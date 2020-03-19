Dev branch Fedora 32 versus Dev branch Ubuntu 20.04 in relation with KVM Hypervisor

We intend to testify F32 KVM Hypervisor on Penryn's box with 8 GB RAM. However, after install KVM on F32 WKS we appear to be able to launch Manjaro Gnome19.02 as KVM guest @F32 Workstation Virtualization Host as well as CentOS 8.1 Guest with no issues at all. This post is an immediate follow up
Install KVM on F32 WKS
$ sudo dnf -y install bridge-utils libvirt virt-install qemu-kvm
$ sudo dnf -y install virt-top libguestfs-tools
$ sudo systemctl start libvirtd
$ sudo systemctl eanble libvirtd
$ sudo dnf -y install virt-manager
Currently we have following reports on Fedora 32 (beta release)
[boris@localhost ~]$ uname -a
Linux localhost.localdomain 5.6.0-0.rc5.git0.2.fc32.x86_64 #1 SMP Tue Mar 10 19:09:42 UTC 2020 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
[boris@localhost ~]$ sudo virsh --connect qemu:///system version
Compiled against library: libvirt 6.1.0
Using library: libvirt 6.1.0
Using API: QEMU 6.1.0
Running hypervisor: QEMU 4.2.0
[boris@localhost ~]$ sudo rpm -qa | grep seabios
seabios-bin-1.13.0-2.fc32.noarch
Starting Manjaro Gnome 19.02 guest via virsh CLI on Fedora 32 WKS.
Now get access to Guest's desktop via Virt-manager
Current status of Bug
https://bugs.launchpad.net/qemu/+bug/1866870
http://lxer.com/module/newswire/view/283064/index.html
Launching CentOS 8.1 KVM Guest via local mirror
