Sunday, January 14, 2024

Attempt to run kernel 6.7.0 on Manjaro KDE 23.1.2 (bare metal)

Originally setup Cockpit Web Console and deploying KVM Guest were done under the most recent kernel 6.7.0  installed via Manjaro Settings Manager in VENV.  Afterwards same schema  was reproduced on bare metal with obvious changes related with manual creating EFI partion fat32 512 MB been mounted on folder /boot/efi and "btrfs" been used for "/" root partition














Following https://forum.manjaro.org/t/how-to-setting-up-qemu-kvm-with-virt-manager/127431

Install packages required to setup KVM Hypervisor on Manjaro Linux

$ sudo pacman -Syy qemu virt-manager virt-viewer dnsmasq vde2 bridge-utils openbsd-netcat ebtables iptables

Starting libvirtd service and tuning file  /etc/libvirt/libvirtd.conf

$ sudo systemctl enable libvirtd.service

$ sudo systemctl start libvirtd.service

# Check that the service is running (press 'q' to quit):

$ systemctl status libvirtd.service

$ sudo vi /etc/libvirt/libvirtd.conf

# uncomment the following lines:

unix_sock_group = "libvirt"

unix_sock_rw_perms = "0770"

:wq

============================

Add your user to the libvirt group

============================

$ sudo usermod -G libvirt -a `whoami`

$ newgrp libvirt

Restart libvirt daemon:

$ sudo systemctl restart libvirtd.service

Install Web Cockpit Console
 $  sudo pacman -S cockpit cockpit-machines
 $  sudo systemctl start cockpit.socket

Here file /usr/lib/systemd/system/cockpit.service requires to add  lines : 
[Install]
WantedBy=graphical.target

 $  sudo systemctl enable cockpit.socket

 Tuning firewall
 $  sudo pacman -S firewalld
 $  sudo firewall-cmd --add-service=cockpit --permanent

 $  sudo firewall-cmd --reload
























































A couple of snapshots done on bare metal Manjaro 23.1.3 (kernel 6.7.0) instance with double DE installed ( KDE && GNOME 45.3)

























































