Manjaro Testing Instance setup as KVM Guest in UEFI mode (Fedora 40 KVM Hypervisor)

Original Virt-manager UEFI option setup should be configured as follows /usr/share/edk2/ovmf/OVMF_CODE_4M.qcow2 . Next step is supposed to be creating /boot/efi fat32 EFI partition during Calamares Installer virtual disk layout configuration
Creating /boot/efi partition performing instance setup via Calamares Installer
Runtime snapshots after upgrading instance deployed via ISO image as of 04/06/2024 up to Manjaro Testing Instance, followed by kernel upgrade up to 6.8.8-2
