Attempt to deploy KVM Hypervisor to openSUSE 15.5 instance (VENV test)

Looks like the only surprising step appeared to be was manual linux bridge configuration via nmcli vs utilizing Cockpit Web Console on almost all Linux free flavors like Fedora,Debian,Manjaro and etc . Original disk layout for openSUSE (L1 Guest) been configured :-
Just a reminder - A BTRFS subvolume is a part of filesystem with its own independent file/directory hierarchy and inode number namespace. Subvolumes can share file extents. A snapshot is also subvolume, but with a given initial content of the original subvolume. A subvolume has always inode number 256.
A subvolume in BTRFS is not like an LVM logical volume, which is block-level snapshot while BTRFS subvolumes are file extent-based.
A subvolume looks like a normal directory, with some additional operations described below. Subvolumes can be renamed or moved, nesting subvolumes is not restricted but has some implications regarding snapshotting. The numeric id (called subvolid or rootid) of the subvolume is persistent and cannot be changed.
Setting up linux bridge for KVM Guest via nmcli :-
boris@localhost:~> sudo nmcli connection add type bridge con-name bridge0 ifname br0
Connection 'bridge0' (43c96163-9a20-45ac-bbd5-fb1479b6973d) successfully added.
boris@localhost:~> sudo nmcli con add type ethernet slave-type bridge con-name bridge0-port0 ifname eth0 master br0
Connection 'bridge0-port0' (0c5d2d2d-03a7-4fa7-adce-b93fb2921895) successfully added.
boris@localhost:~> sudo nmcli con up bridge0-port0
Connection successfully activated (D-Bus active path: /org/freedesktop/NetworkManager/ActiveConnection/15)
boris@localhost:~> ip a
1: lo: <LOOPBACK,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN group default qlen 1000
link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00
inet 127.0.0.1/8 scope host lo
valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
inet6 ::1/128 scope host
valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
2: eth0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc pfifo_fast master br0 state UP group default qlen 1000
link/ether 52:54:00:66:cb:3b brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
altname enp1s0
4: virbr0: <NO-CARRIER,BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue state DOWN group default qlen 1000
link/ether 52:54:00:39:27:c2 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
inet 192.168.122.1/24 brd 192.168.122.255 scope global virbr0
valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
14: br0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue state UP group default qlen 1000
link/ether 52:54:00:66:cb:3b brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
inet 192.168.0.36/24 brd 192.168.0.255 scope global dynamic noprefixroute br0
valid_lft 28740sec preferred_lft 28740sec
inet6 fe80::8cda:d5b4:7526:9610/64 scope link noprefixroute
valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever
I also have to notice that setup of Cockpit Web Console on openSUSE 15.5 appears to be unsupported either I've missed some important steps.
Final disk layout after F39WKS (L2 KVM Guest) deployment
References
1. https://btrfs.readthedocs.io/en/latest/btrfs-subvolume.html
2. https://doc.opensuse.org/documentation/leap/virtualization/html/book-virtualization/cha-vt-installation.html#:~:text=Start%20YaST%20and%20select%20Virtualization,Confirm%20with%20Accept.
