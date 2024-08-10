Saturday, August 10, 2024

Install Arch Hyprland with ML4W Dotfiles 2.9 on Manjaro Unstable as second DE

 Deployed via repos  (1) and (2) 

https://github.com/mylinuxforwork/hyprland-starter   (1)

Hyprland-starter

The ML4W Hyprland Starter - The perfect starting point for your Hyprland experiments. Easy to install, simple to configure.

https://github.com/mylinuxforwork/dotfiles   (2)

Dotfiles

on GitHub page https://github.com/mylinuxforwork

The ML4W Dotfiles for Hyprland - An advanced and full-featured configuration for the dynamic tiling window manager Hyprland including an easy to use installation script for Arch based Linux distrib…





















































Virt-Manager configuration for mentioned deployment





























Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)