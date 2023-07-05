Install Win11 as Virtualbox 7 Guest on Ubuntu 22.04 and SparkyLinux 7

Post below was inspired by article How to install Windows 11 in a VirtualBox with Ubuntu Linux as host . In particular, mentioned "Howto" suggests a known registry hack descscribed in section "Important note for Windows 11" . Down here follows another aproach, proposed in http://lxer.com/module/newswire/view/331458/index.html for KVM Hypervisor, it is supposed to be applied to Virtualbox 7.0 . Once again we intend to work via "alien" conversion on Ubuntu 22.04 and SparkyLinux 7 .
Conversion via "alien" utility virtio-win-0.1.229-1.noarch.rpm to debian format (*.deb) and deploying virtio-win_0.1.229-1_all.deb on Ubuntu 22.04.02 or SparkyLinux 7 allows straightforward install Windows 11 Virtualbox Guest in UEFI mode on SparkyLinux 7 and Ubuntu 22.04.02 as well .
Download virtio-win-0.1.229-1.noarch.rpm and proceed as follows :
boris@boris-sparky:~/Downloads$ ls -l *.rpm
-rw-r--r-- 1 boris boris 236828404 июл 2 14:16 virtio-win-0.1.229-1.noarch.rpm
boris@boris-sparky:~/Downloads$ sudo alien -k virtio-win-0.1.229-1.noarch.rpm
virtio-win_0.1.229-1_all.deb generated
boris@boris-sparky:~/Downloads$ ls -l *.deb
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 241847040 июл 2 14:20 virtio-win_0.1.229-1_all.deb
boris@boris-sparky:~/Downloads$ sudo dpkg -i virtio-win_0.1.229-1_all.deb
Selecting previously unselected package virtio-win.
(Reading database ... 279791 files and directories currently installed.)
Preparing to unpack virtio-win_0.1.229-1_all.deb ...
Unpacking virtio-win (0.1.229-1) ...
Setting up virtio-win (0.1.229-1) ...
When done perform standard Virtualbox 7.0.X installation in UEFI mode with no hackery requeired. Also hot-pluggable has to be enabled and remount of DVD attached might be required on SparkyLinux 7
Win11 VM deployed in VirtualBox 7.0.8 on Ubuntu 22.04.2
