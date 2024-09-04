Wednesday, September 4, 2024

ML4W Dotfiles 2.9.6 as AUR. Install of HYPRLAND on Arch COSMOS Instance

 Deploy Arch COSMOS Instance via archinstall --advanced with GDM as DM. To install ml4w-hyprland-setup we intend to setup Pamac GUI in Arch Linux Cosmos environment . We may install pamac as follows:

Build "yay" to access AUR packages
$ sudo pacman -S --needed base-devel git
$ git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/yay-git.git
$ cd yay-git
$ makepkg -si
Setup pamac via  $ yay -S pamac-aur

Now activate pamac GUI and enable AUR support.

Sequence of steps which is supposed to be done when pamac GUI pops up:  Activate drop down menu in right upper corner of the first panel of GUI interface and select Preferences option of this menu. ThirdParty option of horizontal Menu should be selected.  Activate AUR && Check for Updates. Close panel and select Refresh Databases in the first vertical menu .




























After instance reboot make search for ml4w, which should be successful due to AUR support has been previously activated .

Install ml4w-hyprland-setup on Arch Cosmos via Pamac GUI



























Reboot into COSMOS DE , run ml4w-hyprland-setup and go through install Hyprland DE on Arch Cosmos Instance. Finally selecting Hyprland at gnome login prompt














REFERENCES

https://lxer.com/module/newswire/view/345106/index.html










