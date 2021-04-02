Friday, April 2, 2021

Setting up PyQt5 in PyCharm 2020.3.5 on Fedora 33 Server

Following below is a brief description to enable PyCharm 2020.3.5 to execute python scripts been written with PyQT5 bindings involved.

PyQt5 is a comprehensive set of Python bindings for Qt v5. It is implemented as more than 35 extension modules and enables Python to be used as an alternative application development language to C++ on all supported platforms including iOS and Android.

First install packages :-

$ sudo dnf install qt5-qtbase-devel

$ sudo dnf install PyQt5 

$ sudo dnf install qt5-designer

Afterward install the most recent version of PyCharm on Linux.

Start PyCharm via desktop link to shell executable

(KDE Desktop environment)

Per https://pythonpyqt.com/how-to-install-pyqt5-in-pycharm/

Step 1 Create a new project

Step 2 Set the default PyCharm parser.

Select File | Settings | Project: first | Project Interpreter, set Project Interpreter to The version of python you are using

Step 3 Adding third-party libraries. Stay in the Project Interpreter interface, click on the +, find and install pyqt5pyqt5-sippyqt5-tools. After successful installation, the interface should look like this.















Step 4 Configuring QtDesigner

Due to qt5-designer has been installed, configure it in PyCharm 

Then configure PyUIC tools

Arguments: -m PyQt5.uic.pyuic $FileName$ -o $FileNameWithoutExtension$.py

PyCharm select File | Settings | Tools | PyCharm. External Tools, click + New Tools


















Now test at run time  code from link mentioned above  https://realpython.com/python-pyqt-layout/

import sys
 2
 3from PyQt5.QtWidgets import (
 4    QApplication,
 5    QComboBox,
 6    QFormLayout,
 7    QLineEdit,
 8    QStackedLayout,
 9    QVBoxLayout,
10    QWidget,
11)
12
13class Window(QWidget):
14    def __init__(self):
15        super().__init__()
16        self.setWindowTitle("QStackedLayout Example")
17        # Create a top-level layout
18        layout = QVBoxLayout()
19        self.setLayout(layout)
20        # Create and connect the combo box to switch between pages
21        self.pageCombo = QComboBox()
22        self.pageCombo.addItems(["Page 1", "Page 2"])
23        self.pageCombo.activated.connect(self.switchPage)
24        # Create the stacked layout
25        self.stackedLayout = QStackedLayout()
26        # Create the first page
27        self.page1 = QWidget()
28        self.page1Layout = QFormLayout()
29        self.page1Layout.addRow("Name:", QLineEdit())
30        self.page1Layout.addRow("Address:", QLineEdit())
31        self.page1.setLayout(self.page1Layout)
32        self.stackedLayout.addWidget(self.page1)
33        # Create the second page
34        self.page2 = QWidget()
35        self.page2Layout = QFormLayout()
36        self.page2Layout.addRow("Job:", QLineEdit())
37        self.page2Layout.addRow("Department:", QLineEdit())
38        self.page2.setLayout(self.page2Layout)
39        self.stackedLayout.addWidget(self.page2)
40        # Add the combo box and the stacked layout to the top-level layout
41        layout.addWidget(self.pageCombo)
42        layout.addLayout(self.stackedLayout)
43
44    def switchPage(self):
45        self.stackedLayout.setCurrentIndex(self.pageCombo.currentIndex())
46
47if __name__ == "__main__":
48    app = QApplication(sys.argv)
49    window = Window()
50    window.show()
51    sys.exit(app.exec_())





























Another sample


















