Just another KVM setup on Deepin 20 Beta

I've made installation on bare metal and have to notice that after system reboot during major system load obtained several times "Tainted warning" from 5.3 kernel and consequently failure to boot up system, however finally after cold shutdown something inside instance started to work properly but once again boot up time seems to be too much versus Fedora 32, easily installing DDE as second desktop environment, booting up speed is extremely slow. I realize that compete with with RH's system couldn't be easy for Debian based clone kind of Deepin 20
Sequence of steps and bridge network configuration on Deepin 20 beta following in general Debian Buster guidelines.
Installing "Virtualization Server"
==================================
Now install required packages :-
==================================
$ sudo apt -y install qemu-kvm \
libvirt-daemon bridge-utils \
virtinst libvirt-daemon-system
$ sudo apt -y install libguestfs-tools \
libosinfo-bin qemu-system virt-manager
=================================
Load "virt-host" and update /etc/modules.
=================================
$ sudo modprobe vhost_net
$ lsmod | grep vhost
vhost_net 24576 0
tun 49152 1 vhost_net
vhost 49152 1 vhost_net
tap 28672 1 vhost_net
$ echo vhost_net | sudo tee -a /etc/modules
========================================
At this point create bridge br1 exactly as
on native Debian Buster 10.3
========================================
root@boris-pc:~# cd /etc/network
root@boris-pc:/etc/network# cat interfaces
source-directory /etc/network/interfaces.d
root@boris-pc:/etc/network# cd interfaces.d
root@boris-pc:/etc/network/interfaces.d# cat br1
#Primary network interface(enp3s0)
auto enp2s0
iface en2s0 inet manual
#Configure bridge and give it a static ip
auto br1
iface br1 inet static
address 192.168.0.23
netmask 255.255.255.0
network 192.168.0.0
broadcast 192.168.0.255
gateway 192.168.0.1
bridge_ports enp2s0
bridge_stp off
bridge_fd 0
bridge_maxwait 0
dns-nameservers 8.8.8.8
Reboot the box
Attempting to deploy Debian 10.3 via minimal CD ISO
Virsh monitoring works fine
Attempting to deploy Ubuntu 20.04 via local ISO image
Success
I have to notice as Deepin 20 beta works pretty slow (performing
same tasks ) versus Fedora 32 WKS and even Ubuntu Focal Fossa
on the same hardware
