Sunday, September 1, 2024

ML4W Dotfiles 2.9.6 as AUR. Quick install of HYPRLAND for Manjaro per Stephan Raabe

 An exact sequence of steps to be undertaken :-

 1. Add/Remove Software => Go to Preferences =>ThirdParty Menu Option to be selected  => Activate AUR && Check for Updates => Refresh Databases













2. Search for ml4w after databases refreshed

3.   Download packages && Apply












4. Reboot requested by setup      

      Next Step

$ ml4w-hypreland-setup

Reboot again

Original Video of Stephan Raabe         

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6B4Kf30CWLg

In this video, Stephan Raabe guides you through the step-by-step process of installing the Hyprland tiling window manager with the ML4W Dotfiles 2.9.6 from the Arch User Repository (AUR) for Arch Linux-based distributions. From now on, you can install the ML4W Dotfiles for Hyprland as any other package on your system. Just use your preferred AUR Helper or search for ml4w in your Software Center with AUR access enabled. 















