Install Debian Testing ( the most recent bullseye weekly build ) with KDE Plasma on bare metal

It appears that straight forward install Debian Testing via official ISO image at least in meantime hangs . Looks like "sddm" hangs attempting to pop up logging screen prompt
First time log into in recovery mode as root ( text mode )
1. Make user's account (say "john") admin privileged via visudo
either manually update /etc/sudoers as usual with "qw!"
2. # systemctl set-default multi-user.target
Now perform normal logging into as "john" and issue from command prompt
$ startx
The last command will succeed and bring up KDE, at this point we intend to fix issue with "radeon kernel modesetting" and switch back to graphical login.
1. Update /etc/default/grub setting
GRUB_CMD_LINUX="radeon.dpm=0"
2. $ sudo grub-mkconfig -o /boot/grub/grub.cfg
Make sure you downloaded the firmware's ISO (References)
3. $ sudo apt install firmware-amd-graphics
4. $ sudo systemctl set-default graphical.target
