Install Cockpit Flatpak Client on Manjaro KDE 23

CONNECT VIA SSH TO SERVERS WITH COCKPIT
Cockpit Client provides a graphical interface to your servers, containers, and virtual machines. Connections are made over SSH, using the SSH configuration of the local user (including aliases, known hosts, key files, hardware tokens, etc).
The server needs to have Cockpit installed, but the Cockpit webserver doesn't need to be enabled, and no extra ports need to be opened.
Per https://cockpit-project.org/blog/cockpit-294.html
The primary process in a Cockpit Linux session is called cockpit-bridge. It translates operating system interfaces to a JSON stream protocol, which is used by Cockpit browser pages. Recently, cockpit-bridge has been rewritten in Python. The rewrite is now complete enough to start rolling it out.
~ sudo pacman -Syu [sudo] password for boris:
:: Synchronizing package databases...
core is up to date
extra is up to date
multilib is up to date
:: Starting full system upgrade...
resolving dependencies...
looking for conflicting packages...
Packages (3) libpamac-11.6.2+4+g52f2eb3-1 libpamac-flatpak-plugin-11.6.2+4+g52f2eb3-1
mhwd-nvidia-390xx-390.157-8
Total Download Size: 0.91 MiB
Total Installed Size: 3.77 MiB
Net Upgrade Size: 0.00 MiB
:: Proceed with installation? [Y/n] Y
:: Retrieving packages...
libpamac-11.6.2+4+g52f2eb3-1-x86_64 872.8 KiB 1984 KiB/s 00:00 [######################################] 100%
libpamac-flatpak-plugin-11.6.2+4+... 31.2 KiB 312 KiB/s 00:00 [######################################] 100%
mhwd-nvidia-390xx-390.157-8-any 26.1 KiB 272 KiB/s 00:00 [######################################] 100%
Total (3/3) 930.2 KiB 1011 KiB/s 00:01 [######################################] 100%
(3/3) checking keys in keyring [######################################] 100%
(3/3) checking package integrity [######################################] 100%
(3/3) loading package files [######################################] 100%
(3/3) checking for file conflicts [######################################] 100%
(3/3) checking available disk space [######################################] 100%
:: Running pre-transaction hooks...
(1/1) Creating Timeshift snapshot before upgrade...
First run mode (config file not found)
Selected default snapshot type: BTRFS
Using system disk as snapshot device for creating snapshots in BTRFS mode
Mounted '/dev/vda3' at '/run/timeshift/1278/backup'
Creating new backup...(BTRFS)
Saving to device: /dev/vda3, mounted at path: /run/timeshift/1278/backup
Created directory: /run/timeshift/1278/backup/timeshift-btrfs/snapshots/2023-09-06_13-00-48
Created subvolume snapshot: /run/timeshift/1278/backup/timeshift-btrfs/snapshots/2023-09-06_13-00-48/@
Created control file: /run/timeshift/1278/backup/timeshift-btrfs/snapshots/2023-09-06_13-00-48/info.json
BTRFS Snapshot saved successfully (0s)
Tagged snapshot '2023-09-06_13-00-48': ondemand
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
btrfs: Quotas are not enabled
Generating grub configuration file ...
Found theme: /usr/share/grub/themes/manjaro/theme.txt
Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-6.5-x86_64
Found initrd image: /boot/intel-ucode.img /boot/initramfs-6.5-x86_64.img
Found initrd fallback image: /boot/initramfs-6.5-x86_64-fallback.img
Warning: os-prober will be executed to detect other bootable partitions.
Its output will be used to detect bootable binaries on them and create new boot entries.
Adding boot menu entry for UEFI Firmware Settings ...
Detecting snapshots ...
Found snapshot: 2023-09-06 13:00:48 | timeshift-btrfs/snapshots/2023-09-06_13-00-48/@ | ondemand | {timeshift-autosnap} {created before upgrade} |
Found 1 snapshot(s)
Unmount /tmp/grub-btrfs.K09Ntu0EJ0 .. Success
Found memtest86+ image: /boot/memtest86+/memtest.bin
/usr/bin/grub-probe: warning: unknown device type vda.
Found memtest86+ EFI image: /boot/memtest86+/memtest.efi
/usr/bin/grub-probe: warning: unknown device type vda.
done
:: Processing package changes...
(1/3) upgrading libpamac [######################################] 100%
(2/3) upgrading libpamac-flatpak-plugin [######################################] 100%
(3/3) upgrading mhwd-nvidia-390xx [######################################] 100%
:: Running post-transaction hooks...
(1/5) Reloading system manager configuration...
(2/5) Arming ConditionNeedsUpdate...
(3/5) Updating the MIME type database...
(4/5) Refreshing PackageKit...
(5/5) Reloading system bus configuration...
~ sudo pacman -S flatpak ✔warning: flatpak-1:1.15.4-1 is up to date -- reinstalling
resolving dependencies...
looking for conflicting packages...
