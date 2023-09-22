Attempt to test Anaconda Web UI on Fedora 39 WKS (development branch)

Actually, there is no need to wait for proposed in https://pagure.io/fesco/issue/3066 option by "sgallagh" -
- "To be clear, my suggestion about providing the WebUI as an experimental option was intended for Final". Load from live image Fedora-Workstation-Live-x86_64-39-20230922.n.0.iso into KVM Guest and shut down Installer afterwards. Keep staying in Fedora39 Live environment and issue
liveuser@localhost-live:~$ sudo dnf install anaconda-webui -y
Fedora 39 - x86_64 3.5 MB/s | 90 MB 00:25
Fedora 39 openh264 (From Cisco) - x86_64 2.5 kB/s | 2.5 kB 00:00
Fedora 39 - x86_64 - Updates 136 B/s | 257 B 00:01
Fedora 39 - x86_64 - Test Updates 2.1 MB/s | 8.4 MB 00:04
Dependencies resolved.
=================================================
Package Architecture Version Repository Size
=================================================
Installing:
anaconda-webui x86_64 39.32.3-1.fc39 updates-testing 1.4 M
Installing dependencies:
cockpit-bridge x86_64 301-1.fc39 updates-testing 555 k
cockpit-ws x86_64 301-1.fc39 updates-testing 929 k
openssl x86_64 1:3.1.1-4.fc39 fedora 1.0 M
Installing weak dependencies:
sscg x86_64 3.0.5-3.fc39 fedora 46 k
Transaction Summary
=================================================
Install 5 Packages
Total download size: 3.9 M
Installed size: 11 M
Downloading Packages:
(1/5): sscg-3.0.5-3.fc39.x86_64.rpm 214 kB/s | 46 kB 00:00
(2/5): openssl-3.1.1-4.fc39.x86_64.rpm 2.0 MB/s | 1.0 MB 00:00
(3/5): cockpit-bridge-301-1.fc39.x86_64.rpm 464 kB/s | 555 kB 00:01
(4/5): cockpit-ws-301-1.fc39.x86_64.rpm 764 kB/s | 929 kB 00:01
(5/5): anaconda-webui-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64.rpm 692 kB/s | 1.4 MB 00:02
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total 1.5 MB/s | 3.9 MB 00:02
Fedora 39 - x86_64 352 kB/s | 1.6 kB 00:00
Importing GPG key 0x18B8E74C:
Userid : "Fedora (39) <fedora-39-primary@fedoraproject.org>"
Fingerprint: E8F2 3996 F232 1864 0CB4 4CBE 75CF 5AC4 18B8 E74C
From : /etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-39-x86_64
Key imported successfully
Running transaction check
Transaction check succeeded.
Running transaction test
Transaction test succeeded.
Running transaction
Preparing : 1/1
Installing : cockpit-bridge-301-1.fc39.x86_64 1/5
Installing : sscg-3.0.5-3.fc39.x86_64 2/5
Installing : openssl-1:3.1.1-4.fc39.x86_64 3/5
Running scriptlet: cockpit-ws-301-1.fc39.x86_64 4/5
Installing : cockpit-ws-301-1.fc39.x86_64 4/5
Running scriptlet: cockpit-ws-301-1.fc39.x86_64 4/5
Installing : anaconda-webui-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64 5/5
Running scriptlet: anaconda-webui-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64 5/5
Verifying : openssl-1:3.1.1-4.fc39.x86_64 1/5
Verifying : sscg-3.0.5-3.fc39.x86_64 2/5
Verifying : anaconda-webui-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64 3/5
Verifying : cockpit-bridge-301-1.fc39.x86_64 4/5
Verifying : cockpit-ws-301-1.fc39.x86_64 5/5
Installed:
anaconda-webui-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64 cockpit-bridge-301-1.fc39.x86_64 cockpit-ws-301-1.fc39.x86_64
openssl-1:3.1.1-4.fc39.x86_64 sscg-3.0.5-3.fc39.x86_64
Complete!
liveuser@localhost-live:~$ rpm -qa|grep anaconda
libreport-anaconda-2.17.11-3.fc39.x86_64
anaconda-tui-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64
anaconda-core-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64
anaconda-user-help-26.2-6.fc39.noarch
anaconda-widgets-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64
anaconda-gui-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64
anaconda-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64
kdump-anaconda-addon-006-9.20220714git7ca2d3e.fc39.noarch
anaconda-live-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64
anaconda-install-env-deps-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64
anaconda-webui-39.32.3-1.fc39.x86_64
Now bring Installer up and proceed without trying to encrypt BTRFS volume for root partition .
