Refactoring one Java CRUD Application via adding two constructors to Bean class

The original application https://www.javatpoint.com/crud-in-jsp is using bean without any explicitly declared constructor . To be able invoke different constructors first one for "Update","Insert", "Delete" and another one for "Select" which is supposed to be invoked explicitly we've done following updates to bean User.java. The more intensively we start to use JSP when developing applications, the more imperceptible we come to JSF technology .
package com.javatpoint.bean;
public class User {
private int id;
private String name,password,email,sex,country;
public User() {}
public User(String name, String password, String email, String sex, String country) {
super();
this.name = name;
this.password = password;
this.email = email;
this.sex = sex;
this.country = country;
}
public User(int id, String name, String password, String email, String sex, String country) {
super();
this.id = id;
this.name = name;
this.password = password;
this.email = email;
this.sex = sex;
this.country = country;
}
public int getId() {
return id;
}
public void setId(int id) {
this.id = id;
}
public String getName() {
return name;
}
public void setName(String name) {
this.name = name;
}
public String getPassword() {
return password;
}
Due to changes to User.java class UserDao.java requires two explicit calls of second constructor to perform properly the "Select" statements
package com.javatpoint.dao;
import java.sql.*;
import java.util.ArrayList;
import java.util.List;
import com.javatpoint.bean.User;
public class UserDao {
public static Connection getConnection(){
Connection con=null;
try{
Class.forName("com.mysql.jdbc.Driver");
con=DriverManager.getConnection("jdbc:mysql://localhost:3306/test","root","*******");
}catch(Exception e){System.out.println(e);}
return con;
}
// For instance adduser.jsp would call static method
// UserDao.save() utilizing default constructor
public static int save(User u) {
int status=0;
try{
Connection con=getConnection();
PreparedStatement ps=con.prepareStatement(
"insert into register(name,password,email,sex,country) values(?,?,?,?,?)");
ps.setString(1,u.getName());
ps.setString(2,u.getPassword());
ps.setString(3,u.getEmail());
ps.setString(4,u.getSex());
ps.setString(5,u.getCountry());
status=ps.executeUpdate();
}catch(Exception e){System.out.println(e);}
return status;
}
public static int update(User u){
int status=0;
try{
Connection con=getConnection();
PreparedStatement ps=con.prepareStatement(
"update register set name=?,password=?,email=?,sex=?,country=? where id=?");
ps.setString(1,u.getName());
ps.setString(2,u.getPassword());
ps.setString(3,u.getEmail());
ps.setString(4,u.getSex());
ps.setString(5,u.getCountry());
ps.setInt(6,u.getId());
status=ps.executeUpdate();
}catch(Exception e){System.out.println(e);}
return status;
}
public static int delete(User u){
int status=0;
try{
Connection con=getConnection();
PreparedStatement ps=con.prepareStatement("delete from register where id=?");
ps.setInt(1,u.getId());
status=ps.executeUpdate();
}catch(Exception e){System.out.println(e);}
return status;
}
public static List<User> getAllRecords(){
List<User> list=new ArrayList<User>();
try{
Connection con=getConnection();
PreparedStatement ps=con.prepareStatement("select * from register");
ResultSet rs=ps.executeQuery();
while(rs.next()){
int id = rs.getInt("id");
String name = rs.getString("name");
String password = rs.getString("password");
String email = rs.getString("email");
String sex = rs.getString("sex");
String country = rs.getString("country");
User u=new User(id, name, password, email, sex, country);
list.add(u);
}
}catch(Exception e){System.out.println(e);}
return list;
}
public static User getRecordById(int id){
User u = null;
try{
Connection con=getConnection();
PreparedStatement ps=con.prepareStatement("select * from register where id=?");
ps.setInt(1,id);
ResultSet rs=ps.executeQuery();
while(rs.next()){
int id1 = rs.getInt("id");
String name1 = rs.getString("name");
String password1 = rs.getString("password");
String email1 = rs.getString("email");
String sex1 = rs.getString("sex");
String country1 = rs.getString("country");
u = new User(id1, name1, password1, email1, sex1, country1);
}
}catch(Exception e){System.out.println(e);}
return u;
}
}
create database test ;
id int NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
name varchar(30) NOT NULL,
password varchar(30) NOT NULL,
email varchar(30) NOT NULL,
sex varchar(10) NOT NULL,
country varchar(30) NOT NULL ,
PRIMARY KEY (id) ) ;
