Install KVM && Web Cockpit Console on Manjaro Gnome 20.0.3

Attempt to test another Linux distro Manjaro Gnome 20.0.3 as Virthost managed via Cockpit Web Console, i.e. deployment and management KVM guests on the recent Manjaro GDM utilizing Web Console rather then virt-manager .
Bare metal platform is Haswell based and has 32 GB RAM. We intend to survive F33 ELN (Enterprise Linux Next) requirement kind of AVX2 CPU's support. Another development box is supposed to have AMD Ryzen (third generation with sufficient number of cores)
Setup KVM on Manjaro
$ sudo pacman -S virt-manager virt-viewer \
qemu vde2 ebtables dnsmasq \
bridge-utils openbsd-netcat
$ sudo systemctl start libvirtd.service
$ sudo systemctl status libvirtd.service
$ sudo systemctl enable libvirtd.service
Setup Web Cockpit Console on Manjaro
$ sudo pacman -S cockpit cockpit-machines
$ sudo systemctl start cockpit.socket
$ sudo systemctl status cockpit.socket
$ sudo systemctl enable cockpit.socket
Setup Firewalld On Manjaro
$ sudo pacman -S firewalld
$ sudo systemctl start firewalld
$ sudo systemctl status firewalld
$ sudo systemctl enable firewalld
Open port 9090
$ sudo firewall-cmd --add-service=cockpit --permanent
$ sudo firewall-cmd --reload
Now login into Web Console and create bridge attached to external network interface
Deploy Ubuntu 20.04 && Fedora 32 WKS guests via local ISO images
Fedora 32 WKS snapshots
Shutdown both VMs and start them up at a time
Now start both VMs up clicking the "RUN" button
