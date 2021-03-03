Install intellij-idea on Fedora 33 via COPR Repository

Procedure below works quite smoothly and eliminates any issues during similar manual setup which is available as well via `sudo dnf install openjfs`. First enable COPR Repository and perform install
$ sudo dnf copr enable lkiesow/intellij-idea-community $ sudo dnf install intellij-idea-community
During the very first run you will be given an option to install the most recent Oracle's JDK ( second snapshot )
See for details https://copr.fedorainfracloud.org/coprs/lkiesow/intellij-idea-community/
