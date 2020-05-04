Monday, May 4, 2020

Just another KVM setup on Deepin 20 Beta

  I've  made installation on bare metal and have to notice that after system reboot during major system load obtained several times "Tainted warning" from 5.3 kernel and consequently failure to boot up system, however finally after cold shutdown something inside instance started to work properly but once again boot up time seems to be too much versus Fedora 32, easily installing DDE as second desktop environment, booting up speed is extremely slow. I realize that compete with with RH's system couldn't be easy for Debian based clone kind of Deepin 20
  Sequence of steps and bridge network configuration on Deepin 20 beta following in general Debian Buster guidelines.

  Installing "Virtualization Server"  
==================================
Now install required packages :-
==================================
$ sudo apt -y install qemu-kvm \
    libvirt-daemon bridge-utils \
    virtinst libvirt-daemon-system
$ sudo apt -y install libguestfs-tools \
   libosinfo-bin  qemu-system virt-manager
=================================
Load "virt-host" and update /etc/modules. 
=================================
$ sudo modprobe vhost_net 
$ lsmod | grep vhost
vhost_net              24576  0
tun                    49152   1 vhost_net
vhost                  49152  1 vhost_net
tap                    28672    1 vhost_net
$ echo vhost_net | sudo tee -a /etc/modules
========================================
At this point create bridge br1 exactly as 
on native Debian Buster 10.3
========================================
root@boris-pc:~# cd /etc/network
root@boris-pc:/etc/network# cat interfaces
    source-directory /etc/network/interfaces.d

root@boris-pc:/etc/network# cd interfaces.d
root@boris-pc:/etc/network/interfaces.d# cat br1
  #Primary network interface(enp3s0)
  auto enp2s0
  iface en2s0 inet manual
  #Configure bridge and give it a static ip
  auto br1
  iface br1 inet static
        address 192.168.0.23
        netmask 255.255.255.0
        network 192.168.0.0
        broadcast 192.168.0.255
        gateway 192.168.0.1
        bridge_ports enp2s0
        bridge_stp off
        bridge_fd 0
        bridge_maxwait 0
        dns-nameservers 8.8.8.8

Reboot the box

 Attempting to deploy Debian 10.3 via minimal CD ISO

Virsh monitoring works fine
  
Attempting to deploy Ubuntu 20.04 via local ISO image
  
  Success
  I have to notice as Deepin 20 beta works pretty slow (performing 
  same tasks ) versus Fedora 32 WKS and even Ubuntu Focal Fossa
  on the same hardware
