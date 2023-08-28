Anaconda F39's Advanced Partitioner (Blivet-GUI) vs Calamares 3.2.61

Sequence of snapshots down here demostrates F39WKS KVM Guest setup via Fedora-39-20230827.n.0 (netinst-everything boot ISO image). Download link https://openqa.fedoraproject.org/nightlies.html
In my very personal opinion Anaconda F39's Advanced Partitioner (Blivet-GUI) behaves pretty much the same way as the most recent versions of Calamares on SparkyLinux 7, Manjaro 22.1, Ubuntu 23.04 DDE Remix . However , at the moment I was forced to perform manual inputs of names of filesystems like /boot/efi in Anaconda Blivet-GUI environment rather then picking them up from drop-down Calamares's menu and setting to partitions required flags.