Packages (1) flatpak-1:1.15.4-1
Total Download Size: 1.76 MiB
Total Installed Size: 6.89 MiB
Net Upgrade Size: 0.00 MiB
:: Proceed with installation? [Y/n] Y
:: Retrieving packages...
flatpak-1:1.15.4-1-x86_64 1801.0 KiB 2.41 MiB/s 00:01 [######################################] 100%
(1/1) checking keys in keyring [######################################] 100%
(1/1) checking package integrity [######################################] 100%
(1/1) loading package files [######################################] 100%
(1/1) checking for file conflicts [######################################] 100%
(1/1) checking available disk space [######################################] 100%
:: Running pre-transaction hooks...
(1/1) Creating Timeshift snapshot before upgrade...
First run mode (config file not found)
Selected default snapshot type: BTRFS
Using system disk as snapshot device for creating snapshots in BTRFS mode
Mounted '/dev/vda3' at '/run/timeshift/2196/backup'
btrfs: Quotas are not enabled
Creating new backup...(BTRFS)
Saving to device: /dev/vda3, mounted at path: /run/timeshift/2196/backup
Created directory: /run/timeshift/2196/backup/timeshift-btrfs/snapshots/2023-09-06_13-01-30
Created subvolume snapshot: /run/timeshift/2196/backup/timeshift-btrfs/snapshots/2023-09-06_13-01-30/@
Created control file: /run/timeshift/2196/backup/timeshift-btrfs/snapshots/2023-09-06_13-01-30/info.json
BTRFS Snapshot saved successfully (0s)
Tagged snapshot '2023-09-06_13-01-30': ondemand
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Generating grub configuration file ...
Found theme: /usr/share/grub/themes/manjaro/theme.txt
Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-6.5-x86_64
Found initrd image: /boot/intel-ucode.img /boot/initramfs-6.5-x86_64.img
Found initrd fallback image: /boot/initramfs-6.5-x86_64-fallback.img
Warning: os-prober will be executed to detect other bootable partitions.
Its output will be used to detect bootable binaries on them and create new boot entries.
Adding boot menu entry for UEFI Firmware Settings ...
Detecting snapshots ...
Found snapshot: 2023-09-06 13:01:30 | timeshift-btrfs/snapshots/2023-09-06_13-01-30/@ | ondemand | {timeshift-autosnap} {created before upgrade} |
Found snapshot: 2023-09-06 13:00:48 | timeshift-btrfs/snapshots/2023-09-06_13-00-48/@ | ondemand | {timeshift-autosnap} {created before upgrade} |
Found 2 snapshot(s)
Unmount /tmp/grub-btrfs.lfMyCzfN3d .. Success
Found memtest86+ image: /boot/memtest86+/memtest.bin
/usr/bin/grub-probe: warning: unknown device type vda.
Found memtest86+ EFI image: /boot/memtest86+/memtest.efi
/usr/bin/grub-probe: warning: unknown device type vda.
done
:: Processing package changes...
(1/1) reinstalling flatpak [######################################] 100%
:: Running post-transaction hooks...
(1/5) Creating system user accounts...
(2/5) Reloading system manager configuration...
(3/5) Arming ConditionNeedsUpdate...
(4/5) Refreshing PackageKit...
(5/5) Reloading system bus configuration...
Remote login to ManjaroKDE 23 KVM Guest
The authenticity of host '192.168.0.65 (192.168.0.65)' can't be established.
ED25519 key fingerprint is SHA256:HZFw8+BjUyPqMRik9kQymi8nwVDNwrvJtgwV2F6cdDw.
This key is not known by any other names
Are you sure you want to continue connecting (yes/no/[fingerprint])? yes
Warning: Permanently added '192.168.0.65' (ED25519) to the list of known hosts.
boris@192.168.0.65's password:
[boris@boris-manjaro ~]$ uname -a
Linux boris-manjaro 6.5.0-1-MANJARO #1 SMP PREEMPT_DYNAMIC Mon Aug 28 08:46:43 UTC 2023 x86_64 GNU/Linux
[boris@boris-manjaro ~]$ flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo
[boris@boris-manjaro ~]$ flatpak --version
Flatpak 1.15.4
[boris@boris-manjaro ~]$ sudo flatpak install flathub org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient
[sudo] password for boris:
Looking for matches…
Required runtime for org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient/x86_64/stable (runtime/org.gnome.Platform/x86_64/43) found in remote flathub
Do you want to install it? [Y/n]: Y
org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient permissions:
ipc fallback-x11 wayland x11
dri dbus access [1]
[1] org.freedesktop.Flatpak
ID Branch Op Remote Download
1. [✓] org.freedesktop.Platform.GL.default 22.08 i flathub 142.8 MB / 143.1 MB
2. [✓] org.freedesktop.Platform.GL.default 22.08-extra i flathub 16.3 MB / 143.1 MB
3. [✓] org.freedesktop.Platform.openh264 2.2.0 i flathub 886.8 kB / 944.3 kB
4. [✓] org.gnome.Platform.Locale 43 i flathub 17.8 kB / 340.6 MB
5. [✓] org.gnome.Platform 43 i flathub 280.4 MB / 329.3 MB
6. [✓] org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient stable i flathub 11.7 MB / 11.9 MB
Installation complete.
No comments:
Post a Comment