NetworkManager CLI and deployment KVM guests on Ubuntu 20.04

Right after setting up Ubuntu Focal Fossa instance on bare metal run following commands to setup bridge br1 linked to physical interface enp2s0 which was used as normal connection to office LAN during install
$ nmcli con show
$ sudo nmcli con add type bridge ifname br1
$ sudo nmcli con add type bridge-slave ifname \
enp2s0 master br1
$ sudo reboot
At this point make sure that bridge br1 has been setup as expected
Now install KVM on Ubuntu 20.04 as usual
$ sudo apt -y install qemu-kvm \
libvirt-daemon bridge-utils \
virtinst libvirt-daemon-system
$ sudo apt -y install virt-top libguestfs-tools \
libosinfo-bin qemu-system virt-manager
===================================
Load "virt-host" and update /etc/modules.
===================================
$ sudo modprobe vhost_net
$ lsmod | grep vhost
vhost_net 32768 1
vhost 49152 1 vhost_net
tap 24576 1 vhost_net
$ echo vhost_net | sudo tee -a /etc/modules
$ sudo reboot
Deploy for instance KVM Guest Debian Buster 10.3 utilizing bridge br1 , in this case Guest is supposed to be launched to office LAN and to be available for yours teammates via ssh
Guest run-time snapshot
Remote connection verfication ( sshd daemon is running on remote VM )
Web Admin console (cockpit) connected to CentOS 8 VM
