Install VirtualBox 7.0.10 on SparkyLinux 2023.07 (kernel 6.4.4) as KVM Guest

Upgrade kernel on SparkyLinux 2023.07 up to 6.4.4-sparky8 via Synaptic Manager . Then atcivate Debian 12 repo per https://linuxiac.com/virtualbox-7-0-10-released/
Now proceed as follows :
boris@boris-spbios:~$ uname -a
Linux boris-spbios 6.4.4-sparky8-amd64 #1 SMP PREEMPT_DYNAMIC Wed Jul 19 20:38:55 UTC 2023 x86_64 GNU/Linux
boris@boris-spbios:~$ sudo apt install linux-headers-amd64 linux-headers-6.4.4-sparky8-amd64
Reading package lists... Done
Building dependency tree... Done
Reading state information... Done
linux-headers-amd64 is already the newest version (6.3.7-1).
linux-headers-amd64 set to manually installed.
The following NEW packages will be installed:
linux-headers-6.4.4-sparky8-amd64
0 upgraded, 1 newly installed, 0 to remove and 0 not upgraded.
Need to get 8 999 kB of archives.
After this operation, 54,3 MB of additional disk space will be used.
Do you want to continue? [Y/n] Y
Get:1 https://repo.sparkylinux.org unstable/main amd64 linux-headers-6.4.4-sparky8-amd64 amd64 6.4.4-1 [8 999 kB]
Fetched 8 999 kB in 3s (3 180 kB/s)
Selecting previously unselected package linux-headers-6.4.4-sparky8-amd64.
(Reading database ... 222662 files and directories currently installed.)
Preparing to unpack .../linux-headers-6.4.4-sparky8-amd64_6.4.4-1_amd64.deb ...
Unpacking linux-headers-6.4.4-sparky8-amd64 (6.4.4-1) ...
Setting up linux-headers-6.4.4-sparky8-amd64 (6.4.4-1) ...
boris@boris-spbios:~$ sudo apt install virtualbox-7.0
Reading package lists... Done
Building dependency tree... Done
Reading state information... Done
Recommended packages:
linux-image
The following NEW packages will be installed:
virtualbox-7.0
0 upgraded, 1 newly installed, 0 to remove and 0 not upgraded.
Need to get 92,7 MB of archives.
After this operation, 219 MB of additional disk space will be used.
Get:1 https://repo.sparkylinux.org sisters/main amd64 virtualbox-7.0 amd64 7.0.10-158379~Debian~bookworm [92,7 MB]
Fetched 92,7 MB in 27s (3 383 kB/s)
Preconfiguring packages ...
Selecting previously unselected package virtualbox-7.0.
(Reading database ... 234641 files and directories currently installed.)
Preparing to unpack .../virtualbox-7.0_7.0.10-158379~Debian~bookworm_amd64.deb ...
Unpacking virtualbox-7.0 (7.0.10-158379~Debian~bookworm) ...
Setting up virtualbox-7.0 (7.0.10-158379~Debian~bookworm) ...
info: The group `vboxusers' already exists as a system group. Exiting.
Processing triggers for desktop-file-utils (0.26-1) ...
Processing triggers for hicolor-icon-theme (0.17-2) ...
Processing triggers for shared-mime-info (2.2-1) ...
Processing triggers for mailcap (3.70+nmu1) ...
Verify deployment Virtualbox 7.0.10 F38 Guest with kernel 6.4.3 on Sparky Linux 8 under kernel 6.4.4-sparky8
Extract from https://linuxiac.com/virtualbox-7-0-10-released/
$ wget -O- -q https://www.virtualbox.org/download/oracle_vbox_2016.asc | sudo gpg --dearmour -o /usr/share/keyrings/oracle_vbox_2016.gpg
$ echo "deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/oracle_vbox_2016.gpg] http://download.virtualbox.org/virtualbox/debian bookworm contrib" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/virtualbox.list
$ sudo apt update
