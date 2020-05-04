Straight forward install Deepin Desktop on development instance Ubuntu 20.04 Gnome

UbuntuDDE is a Remix flavor of Ubuntu system with Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) . Its initial release will be UbuntuDDE Remix 20.04 focal based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and will be supported by the UbuntuDDE community.
Originally referenced here (Official PPA for Ubuntu DDE Remix)
https://askubuntu.com/questions/1230282/install-deepin-de-in-ubuntu-20-04-qtbase-abi-5-9-5-package
First add the PPA
$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:openarun/dde-dev
$ sudo apt update
Install required packages
$ sudo apt-get install ubuntudde-*
$ sudo reboot
Switch back to Gnome
