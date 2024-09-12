Dual DE Setup Hyprland (ML4W 2.9.6) && Cosmic on Arch Linux (minimal) via Paru

There was typo in the header, the correct version is ML4W 2.9.6.1-1 Dotfiles
Setup Arch Linux (minimal) using archinstall and the most recent ISO as of 09/01/24 along with base-devel git openssh sddm vim nano . We intend to perform both DEs installation using Paru as AUR Helper . Start with paru build
$ git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/paru.git
$ cd paru
$ makepkg -si
Now we need access to AUR via Paru AUR Helper :
$ paru -S cosmic
$ sudo reboot
$ sudo pacman -S packagekit
$ sudo pacman -S power-profiles-daemon
$ sudo systemctl enable sddm
$ sudo reboot
Verify Cosmic DE functionality
Continue with Hyprland (ML4W 2.9.6.1-1) installation as second DE been inside Arch Cosmic Instance
$ paru -S ml4w-hyprland
$ ml4w-hyprland-setup
When done reboot and log into Hyprland (ML4W 2.9.6.1)
Now verify some features of Hyprland DE functionality
The last snapshot verifies installation on Mission-Center on Hyperland with ML4W 2.9.6.1-1 Dotfiles (Stephan Raabe)
Options provided at SDDM login prompt
