1.12-1.fc42.x86_64                                                 100% |  14.3 MiB/s | 672.0 KiB |  00m00s

[5/6] Removing xdg-desktop-portal-hyprland-0:1.3.6-2.fc42.x86_64                                  100% | 714.0   B/s |  15.0   B |  00m00s

[6/6] Removing hyprcursor-0:0.1.10-1.fc42.x86_64                                                  100% |   9.0   B/s |  12.0   B |  00m01s

Complete!

