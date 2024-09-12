Thursday, September 12, 2024

Dual DE Setup Hyprland (ML4W 2.9.6) && Cosmic on Arch Linux (minimal) via Paru

There was typo in the header, the correct version is ML4W 2.9.6.1-1  Dotfiles

 Setup  Arch Linux (minimal)  using archinstall and the most recent ISO as of 09/01/24 along with base-devel git openssh sddm vim nano . We intend to perform both DEs installation using Paru as AUR Helper . Start with paru build 

$ git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/paru.git 

$ cd paru 

$ makepkg -si 

Now we need access to AUR via Paru AUR Helper :

$ paru -S cosmic

$ sudo reboot

sudo pacman -S packagekit

sudo pacman -S power-profiles-daemon

$ sudo systemctl enable sddm

$ sudo reboot














Verify Cosmic DE functionality

























Continue with  Hyprland (ML4W 2.9.6.1-1) installation as second DE been inside Arch Cosmic Instance

$ paru -S ml4w-hyprland

$ ml4w-hyprland-setup


























When done reboot and log into Hyprland (ML4W 2.9.6.1) 













Now verify some features of  Hyprland DE functionality






































The last snapshot verifies installation on Mission-Center on Hyperland with ML4W 2.9.6.1-1 Dotfiles (Stephan Raabe)

Options provided at SDDM login prompt













REFERENCES

https://www.debugpoint.com/install-cosmic-arch-linux/

