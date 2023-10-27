Debian Network Installer on Debian Testing (Trixie)

Debian network installer appears to be extremely stable and flexible no matter of version Debian GNU/Linux to be deployed in particular case. I also have to admit that problem with LVM confiruration still persist for the most recent versions of Calamares Installer (3.2.6X), affecting ability for flexible LVM configurations of such distros as SparkyLinux 2023.10 and Manjaro Linux 23.0/5. I would be happy to be wrong about problems with Calamares, however RH's software engineers stated that RH will use Anaconda Installer for F39 KDE spin. Just compare RH's standpoint with recent declaration concerning switching F39 Asahi Remix to Calamares Installer.
KVM Hypervisor running Ubuntu Server 23.10 (L2 Guest) inside Debian Testing (L1 Guest )
