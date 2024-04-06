Precautionary measures at Manjaro Testing Branch in context of CVE-2024-3094

Per https://forum.manjaro.org/t/xz-package-contains-a-vulnerability/159028/26
Arch does not directly link openssh to liblzma, and thus this attack vector is not possible. You can confirm this by issuing the following command:
ldd "$(command -v sshd)"
However, out of an abundance of caution, we advise users to remove the malicious code from their system by upgrading either way. This is because other yet-to-be discovered methods to exploit the backdoor could exist.
– Arch Linux - News: The xz package has been backdoored
On Manjaro Testing I was able only downgrade (say) to xz-5.4.6-1 and lib32-xz-5.4.6-1
Running https://github.com/cyclone-github/scripts/blob/main/xz_cve-2... on Manjaro Testing :-
