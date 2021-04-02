Setting up PyQt5 in PyCharm 2020.3.5 on Fedora 33 Server

Following below is a brief description to enable PyCharm 2020.3.5 to execute python scripts been written with PyQT5 bindings involved.
PyQt5 is a comprehensive set of Python bindings for Qt v5. It is implemented as more than 35 extension modules and enables Python to be used as an alternative application development language to C++ on all supported platforms including iOS and Android.
First install packages :-
$ sudo dnf install qt5-qtbase-devel
$ sudo dnf install PyQt5
$ sudo dnf install qt5-designer
Afterward install the most recent version of PyCharm on Linux.
Start PyCharm via desktop link to shell executable
(KDE Desktop environment)
Per https://pythonpyqt.com/how-to-install-pyqt5-in-pycharm/
Step 1 Create a new project
Step 2 Set the default PyCharm parser.
Select File | Settings | Project: first | Project Interpreter, set Project Interpreter to The version of python you are using
Step 3 Adding third-party libraries. Stay in the Project Interpreter interface, click on the +, find and install pyqt5. pyqt5-sip, pyqt5-tools. After successful installation, the interface should look like this.
Step 4 Configuring QtDesigner
Due to qt5-designer has been installed, configure it in PyCharm
Then configure PyUIC tools
Arguments:
-m PyQt5.uic.pyuic $FileName$ -o $FileNameWithoutExtension$.py
PyCharm select File | Settings | Tools | PyCharm. External Tools, click + New Tools
Now test at run time code from link mentioned above https://realpython.com/python-pyqt-layout/
import sys
2
3from PyQt5.QtWidgets import (
4 QApplication,
5 QComboBox,
6 QFormLayout,
7 QLineEdit,
8 QStackedLayout,
9 QVBoxLayout,
10 QWidget,
11)
12
13class Window(QWidget):
14 def __init__(self):
15 super().__init__()
16 self.setWindowTitle("QStackedLayout Example")
17 # Create a top-level layout
18 layout = QVBoxLayout()
19 self.setLayout(layout)
20 # Create and connect the combo box to switch between pages
21 self.pageCombo = QComboBox()
22 self.pageCombo.addItems(["Page 1", "Page 2"])
23 self.pageCombo.activated.connect(self.switchPage)
24 # Create the stacked layout
25 self.stackedLayout = QStackedLayout()
26 # Create the first page
27 self.page1 = QWidget()
28 self.page1Layout = QFormLayout()
29 self.page1Layout.addRow("Name:", QLineEdit())
30 self.page1Layout.addRow("Address:", QLineEdit())
31 self.page1.setLayout(self.page1Layout)
32 self.stackedLayout.addWidget(self.page1)
33 # Create the second page
34 self.page2 = QWidget()
35 self.page2Layout = QFormLayout()
36 self.page2Layout.addRow("Job:", QLineEdit())
37 self.page2Layout.addRow("Department:", QLineEdit())
38 self.page2.setLayout(self.page2Layout)
39 self.stackedLayout.addWidget(self.page2)
40 # Add the combo box and the stacked layout to the top-level layout
41 layout.addWidget(self.pageCombo)
42 layout.addLayout(self.stackedLayout)
43
44 def switchPage(self):
45 self.stackedLayout.setCurrentIndex(self.pageCombo.currentIndex())
46
47if __name__ == "__main__":
48 app = QApplication(sys.argv)
49 window = Window()
50 window.show()
51 sys.exit(app.exec_())
Another sample
No comments:
Post a Comment