Setting up F32WKS KVM VirtHost with remote access

I just assembled the set of instructions placing F32 workstation on bare metal via linux-bridge to office LAN, traditional KVM Virthost packages download and install and polkit service successful authorization which requires one additional command as advised in corresponding Bugzilla record.
Right after setting up F32 WKS instance on bare metal run following commands to setup bridge br2 linked to physical interface enp3s0 which was used as normal connection to office LAN during install
$ nmcli con show
$ sudo nmcli con add type bridge ifname br2
$ sudo nmcli con add type bridge-slave ifname \
enp3s0 master br2
$ sudo reboot
At this point make sure that bridge br2 has been setup
as expected via `ip a`.
1: lo: <LOOPBACK,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN group default qlen 1000
link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00
inet 127.0.0.1/8 scope host lo
valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
inet6 ::1/128 scope host
valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
2: enp3s0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc fq_codel master br2 state UP group default qlen 1000
link/ether 52:54:00:a1:cd:7e brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
3: br2: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue state UP group default qlen 1000
link/ether 0a:2a:1c:34:61:f9 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
inet 192.168.0.24/24 brd 192.168.0.255 scope global dynamic noprefixroute br2
valid_lft 86364sec preferred_lft 86364sec
inet6 fe80::2395:213f:2b:9a46/64 scope link noprefixroute
valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
4: virbr0: <NO-CARRIER,BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue state DOWN group default qlen 1000
link/ether 52:54:00:0c:e8:a7 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
inet 192.168.122.1/24 brd 192.168.122.255 scope global virbr0
valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
5: virbr0-nic: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu 1500 qdisc fq_codel master virbr0 state DOWN group default qlen 1000
link/ether 52:54:00:0c:e8:a7 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
$ sudo dnf -y install bridge-utils libvirt virt-install qemu-kvm
$ sudo dnf -y install virt-top libguestfs-tools
$ sudo systemctl start libvirtd
$ sudo systemctl enable libvirtd
$ sudo dnf -y install virt-manager
$ sudo systemctl start polkit
Per https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1437933
Successful ssh authorization also requires on recent Fedoras releases
$ sudo usermod --append --groups libvirt `whoami`
On the side hosting clients virtualization software
establish ssh trusting connection to 192.168.0.24
boris@boris-System-Product-HSW:~$ ssh-keygen -t rsa
Generating public/private rsa key pair.
Enter file in which to save the key (/home/boris/.ssh/id_rsa):
Enter passphrase (empty for no passphrase):
Enter same passphrase again:
Your identification has been saved in /home/boris/.ssh/id_rsa
Your public key has been saved in /home/boris/.ssh/id_rsa.pub
The key fingerprint is:
SHA256:zCXSpc9btGuSExhcCkjq03NQtbdmtUAkQhMp4bQX2is
boris@boris-System-Product-HSW
The key's randomart image is:
+---[RSA 3072]----+
| .++O+o.= |
| +o=.B O |
| . =.+ O + o |
| . . o = O = o |
| o E o S B + |
| . + o = . |
| = o |
| + |
| |
+----[SHA256]-----+
boris@boris-System-Product-HSW:~$ ssh-copy-id -i ~/.ssh/id_rsa.pub boris@192.168.0.24
/usr/bin/ssh-copy-id: INFO: Source of key(s) to be installed: "/home/boris/.ssh/id_rsa.pub"
/usr/bin/ssh-copy-id: INFO: attempting to log in with the new key(s),
to filter out any that are already installed
/usr/bin/ssh-copy-id: INFO: 1 key(s) remain to be installed --
if you are prompted now it is to install the new keys
boris@192.168.0.24's password:
Number of key(s) added: 1
Now try logging into the machine, with: "ssh 'boris@192.168.0.24'" and check to make sure that only the key(s) you wanted were added.
Now you are all set
