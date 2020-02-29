Saturday, February 29, 2020

Nested KVM performance evaluation on Linux Manjaro 19.0 Guest on Virthost CentOS 8.1

Performance appraisal has been done via attempt to set up Manjaro 19.0 Guest as KVM virtualization host installing Qemu && Libvirt via native command  `pacman -S`. After creating the Manjaro 19.0 virtual machine, edit its XML profile via `virsh edit`. Shut down VM && replace 'host-model' with 'host-passthrough' && VM restart. Set up KVM-Hypervisor on Manjaro 19 Guest

 $ sudo pacman -S qemu virt-manager virt-viewer \
   dnsmasq vde2 bridge-utils openbsd-netcat  
 $ sudo pacman -S ebtables iptables
 $ sudo systemctl enable libvirtd.service
 $ sudo systemctl start libvirtd.service

 Tune /etc/libvirt/libvirtd.conf :   unix_sock_group = "libvirt" (line 85)  unix_sock_rw_perms = "0770" (line 102) When done restart libvirtd daemon. Changes been done will suppress  prompt for root password at Virt-Manager startup. They are, actually, optional.
 $ sudo usermod -a -G libvirt $(whoami)
 $ newgrp libvirt
 $ sudo systemctl restart libvirtd.service
Define network openstackvms.xml on the Manjaro Guest
# cat openstackvms.xml
<network>
   <name>openstackvms</name>
   <uuid>d0e9964a-f91a-40c0-b769-a609aee41bf2</uuid>
   <forward mode='nat'>
     <nat>
       <port start='1024' end='65535'/>
     </nat>
   </forward>
   <bridge name='virbr1' stp='on' delay='0' />
   <mac address='52:54:00:60:f8:6d'/>
   <ip address='192.169.142.1' netmask='255.255.255.0'>
     <dhcp>
       <range start='192.169.142.2' end='192.169.142.254' />
     </dhcp>
   </ip>
 </network>

Now create VM F31 inside Guest

   At this point verify status of libvirtd.service 
  Sequence of DHCP requests and responses for "virbr1"  is clearly shown via `systemctl status libvirtd.service` command


  Now just try to watch movie (via YouTube) on F31 guest running inside Manjaro 19 Guest  (nested KVM has been set up ) on VirtHost CentOS 8.1.  Spice console is working fine even running on the F31 guest inside Manjaro 19.0 KVM guest .


