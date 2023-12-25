Setting up Wayland on openSUSE Tumbleweed

By default during install openSUSE Tumbleweed with KDE Desktop installer selects X11 as windowing system. After logging into KDE ( on openSUSE ) load Yast Control Center and proceed as shown on snapshots below
Software->View->Pattern
Next step is "select && highlight" Gnome (Wayland)
On screen up here select "Continue"
Now all packages required for Wayland support on Gnome 45.2 and KDE 5.27.10 are supposed to be installed on the system.
You are all set . After log out right click in left down corner of original logging screen to select desired option. It may be Gnome 45.2 either KDE 5.27.10 with Wayland support
Option with the most recent version of Gnome
Option with KDE 5.27.10
