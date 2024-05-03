Friday, May 3, 2024

Manjaro Testing Instance setup as KVM Guest in UEFI mode (Fedora 40 KVM Hypervisor)

 Original Virt-manager UEFI option setup  should be configured as follows /usr/share/edk2/ovmf/OVMF_CODE_4M.qcow2 . Next step is supposed to be creating /boot/efi  fat32 EFI partition during Calamares Installer virtual disk layout configuration

Creating /boot/efi partition performing instance setup via Calamares Installer























Runtime snapshots after upgrading instance deployed via ISO image as of 04/06/2024 up to Manjaro Testing Instance, followed by kernel upgrade up to 6.8.8-2













