Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Install Cockpit Flatpak Client on Manjaro KDE 23

CONNECT VIA SSH TO SERVERS WITH COCKPIT

Cockpit Client provides a graphical interface to your servers, containers, and virtual machines. Connections are made over SSH, using the SSH configuration of the local user (including aliases, known hosts, key files, hardware tokens, etc).

The server needs to have Cockpit installed, but the Cockpit webserver doesn't need to be enabled, and no extra ports need to be opened.

Per  https://cockpit-project.org/blog/cockpit-294.html

The primary process in a Cockpit Linux session is called cockpit-bridge. It translates operating system interfaces to a JSON stream protocol, which is used by Cockpit browser pages. Recently, cockpit-bridge has been rewritten in Python. The rewrite is now complete enough to start rolling it out.

~  sudo pacman -Syu                                                                               [sudo] password for boris:

:: Synchronizing package databases...

 core is up to date

 extra is up to date

 multilib is up to date

:: Starting full system upgrade...

resolving dependencies...

looking for conflicting packages...

Packages (3) libpamac-11.6.2+4+g52f2eb3-1  libpamac-flatpak-plugin-11.6.2+4+g52f2eb3-1

             mhwd-nvidia-390xx-390.157-8

Total Download Size:   0.91 MiB

Total Installed Size:  3.77 MiB

Net Upgrade Size:      0.00 MiB

:: Proceed with installation? [Y/n] Y

:: Retrieving packages...

 libpamac-11.6.2+4+g52f2eb3-1-x86_64    872.8 KiB  1984 KiB/s 00:00 [######################################] 100%

 libpamac-flatpak-plugin-11.6.2+4+...    31.2 KiB   312 KiB/s 00:00 [######################################] 100%

 mhwd-nvidia-390xx-390.157-8-any         26.1 KiB   272 KiB/s 00:00 [######################################] 100%

 Total (3/3)                            930.2 KiB  1011 KiB/s 00:01 [######################################] 100%

(3/3) checking keys in keyring                                      [######################################] 100%

(3/3) checking package integrity                                    [######################################] 100%

(3/3) loading package files                                         [######################################] 100%

(3/3) checking for file conflicts                                   [######################################] 100%

(3/3) checking available disk space                                 [######################################] 100%

:: Running pre-transaction hooks...

(1/1) Creating Timeshift snapshot before upgrade...

First run mode (config file not found)

Selected default snapshot type: BTRFS

Using system disk as snapshot device for creating snapshots in BTRFS mode

Mounted '/dev/vda3' at '/run/timeshift/1278/backup'

Creating new backup...(BTRFS)

Saving to device: /dev/vda3, mounted at path: /run/timeshift/1278/backup

Created directory: /run/timeshift/1278/backup/timeshift-btrfs/snapshots/2023-09-06_13-00-48

Created subvolume snapshot: /run/timeshift/1278/backup/timeshift-btrfs/snapshots/2023-09-06_13-00-48/@

Created control file: /run/timeshift/1278/backup/timeshift-btrfs/snapshots/2023-09-06_13-00-48/info.json

BTRFS Snapshot saved successfully (0s)

Tagged snapshot '2023-09-06_13-00-48': ondemand

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

btrfs: Quotas are not enabled

Generating grub configuration file ...

Found theme: /usr/share/grub/themes/manjaro/theme.txt

Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-6.5-x86_64

Found initrd image: /boot/intel-ucode.img /boot/initramfs-6.5-x86_64.img

Found initrd fallback image: /boot/initramfs-6.5-x86_64-fallback.img

Warning: os-prober will be executed to detect other bootable partitions.

Its output will be used to detect bootable binaries on them and create new boot entries.

Adding boot menu entry for UEFI Firmware Settings ...

Detecting snapshots ...

Found snapshot: 2023-09-06 13:00:48 | timeshift-btrfs/snapshots/2023-09-06_13-00-48/@ | ondemand | {timeshift-autosnap} {created before upgrade} |

Found 1 snapshot(s)

Unmount /tmp/grub-btrfs.K09Ntu0EJ0 .. Success

Found memtest86+ image: /boot/memtest86+/memtest.bin

/usr/bin/grub-probe: warning: unknown device type vda.

Found memtest86+ EFI image: /boot/memtest86+/memtest.efi

/usr/bin/grub-probe: warning: unknown device type vda.

done

:: Processing package changes...

(1/3) upgrading libpamac                                            [######################################] 100%

(2/3) upgrading libpamac-flatpak-plugin                             [######################################] 100%

(3/3) upgrading mhwd-nvidia-390xx                                   [######################################] 100%

:: Running post-transaction hooks...

(1/5) Reloading system manager configuration...

(2/5) Arming ConditionNeedsUpdate...

(3/5) Updating the MIME type database...

(4/5) Refreshing PackageKit...

(5/5) Reloading system bus configuration...

~ sudo pacman -S flatpak                                                                    ✔warning: flatpak-1:1.15.4-1 is up to date -- reinstalling

resolving dependencies...

looking for conflicting packages...

Packages (1) flatpak-1:1.15.4-1

Total Download Size:   1.76 MiB

Total Installed Size:  6.89 MiB

Net Upgrade Size:      0.00 MiB

:: Proceed with installation? [Y/n] Y

:: Retrieving packages...

 flatpak-1:1.15.4-1-x86_64             1801.0 KiB  2.41 MiB/s 00:01 [######################################] 100%

(1/1) checking keys in keyring                                      [######################################] 100%

(1/1) checking package integrity                                    [######################################] 100%

(1/1) loading package files                                         [######################################] 100%

(1/1) checking for file conflicts                                   [######################################] 100%

(1/1) checking available disk space                                 [######################################] 100%

:: Running pre-transaction hooks...

