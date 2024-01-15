Deployment Manjaro KDE 23.1.2 and Debian 12.4 as KVM Guests on Fedora Rawhide KDE Plasma 6 RC1
Deployments below have been performed to make sure that Calamares Installer has no any longer issues with KDE Plasma 6.0 RC1 on top of Fedora Rawhide Server. Drop down menus inside Calamares's screen now work fine for me.
Debian Network Installer was verified with the same purpose. The spice console of Debian native installer retains all the necessary control buttons for an installation session of any complexity
The last one test was done for Debian 12 Network Installer running under KDE Plasma 6.0 RC1 on top of Fedora Rawhide Server.
