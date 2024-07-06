Setup Pycharm into Deepin DE on ArchLinux 2.8.1 in VENV

Deepin Desktop allows straightforward installation on Arch Linux. Just don't forget to configure network interface during archinstall run. It might be easily installed alongside with Gnome 46 on the same KVM Guest. You may select any virtual disk layout available in meantime. Say allocate "home" lvm for Pycharm projects.
Now install the most recent version of Pycharm Community Edition via snap. Same setup is also possible via yay and AUR
$ sudo pacman -S base-devel tk git
$ git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/snapd.git
$ cd snapd
$ makepkg -si
$ sudo systemctl enable --now snapd.socket
$ cd
$ sudo ln -s /var/lib/snapd/snap /snap
$ sudo snap install pycharm-community --classic
Another option is to build "yay" to access AUR packages
$ sudo pacman -S --needed base-devel git
$ git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/yay-git.git
$ cd yay-git
$ makepkg -si
Perform 3D matplot graph using python 3.12.4 as interpreter
