Setting up Gnome and KDE Plasma on the same instance of Manjaro 23.1.1

There are several desktop environments and window managers available for Manjaro, each with their own unique style, interface, and features. Furthermore, it is possible to install multiple environments if desired, which can be selected at the login screen at any time. Users are not restricted to whatever comes pre-installed with a particular flavour of Manjaro.
Enable Wayland support in KDE Plasma session
Just issue following command and re-login
Now issue the command
$ sudo pacman -S gnome
and logout from KDE Plasma session .
You are supposed to view updated logging screen
For now select from drop up menu in left down corner Gnome(Wayland) and log into Gnome session
Re-login via new logging screen to Plasma(Wayland)
It seems that installing Manjaro KDE Plasma as the first graphical environment followed by installing GNOME 45.2 DE optimally combines this two DEs on the latest build of Manjaro
