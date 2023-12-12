OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Installer vs Anaconda (Blivet-GUI)

OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Installer in expert mode creates disk layout with volumes group VG_SUSE. At first glance, it has practically the same possibilities as demonstrates Anaconda (Blivet-GUI) and more over creates subfolders under "/" root as BTRFS subvolumes
A BTRFS subvolume is a part of filesystem with its own independent file/directory hierarchy and inode number namespace. Subvolumes can share file extents. A snapshot is also subvolume, but with a given initial content of the original subvolume. A subvolume has always inode number 256. A subvolume looks like a normal directory, with some additional operations described below. Subvolumes can be renamed or moved, nesting subvolumes is not restricted but has some implications regarding snapshotting. The numeric id (called subvolid or rootid) of the subvolume is persistent and cannot be changed.
Installer creates PV on /dev/vda3 and then associates LVM group VG_SUSE with PV just created. Afterwards three LVMs are been crteated and "/" root FS (BTRFS) , /home FS (XFS), swap area get mounted on corresponding LVMs - LV1_SUSE,LV2_SUSE,LV3_SUSE
KVM Hypervisor installed essentially automatically
Another disk layout snapshot via Yast Control Center
