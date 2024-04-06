Saturday, April 6, 2024

Precautionary measures at Manjaro Testing Branch in context of CVE-2024-3094

Arch does not directly link openssh to liblzma, and thus this attack vector is not possible. You can confirm this by issuing the following command:

ldd "$(command -v sshd)"

However, out of an abundance of caution, we advise users to remove the malicious code from their system by upgrading either way. This is because other yet-to-be discovered methods to exploit the backdoor could exist.
– Arch Linux - News: The xz package has been backdoored 

On Manjaro Testing I was able only downgrade (say) to xz-5.4.6-1 and lib32-xz-5.4.6-1

