Recursion in Python. Having fun writing code to help out unhappy kids

The only purpose of python coding below is to prevent kids from straight forward calculations, which actually are boring rather then difficult. In doing so I intend to teach my students pretty old principle "Just think first"
"Problem" itself :-
Algorithm for calculating the value of the function F (n), where n is a natural number,
is given by the following relations:
F (n) = 1 for n = 1;
F (n) = n + F (n - 1), if n is even,
F (n) = 2 × F (n - 2) if n> 1 and n is odd.
What is the value of the function F (46)?
Just notice that number 46 could be easily replaced by 56 or 76