(1/1) Creating Timeshift snapshot before upgrade...

First run mode (config file not found)

Selected default snapshot type: BTRFS

Using system disk as snapshot device for creating snapshots in BTRFS mode

Mounted '/dev/vda3' at '/run/timeshift/2196/backup'

btrfs: Quotas are not enabled

Creating new backup...(BTRFS)

Saving to device: /dev/vda3, mounted at path: /run/timeshift/2196/backup

Created directory: /run/timeshift/2196/backup/timeshift-btrfs/snapshots/2023-09-06_13-01-30

Created subvolume snapshot: /run/timeshift/2196/backup/timeshift-btrfs/snapshots/2023-09-06_13-01-30/@

Created control file: /run/timeshift/2196/backup/timeshift-btrfs/snapshots/2023-09-06_13-01-30/info.json

BTRFS Snapshot saved successfully (0s)

Tagged snapshot '2023-09-06_13-01-30': ondemand

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Generating grub configuration file ...

Found theme: /usr/share/grub/themes/manjaro/theme.txt

Found linux image: /boot/vmlinuz-6.5-x86_64

Found initrd image: /boot/intel-ucode.img /boot/initramfs-6.5-x86_64.img

Found initrd fallback image: /boot/initramfs-6.5-x86_64-fallback.img

Warning: os-prober will be executed to detect other bootable partitions.

Its output will be used to detect bootable binaries on them and create new boot entries.

Adding boot menu entry for UEFI Firmware Settings ...

Detecting snapshots ...

Found snapshot: 2023-09-06 13:01:30 | timeshift-btrfs/snapshots/2023-09-06_13-01-30/@ | ondemand | {timeshift-autosnap} {created before upgrade} |

Found snapshot: 2023-09-06 13:00:48 | timeshift-btrfs/snapshots/2023-09-06_13-00-48/@ | ondemand | {timeshift-autosnap} {created before upgrade} |

Found 2 snapshot(s)

Unmount /tmp/grub-btrfs.lfMyCzfN3d .. Success

Found memtest86+ image: /boot/memtest86+/memtest.bin

/usr/bin/grub-probe: warning: unknown device type vda.

Found memtest86+ EFI image: /boot/memtest86+/memtest.efi

/usr/bin/grub-probe: warning: unknown device type vda.

done

:: Processing package changes...

(1/1) reinstalling flatpak                                          [######################################] 100%

:: Running post-transaction hooks...

(1/5) Creating system user accounts...

(2/5) Reloading system manager configuration...

(3/5) Arming ConditionNeedsUpdate...

(4/5) Refreshing PackageKit...

(5/5) Reloading system bus configuration...

Remote login to ManjaroKDE 23 KVM Guest

[boris@fedora ~]$ ssh boris@192.168.0.65

The authenticity of host '192.168.0.65 (192.168.0.65)' can't be established.

ED25519 key fingerprint is SHA256:HZFw8+BjUyPqMRik9kQymi8nwVDNwrvJtgwV2F6cdDw.

This key is not known by any other names

Are you sure you want to continue connecting (yes/no/[fingerprint])? yes

Warning: Permanently added '192.168.0.65' (ED25519) to the list of known hosts.

boris@192.168.0.65's password: 

[boris@boris-manjaro ~]$ uname -a

Linux boris-manjaro 6.5.0-1-MANJARO #1 SMP PREEMPT_DYNAMIC Mon Aug 28 08:46:43 UTC 2023 x86_64 GNU/Linux

[boris@boris-manjaro ~]$ flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

[boris@boris-manjaro ~]$  flatpak --version

Flatpak 1.15.4

[boris@boris-manjaro ~]$ sudo flatpak install flathub  org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient

[sudo] password for boris: 

Looking for matches…

Required runtime for org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient/x86_64/stable (runtime/org.gnome.Platform/x86_64/43) found in remote flathub

Do you want to install it? [Y/n]: Y

org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient permissions:

    ipc      fallback-x11        wayland     x11

    dri      dbus access [1]

    [1] org.freedesktop.Flatpak

 ID                                  Branch      Op Remote  Download

 1. [✓] org.freedesktop.Platform.GL.default 22.08       i  flathub 142.8 MB / 143.1 MB

 2. [✓] org.freedesktop.Platform.GL.default 22.08-extra i  flathub  16.3 MB / 143.1 MB

 3. [✓] org.freedesktop.Platform.openh264   2.2.0       i  flathub 886.8 kB / 944.3 kB

 4. [✓] org.gnome.Platform.Locale           43          i  flathub  17.8 kB / 340.6 MB

 5. [✓] org.gnome.Platform                  43          i  flathub 280.4 MB / 329.3 MB

 6. [✓] org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient   stable      i  flathub  11.7 MB / 11.9 MB

Installation complete.


















Messages been sent upon startup Cockpit flatpak Client to Manjaro 23 Console ( inside VM ) are harmless . That is a known issue .





UPDATE as of 09/07/23
On Manjaro Gnome 23 make sure libpamac-flatpak-plugin is already installed via running





















and the rest on of installation procedure seems to be already done as well





















