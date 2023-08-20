Install Cockpit Flatpak Client on Ubuntu 22.04.3 (Gnome Desktop)

CONNECT VIA SSH TO SERVERS WITH COCKPIT
Cockpit Client provides a graphical interface to your servers, containers, and virtual machines. Connections are made over SSH, using the SSH configuration of the local user (including aliases, known hosts, key files, hardware tokens, etc).
The server needs to have Cockpit installed, but the Cockpit webserver doesn't need to be enabled, and no extra ports need to be opened.
Per https://cockpit-project.org/blog/cockpit-294.html
The primary process in a Cockpit Linux session is called cockpit-bridge. It translates operating system interfaces to a JSON stream protocol, which is used by Cockpit browser pages. Recently, cockpit-bridge has been rewritten in Python. The rewrite is now complete enough to start rolling it out.
boris@UbuntuLTS:~$ hostnamectl
Static hostname: UbuntuLTS
Icon name: computer-desktop
Chassis: desktop
Machine ID: 2b86869604ff40d7a03c0f94745f2b65
Boot ID: b7cef5e9c8c54109bba7b8a501881738
Operating System: Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS
Kernel: Linux 6.2.0-26-generic
Architecture: x86-64
Hardware Vendor: ASUS
Hardware Model: All Series
boris@UbuntuLTS:~$ sudo apt update
boris@UbuntuLTS:~$ sudo apt install flatpak
boris@UbuntuLTS:~$ sudo apt install gnome-software-plugin-flatpak
boris@UbuntuLTS:~$ flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo
boris@UbuntuLTS:~$ flatpak --version
Flatpak 1.12.7
RELOGIN
boris@UbuntuLTS:~$ sudo flatpak install flathub org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient
[sudo] password for boris:
Sorry, try again.
[sudo] password for boris:
Looking for matches…
Required runtime for org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient/x86_64/stable (runtime/org.gnome.Platform/x86_64/43) found in remote flathub
Do you want to install it? [Y/n]: Y
org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient permissions:
ipc fallback-x11 wayland x11
dri dbus access [1]
[1] org.freedesktop.Flatpak
ID Branch Op Remote Download
1. [✓] org.freedesktop.Platform.GL.default 22.08 i flathub 142,8 MB / 143,1 MB
2. [✓] org.freedesktop.Platform.GL.default 22.08-extra i flathub 16,2 MB / 143,1 MB
3. [✓] org.freedesktop.Platform.openh264 2.2.0 i flathub 883,7 kB / 944,3 kB
4. [✓] org.gnome.Platform.Locale 43 i flathub 3,9 MB / 340,6 MB
5. [✓] org.gtk.Gtk3theme.Yaru 3.22 i flathub 136,8 kB / 191,5 kB
6. [✓] org.gnome.Platform 43 i flathub 323,0 MB / 329,3 MB
7. [✓] org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient stable i flathub 23,3 MB / 11,9 MB
Installation complete.
boris@UbuntuLTS:~$ flatpak run org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient
