Install Gnome 3.28 on top of Linux Mint 19.3 via snapd daemon

In meantime Snapd daemon might be installed on Linux Mint with no issues. So Gnome 3 Desktop installation is supposed to be done via "sudo snap installs" as quite straight forward procedure. Follow instructions bellow
https://snapcraft.io/install/gnome-3-34-1804/mint
run via CLI ( GnomeSDK is available as well https://snapcraft.io/install/gnome-3-34-1804-sdk/mint )
Details regarding Snapd daemon might be seen at
https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/Snap
$ sudo apt install snap
$ reboot
At this point system should automatically enable all of the systemd services on Linux Mint that Snapd needs to function properly.
$ sudo snap install gnome-3-34-1804
$ sudo apt install gnome
$ sudo apt install gnome-shell
$ reboot ( or just re-login )
See also - https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/Snap
