Attempt to run kernel 6.7.0 on Manjaro KDE 23.1.2 (bare metal)

Originally setup Cockpit Web Console and deploying KVM Guest were done under the most recent kernel 6.7.0 installed via Manjaro Settings Manager in VENV. Afterwards same schema was reproduced on bare metal with obvious changes related with manual creating EFI partion fat32 512 MB been mounted on folder /boot/efi and "btrfs" been used for "/" root partition
Following https://forum.manjaro.org/t/how-to-setting-up-qemu-kvm-with-virt-manager/127431
Install packages required to setup KVM Hypervisor on Manjaro Linux
$ sudo pacman -Syy qemu virt-manager virt-viewer dnsmasq vde2 bridge-utils openbsd-netcat ebtables iptables
Starting libvirtd service and tuning file /etc/libvirt/libvirtd.conf
$ sudo systemctl enable libvirtd.service
$ sudo systemctl start libvirtd.service
# Check that the service is running (press 'q' to quit):
$ systemctl status libvirtd.service
$ sudo vi /etc/libvirt/libvirtd.conf
# uncomment the following lines:
unix_sock_group = "libvirt"
unix_sock_rw_perms = "0770"
:wq
============================
Add your user to the libvirt group
============================
$ sudo usermod -G libvirt -a `whoami`
$ newgrp libvirt
Restart libvirt daemon:
$ sudo systemctl restart libvirtd.service
