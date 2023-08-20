Sunday, August 20, 2023

Install Cockpit Flatpak Client on Ubuntu 22.04.3 (Gnome Desktop)

 

CONNECT VIA SSH TO SERVERS WITH COCKPIT

Cockpit Client provides a graphical interface to your servers, containers, and virtual machines. Connections are made over SSH, using the SSH configuration of the local user (including aliases, known hosts, key files, hardware tokens, etc).

The server needs to have Cockpit installed, but the Cockpit webserver doesn't need to be enabled, and no extra ports need to be opened.

Per https://cockpit-project.org/blog/cockpit-294.html

The primary process in a Cockpit Linux session is called cockpit-bridge. It translates operating system interfaces to a JSON stream protocol, which is used by Cockpit browser pages. Recently, cockpit-bridge has been rewritten in Python. The rewrite is now complete enough to start rolling it out.

boris@UbuntuLTS:~$ hostnamectl

 Static hostname: UbuntuLTS

       Icon name: computer-desktop

         Chassis: desktop

      Machine ID: 2b86869604ff40d7a03c0f94745f2b65

         Boot ID: b7cef5e9c8c54109bba7b8a501881738

Operating System: Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS              

          Kernel: Linux 6.2.0-26-generic

    Architecture: x86-64

 Hardware Vendor: ASUS

  Hardware Model: All Series

boris@UbuntuLTS:~$ sudo apt update

boris@UbuntuLTS:~$ sudo apt install flatpak

boris@UbuntuLTS:~$ sudo apt install gnome-software-plugin-flatpak

boris@UbuntuLTS:~$ flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

boris@UbuntuLTS:~$ flatpak --version

Flatpak 1.12.7

RELOGIN

boris@UbuntuLTS:~$ sudo flatpak install flathub  org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient

[sudo] password for boris: 

Sorry, try again.

[sudo] password for boris: 

Looking for matches…

Required runtime for org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient/x86_64/stable (runtime/org.gnome.Platform/x86_64/43) found in remote flathub

Do you want to install it? [Y/n]: Y

org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient permissions:

    ipc      fallback-x11        wayland     x11

    dri      dbus access [1]

    [1] org.freedesktop.Flatpak

        ID                                  Branch      Op Remote  Download

 1. [✓] org.freedesktop.Platform.GL.default 22.08       i  flathub 142,8 MB / 143,1 MB

 2. [✓] org.freedesktop.Platform.GL.default 22.08-extra i  flathub  16,2 MB / 143,1 MB

 3. [✓] org.freedesktop.Platform.openh264   2.2.0       i  flathub 883,7 kB / 944,3 kB

 4. [✓] org.gnome.Platform.Locale           43          i  flathub   3,9 MB / 340,6 MB

 5. [✓] org.gtk.Gtk3theme.Yaru              3.22        i  flathub 136,8 kB / 191,5 kB

 6. [✓] org.gnome.Platform                  43          i  flathub 323,0 MB / 329,3 MB

 7. [✓] org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient   stable      i  flathub  23,3 MB / 11,9 MB

Installation complete.

boris@UbuntuLTS:~$ flatpak run  org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient












































