Attempt to reproduce "Django 3 Tutorial & CRUD Example with MySQL and Bootstrap" on Fedora 33 KVM Guest

Regardless I've spent some time to overcome several issues (typos) in Original Howto
https://www.techiediaries.com/django/django-3-tutorial-and-crud-example-with-mysql-and-bootstrap/
I strongly believe that mentioned article is one of the best for beginners to test the taste of Django 3.1.16
To accomplish the task following issues have to be fixed :-
The code above doesn't allow edit records in mariadb database ( OS Linux Fedora 33 Server )
The core fix in views.py :-
def edit(request, pk, template_name='crudapp/edit.html'):
contact = get_object_or_404(Contact, pk=pk)
form = ContactForm(instance=contact)
if request.method == 'POST':
form = ContactForm(request.POST, instance=contact)
# form = ContactForm(request.POST or None, instance=post)
if form.is_valid():
form.save()
return redirect('index')
return render(request, template_name, {'form':form})
Original code provided
def edit(request, pk, template_name='crudapp/edit.html'): contact = get_object_or_404(Contact, pk=pk) form = ContactForm(request.POST or None, instance=post) if form.is_valid(): form.save() return redirect('index') return render(request, template_name, {'form':form})
Another fix add import to urls.py
Database status verification
from django.contrib import admin
from django.urls import path
from crudapp import views
Overall files layout
(.env) [boris@fedora33srv djangoCrudExample]$ ls -CRl
.:
total 4
drwxr-xr-x. 6 boris boris 187 Feb 20 17:58 crudapp
drwxr-xr-x. 3 boris boris 108 Feb 20 18:09 djangoCrudExample
-rwxr-xr-x. 1 boris boris 673 Feb 18 21:16 manage.py
./crudapp:
total 24
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 63 Feb 18 21:26 admin.py
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 89 Feb 18 21:26 apps.py
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 157 Feb 18 21:32 forms.py
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 0 Feb 18 21:26 __init__.py
drwxr-xr-x. 3 boris boris 67 Feb 18 21:30 migrations
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 604 Feb 18 21:30 models.py
drwxr-xr-x. 2 boris boris 150 Feb 20 17:34 __pycache__
drwxr-xr-x. 3 boris boris 21 Feb 18 22:19 templates
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 60 Feb 18 21:26 tests.py
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 1470 Feb 20 17:34 views.py
./crudapp/migrations:
total 4
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 1043 Feb 18 21:30 0001_initial.py
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 0 Feb 18 21:26 __init__.py
drwxr-xr-x. 2 boris boris 72 Feb 18 21:31 __pycache__
./crudapp/migrations/__pycache__:
total 8
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 982 Feb 18 21:31 0001_initial.cpython-39.pyc
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 151 Feb 18 21:30 __init__.cpython-39.pyc
./crudapp/__pycache__:
total 20
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 181 Feb 18 21:30 admin.cpython-39.pyc
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 569 Feb 18 22:03 forms.cpython-39.pyc
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 140 Feb 18 21:30 __init__.cpython-39.pyc
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 801 Feb 18 21:30 models.cpython-39.pyc
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 1834 Feb 20 17:34 views.cpython-39.pyc
./crudapp/templates:
total 0
drwxr-xr-x. 2 boris boris 104 Feb 19 00:15 crudapp
./crudapp/templates/crudapp:
total 20
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 895 Feb 18 21:43 base.html
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 749 Feb 18 21:46 confirm_delete.html
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 2653 Feb 18 21:45 create.html
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 2455 Feb 18 21:46 edit.html
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 2157 Feb 18 21:44 index.html
./djangoCrudExample:
total 16
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 411 Feb 18 21:16 asgi.py
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 0 Feb 18 21:16 __init__.py
drwxr-xr-x. 2 boris boris 122 Feb 19 00:38 __pycache__
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 3271 Feb 18 21:52 settings.py
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 1120 Feb 19 00:34 urls.py
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 411 Feb 18 21:16 wsgi.py
./djangoCrudExample/__pycache__:
total 16
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 150 Feb 18 21:21 __init__.cpython-39.pyc
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 2391 Feb 18 21:52 settings.cpython-39.pyc
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 1262 Feb 19 00:38 urls.cpython-39.pyc
-rw-r--r--. 1 boris boris 573 Feb 18 22:03 wsgi.cpython-39.pyc
Server Console
