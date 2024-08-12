Setting Up and Using SpoofDPI

Brief description Firefox Proxy setup to work via SpoofDPI daemon been started in terminal session. Tested on Arch Linux and Fedora 40 WKS
See https://innovirtuoso.com/blog/introducing-spoofdpi-bypassing-deep-packet-inspection-through-a-github-repository/#introducing-spoofdpi-a-solution-to-bypass-dpi
SpoofDPI will be installed in
~/.spoof-dpi/bin. To run SpoofDPI in any directory, add the line below to your
~/.bashrc || ~/.zshrc || ...
export PATH=$PATH:~/.spoof-dpi/bin
# macOS Intel
curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/xvzc/SpoofDPI/main/install.sh | bash -s darwin-amd64
# macOS Apple Silicon
curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/xvzc/SpoofDPI/main/install.sh | bash -s darwin-arm64
# linux-amd64
curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/xvzc/SpoofDPI/main/install.sh | bash -s linux-amd64
# linux-arm
curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/xvzc/SpoofDPI/main/install.sh | bash -s linux-arm
# linux-arm64
curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/xvzc/SpoofDPI/main/install.sh | bash -s linux-arm64
# linux-mips
curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/xvzc/SpoofDPI/main/install.sh | bash -s linux-mips
# linux-mipsle
curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/xvzc/SpoofDPI/main/install.sh | bash -s linux-mipsle
Go
You can also install SpoofDPI with
go install
$ go install github.com/xvzc/SpoofDPI/cmd/spoof-dpi@latest
Git
You can also build your own
$ git clone https://github.com/xvzc/SpoofDPI.git
$ cd SpoofDPI
$ go build ./cmd/...
Usage
Usage: spoof-dpi [options...]
-addr string
listen address (default "127.0.0.1")
-debug
enable debug output
-dns-addr string
dns address (default "8.8.8.8")
-dns-port int
port number for dns (default 53)
-enable-doh
enable 'dns-over-https'
-no-banner
disable banner
-pattern value
bypass DPI only on packets matching this regex pattern; can be given multiple times
-port int
port (default 8080)
-system-proxy
enable system-wide proxy (default true)
-timeout int
timeout in milliseconds; no timeout when not given
-v print spoof-dpi's version; this may contain some other relevant information
-window-size int
chunk size, in number of bytes, for fragmented client hello,
try lower values if the default value doesn't bypass the DPI;
when not given, the client hello packet will be sent in two parts:
fragmentation for the first data packet and the rest
If you are using any vpn extensions such as Hotspot Shield in Chrome browser, go to Settings > Extensions, and disable them.
OSX
Run
spoof-dpi and it will automatically set your proxy
Linux
Run
spoof-dpi and open your favorite browser with proxy option
google-chrome --proxy-server="http://127.0.0.1:8080"
Through these steps, users can strategically set up and utilize SpoofDPI, harnessing its potential to navigate networks monitored by DPI technology effortlessly.First run
Second
Firefox HTTPS proxy should be tuned this way to put SpoofDPI in work
Configuration SpoofDPI as service
boris@fedora:~$ systemctl --user status spoofdpi.service
● spoofdpi.service - Script Daemon For Test User Services
Loaded: loaded (/etc/xdg/systemd/user/spoofdpi.service; enabled; preset: disabled)
Drop-In: /usr/lib/systemd/user/service.d
└─10-timeout-abort.conf
Active: active (running) since Thu 2024-08-15 12:49:22 UTC; 19s ago
Main PID: 2455 (spoof-dpi)
Tasks: 8 (limit: 38308)
Memory: 8.3M (peak: 9.4M)
CPU: 13ms
CGroup: /user.slice/user-1000.slice/user@1000.service/app.slice/spoofdpi.service
└─2455 /home/boris/.spoof-dpi/bin/spoof-dpi
Aug 15 12:49:22 fedora systemd[2419]: Started spoofdpi.service - Script Daemon For Test User Ser>
boris@fedora:~$ netstat -antp|grep 8080
(Not all processes could be identified, non-owned process info
will not be shown, you would have to be root to see it all.)
tcp 0 0 127.0.0.1:8080 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN 2455/spoof-dpi
boris@fedora:~$ cat spoofdpi.service
[Unit]
Description=Script Daemon For Test User Services
[Service]
Type=simple
#User=
#Group=
ExecStart=/home/boris/.spoof-dpi/bin/spoof-dpi
Restart=on-failure
StandardOutput=file:%h/log_file
[Install]
WantedBy=default.target
