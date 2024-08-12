Monday, August 12, 2024

Setting Up and Using SpoofDPI

Brief description Firefox Proxy setup to work via SpoofDPI daemon been started in terminal session. Tested on Arch Linux and Fedora 40 WKS 

See https://innovirtuoso.com/blog/introducing-spoofdpi-bypassing-deep-packet-inspection-through-a-github-repository/#introducing-spoofdpi-a-solution-to-bypass-dpi


SpoofDPI will be installed in ~/.spoof-dpi/bin. To run SpoofDPI in any directory, add the line below to your ~/.bashrc || ~/.zshrc || ...

export PATH=$PATH:~/.spoof-dpi/bin

# macOS Intel
curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/xvzc/SpoofDPI/main/install.sh | bash -s darwin-amd64

# macOS Apple Silicon
curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/xvzc/SpoofDPI/main/install.sh | bash -s darwin-arm64

# linux-amd64
curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/xvzc/SpoofDPI/main/install.sh | bash -s linux-amd64

# linux-arm
curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/xvzc/SpoofDPI/main/install.sh | bash -s linux-arm

# linux-arm64
curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/xvzc/SpoofDPI/main/install.sh | bash -s linux-arm64

# linux-mips
curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/xvzc/SpoofDPI/main/install.sh | bash -s linux-mips

# linux-mipsle
curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/xvzc/SpoofDPI/main/install.sh | bash -s linux-mipsle

Go

You can also install SpoofDPI with go install

$ go install github.com/xvzc/SpoofDPI/cmd/spoof-dpi@latest

Git

You can also build your own

$ git clone https://github.com/xvzc/SpoofDPI.git
$ cd SpoofDPI
$ go build ./cmd/...

Usage

Usage: spoof-dpi [options...]
  -addr string
        listen address (default "127.0.0.1")
  -debug
        enable debug output
  -dns-addr string
        dns address (default "8.8.8.8")
  -dns-port int
        port number for dns (default 53)
  -enable-doh
        enable 'dns-over-https'
  -no-banner
        disable banner
  -pattern value
        bypass DPI only on packets matching this regex pattern; can be given multiple times
  -port int
        port (default 8080)
  -system-proxy
        enable system-wide proxy (default true)
  -timeout int
        timeout in milliseconds; no timeout when not given
  -v    print spoof-dpi's version; this may contain some other relevant information
  -window-size int
        chunk size, in number of bytes, for fragmented client hello,
        try lower values if the default value doesn't bypass the DPI;
        when not given, the client hello packet will be sent in two parts:
        fragmentation for the first data packet and the rest

If you are using any vpn extensions such as Hotspot Shield in Chrome browser, go to Settings > Extensions, and disable them.

OSX

Run spoof-dpi and it will automatically set your proxy

Linux

Run spoof-dpi and open your favorite browser with proxy option

google-chrome --proxy-server="http://127.0.0.1:8080"

Through these steps, users can strategically set up and utilize SpoofDPI, harnessing its potential to navigate networks monitored by DPI technology effortlessly.

First run

> ~/.spoof-dpi/bin/spoof-dpi &

Second

Firefox HTTPS proxy should be tuned this way to put SpoofDPI in work


















Configuration SpoofDPI as service

boris@fedora:~$ systemctl --user status spoofdpi.service

● spoofdpi.service - Script Daemon For Test User Services

     Loaded: loaded (/etc/xdg/systemd/user/spoofdpi.service; enabled; preset: disabled)

    Drop-In: /usr/lib/systemd/user/service.d

             └─10-timeout-abort.conf

     Active: active (running) since Thu 2024-08-15 12:49:22 UTC; 19s ago

   Main PID: 2455 (spoof-dpi)

      Tasks: 8 (limit: 38308)

     Memory: 8.3M (peak: 9.4M)

        CPU: 13ms

     CGroup: /user.slice/user-1000.slice/user@1000.service/app.slice/spoofdpi.service

             └─2455 /home/boris/.spoof-dpi/bin/spoof-dpi


Aug 15 12:49:22 fedora systemd[2419]: Started spoofdpi.service - Script Daemon For Test User Ser>

boris@fedora:~$ netstat -antp|grep 8080

(Not all processes could be identified, non-owned process info

 will not be shown, you would have to be root to see it all.)

tcp        0      0 127.0.0.1:8080          0.0.0.0:*               LISTEN      2455/spoof-dpi      

boris@fedora:~$ cat spoofdpi.service

[Unit]

Description=Script Daemon For Test User Services


[Service]

Type=simple

#User=

#Group=

ExecStart=/home/boris/.spoof-dpi/bin/spoof-dpi

Restart=on-failure

StandardOutput=file:%h/log_file


[Install]

WantedBy=default.target



