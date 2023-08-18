Friday, August 18, 2023

Iinstall Cockpit Flatpak Client (version 297) on Fedora 38 WKS

Connect via ssh to servers with Cockpit

Cockpit Client provides a graphical interface to your servers, containers, and virtual machines. Connections are made over SSH, using the SSH configuration of the local user (including aliases, known hosts, key files, hardware tokens, etc).

The server needs to have Cockpit installed, but the Cockpit webserver doesn't need to be enabled, and no extra ports need to be opened.

Per https://cockpit-project.org/blog/cockpit-294.html

The primary process in a Cockpit Linux session is called cockpit-bridge. It translates operating system interfaces to a JSON stream protocol, which is used by Cockpit browser pages. Recently, cockpit-bridge has been rewritten in Python. The rewrite is now complete enough to start rolling it out.

 [boris@fedora ~]$ hostnamectl

     Static hostname: (unset)

  Transient hostname: fedora

           Icon name: computer-vm

             Chassis: vm 🖴

          Machine ID: 4e02f0d8f5f84e19bf567d2a9438942c

             Boot ID: 956ae326bae240f6b48609b44d948ee3

      Virtualization: kvm

    Operating System: Fedora Linux 38 (Workstation Edition)

         CPE OS Name: cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora:38

      OS Support End: Tue 2024-05-14

OS Support Remaining: 8month 3w 4d

              Kernel: Linux 6.4.10-200.fc38.x86_64

        Architecture: x86-64

     Hardware Vendor: QEMU

      Hardware Model: Standard PC _Q35 + ICH9, 2009_

    Firmware Version: 2023.05-1

       Firmware Date: Sat 2023-07-22

[boris@fedora ~]$ sudo flatpak install flathub  org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient

Looking for matches…

Required runtime for org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient/x86_64/stable (runtime/org.gnome.Platform/x86_64/43) found in remote flathub

Do you want to install it? [Y/n]: Y

org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient permissions:

    ipc      fallback-x11      wayland     x11     dri     dbus access [1]

    [1] org.freedesktop.Flatpak

        ID                                         Branch            Op       Remote        Download

 1. [✓] org.freedesktop.Platform.GL.default        22.08             i        flathub       142.8 MB / 143.1 MB

 2. [✓] org.freedesktop.Platform.GL.default        22.08-extra       i        flathub        16.3 MB / 143.1 MB

 3. [✓] org.freedesktop.Platform.openh264          2.2.0             i        flathub       887.4 kB / 944.3 kB

 4. [✓] org.gnome.Platform.Locale                  43                i        flathub        17.8 kB / 340.6 MB

 5. [✓] org.gnome.Platform                         43                i        flathub       280.4 MB / 329.3 MB

 6. [✓] org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient          stable            i        flathub        22.2 MB / 11.9 MB

Installation complete.

[boris@fedora ~]$ flatpak run  org.cockpit_project.CockpitClient

































