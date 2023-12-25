Monday, December 25, 2023

Setting up Wayland on openSUSE Tumbleweed

By default during install  openSUSE Tumbleweed with KDE  Desktop installer selects X11 as windowing system. After logging into KDE ( on openSUSE ) load Yast Control Center and proceed as shown on snapshots below

Software->View->Pattern














Next step is  "select && highlight" Gnome (Wayland)

On screen up here select "Continue"



Now all packages required for Wayland support on Gnome 45.2 and KDE 5.27.10 are supposed to be installed on the system. 



You are all set . After log out right click in left down corner of original logging screen to select desired option. It may be Gnome 45.2 either KDE 5.27.10 with Wayland support

Option with the most recent version of Gnome



Option with KDE 5.27.10





