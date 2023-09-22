Friday, September 22, 2023

Attempt to test Anaconda Web UI on Fedora 39 WKS (development branch)

Actually, there is no need to wait for proposed in https://pagure.io/fesco/issue/3066 option by "sgallagh" -

- "To be clear, my suggestion about providing the WebUI as an experimental option was intended for Final". Load from live image Fedora-Workstation-Live-x86_64-39-20230922.n.0.iso into KVM Guest and shut down Installer afterwards. Keep staying in Fedora39 Live environment and issue

liveuser@localhost-live:~$ sudo dnf install anaconda-webui -y

Fedora 39 - x86_64                                                       3.5 MB/s |  90 MB     00:25    

Fedora 39 openh264 (From Cisco) - x86_64                                 2.5 kB/s | 2.5 kB     00:00    

Fedora 39 - x86_64 - Updates                                             136  B/s | 257  B     00:01    

Fedora 39 - x86_64 - Test Updates                                        2.1 MB/s | 8.4 MB     00:04    

Dependencies resolved.

=================================================

 Package      Architecture      Version     Repository                  Size

=================================================

Installing:

 anaconda-webui            x86_64            39.32.3-1.fc39             updates-testing            1.4 M

Installing dependencies:

 cockpit-bridge            x86_64            301-1.fc39                 updates-testing            555 k

 cockpit-ws                x86_64            301-1.fc39                 updates-testing            929 k

 openssl                   x86_64            1:3.1.1-4.fc39             fedora                     1.0 M

Installing weak dependencies:

 sscg                      x86_64            3.0.5-3.fc39               fedora                      46 k

Transaction Summary

=================================================

Install  5 Packages


Total download size: 3.9 M

Installed size: 11 M

Downloading Packages:

(1/5): sscg-3.0.5-3.fc39.x86_64.rpm                                      214 kB/s |  46 kB     00:00    

(2/5): openssl-3.1.1-4.fc39.x86_64.rpm                                   2.0 MB/s | 1.0 MB     00:00    

(3/5): cockpit-bridge-301-1.fc39.x86_64.rpm                              464 kB/s | 555 kB     00:01    

(4/5): cockpit-ws-301-1.fc39.x86_64.rpm                                  764 kB/s | 929 kB     00:01    

(5/5): anaconda-webui-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64.rpm                          692 kB/s | 1.4 MB     00:02    

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total                                                                    1.5 MB/s | 3.9 MB     00:02     

Fedora 39 - x86_64                                                       352 kB/s | 1.6 kB     00:00    

Importing GPG key 0x18B8E74C:

 Userid     : "Fedora (39) <fedora-39-primary@fedoraproject.org>"

 Fingerprint: E8F2 3996 F232 1864 0CB4 4CBE 75CF 5AC4 18B8 E74C

 From       : /etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-39-x86_64

Key imported successfully

Running transaction check

Transaction check succeeded.

Running transaction test

Transaction test succeeded.

Running transaction

  Preparing        :                                                                                 1/1 

  Installing       : cockpit-bridge-301-1.fc39.x86_64                                                1/5 

  Installing       : sscg-3.0.5-3.fc39.x86_64                                                        2/5 

  Installing       : openssl-1:3.1.1-4.fc39.x86_64                                                   3/5 

  Running scriptlet: cockpit-ws-301-1.fc39.x86_64                                                    4/5 

  Installing       : cockpit-ws-301-1.fc39.x86_64                                                    4/5 

  Running scriptlet: cockpit-ws-301-1.fc39.x86_64                                                    4/5 

  Installing       : anaconda-webui-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64                                            5/5 

  Running scriptlet: anaconda-webui-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64                                            5/5 

  Verifying        : openssl-1:3.1.1-4.fc39.x86_64                                                   1/5 

  Verifying        : sscg-3.0.5-3.fc39.x86_64                                                        2/5 

  Verifying        : anaconda-webui-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64                                            3/5 

  Verifying        : cockpit-bridge-301-1.fc39.x86_64                                                4/5 

  Verifying        : cockpit-ws-301-1.fc39.x86_64                                                    5/5 

Installed:

  anaconda-webui-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64  cockpit-bridge-301-1.fc39.x86_64  cockpit-ws-301-1.fc39.x86_64 

  openssl-1:3.1.1-4.fc39.x86_64         sscg-3.0.5-3.fc39.x86_64         

Complete!

liveuser@localhost-live:~$ rpm -qa|grep anaconda

libreport-anaconda-2.17.11-3.fc39.x86_64

anaconda-tui-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64

anaconda-core-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64

anaconda-user-help-26.2-6.fc39.noarch

anaconda-widgets-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64

anaconda-gui-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64

anaconda-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64

kdump-anaconda-addon-006-9.20220714git7ca2d3e.fc39.noarch

anaconda-live-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64

anaconda-install-env-deps-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64

anaconda-webui-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64

Now bring Installer up and proceed without trying to encrypt BTRFS volume for root partition .
























































































































































Would you try to Encrypt btrfs volume for root partition installer will crash right away . Same encryption would work fine with native (old) Anaconda Installer which works the same way for F39's WKS, Server or KDE Spin (this cases have been tested)










