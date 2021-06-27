Simultaneous assembly of Python External C++ procedures returning vector and sum of it's member

Simultaneous assembly of two Python External C++ procedures returning sum and sequence of factorials of the first n members of the natural series via Python API. You might want to compare code below with another one proposed in Enhancing Python with Custom C Extensions ( calculating the only sum )
Looks like under any circumstances building external Python procedure in C++ has a significant advantage over C. Just setup.py should be configured to run "gcc" properly against C++ code.
(.env) [boris@fedora33server FACTORNEW]$ cat factor.h
#pragma once
#include <vector>
#include <cstddef>
namespace abc
{
std::vector<int> factList(int lim_up) ;
long factorial(int n);
long factorialSum(int m);
}
(.env) [boris@fedora33server FACTORNEW]$ cat factorialProc.cpp
#include <iostream>
#include "factor.h"
namespace abc {
std::vector<int> factList(int lim_up)
{
std::vector<int> result;
int n;
for(n=0; n <= lim_up; n++)
{
result.push_back(factorial(n));
}
return result;
};
long factorial(int n)
{
if (n == 0)
return 1;
else
return(n * factorial(n-1));
};
long factorialSum(int m)
{
long rez = 0;
for(int i=0 ; i<= m ; i++)
{
rez += factorial(i);
}
return rez;
};
} // namespace abc
(.env) [boris@fedora33server FACTORNEW]$ cat factorialSigma.cpp
#include <Python.h>
#include "factor.h"
#pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wsign-compare"
extern "C"{}
namespace {
static PyObject *factorsList(PyObject* self, PyObject* args)
{
int m;
if(!PyArg_ParseTuple(args,"i",&m))
return NULL;
std::vector<int>facts = abc::factList(m);
PyObject* result = PyList_New(facts.size());
for(int i = 0; i < facts.size(); i++) {
PyList_SetItem(result, i, PyLong_FromLong(facts[i]));
}
return result;
};
static PyObject *factorsSum(PyObject* self, PyObject* args)
{
int n;
long result;
if(!PyArg_ParseTuple(args, "i", &n))
return NULL;
result = abc::factorialSum(n);
return Py_BuildValue("i",result);
};
// Our Module's Function Definition structure
// We require this `NULL` to signal the end of our method
// definition
static PyMethodDef myMethodsTable[] = {
{ "factorsSum", factorsSum, METH_VARARGS, "Tracking factorial" },
{ "factorsList",factorsList, METH_VARARGS, "Tracking factorial" },
{ NULL, NULL, 0, NULL }
};
// Our Module Definition struct
static struct PyModuleDef myModule = {
PyModuleDef_HEAD_INIT,
"myModule",
"Test Module",
-1,
myMethodsTable
};
// Initializes our module using our above struct
PyMODINIT_FUNC PyInit_myModule(void)
{
return PyModule_Create(&myModule);
};
} //namespace
(.env) [boris@fedora33server FACTORNEW]$ cat setup.py
from distutils.core import setup, Extension
import sysconfig
language = 'c++'
std = 'c++20'
default_compile_args = sysconfig.get_config_var('CFLAGS').split()
extra_compile_args = [f"-std={std}", "-Wall", "-Wextra", "-Werror", "-DNDEBUG", "-O3"]
setup(name = 'myModule', version = '1.0', \
ext_modules = [Extension('myModule', ['factorialSigma.cpp','factorialProc.cpp'])])};
(.env) [boris@fedora33server FACTORNEW]$ python setup.py install
running install
running build
running build_ext
building 'myModule' extension
creating build
creating build/temp.linux-x86_64-3.9
gcc -pthread -Wno-unused-result -Wsign-compare -DDYNAMIC_ANNOTATIONS_ENABLED=1 -DNDEBUG -O2 -fexceptions -g -grecord-gcc-switches -pipe -Wall -Werror=format-security -Wp,-D_FORTIFY_SOURCE=2 -Wp,-D_GLIBCXX_ASSERTIONS -fstack-protector-strong -m64 -mtune=generic -fasynchronous-unwind-tables -fstack-clash-protection -fcf-protection -D_GNU_SOURCE -fPIC -fwrapv -O2 -fexceptions -g -grecord-gcc-switches -pipe -Wall -Werror=format-security -Wp,-D_FORTIFY_SOURCE=2 -Wp,-D_GLIBCXX_ASSERTIONS -fstack-protector-strong -m64 -mtune=generic -fasynchronous-unwind-tables -fstack-clash-protection -fcf-protection -D_GNU_SOURCE -fPIC -fwrapv -O2 -fexceptions -g -grecord-gcc-switches -pipe -Wall -Werror=format-security -Wp,-D_FORTIFY_SOURCE=2 -Wp,-D_GLIBCXX_ASSERTIONS -fstack-protector-strong -m64 -mtune=generic -fasynchronous-unwind-tables -fstack-clash-protection -fcf-protection -D_GNU_SOURCE -fPIC -fwrapv -fPIC -I/home/boris/FACTORNEW/.env/include -I/usr/include/python3.9 -c factorialProc.cpp -o build/temp.linux-x86_64-3.9/factorialProc.o
gcc -pthread -Wno-unused-result -Wsign-compare -DDYNAMIC_ANNOTATIONS_ENABLED=1 -DNDEBUG -O2 -fexceptions -g -grecord-gcc-switches -pipe -Wall -Werror=format-security -Wp,-D_FORTIFY_SOURCE=2 -Wp,-D_GLIBCXX_ASSERTIONS -fstack-protector-strong -m64 -mtune=generic -fasynchronous-unwind-tables -fstack-clash-protection -fcf-protection -D_GNU_SOURCE -fPIC -fwrapv -O2 -fexceptions -g -grecord-gcc-switches -pipe -Wall -Werror=format-security -Wp,-D_FORTIFY_SOURCE=2 -Wp,-D_GLIBCXX_ASSERTIONS -fstack-protector-strong -m64 -mtune=generic -fasynchronous-unwind-tables -fstack-clash-protection -fcf-protection -D_GNU_SOURCE -fPIC -fwrapv -O2 -fexceptions -g -grecord-gcc-switches -pipe -Wall -Werror=format-security -Wp,-D_FORTIFY_SOURCE=2 -Wp,-D_GLIBCXX_ASSERTIONS -fstack-protector-strong -m64 -mtune=generic -fasynchronous-unwind-tables -fstack-clash-protection -fcf-protection -D_GNU_SOURCE -fPIC -fwrapv -fPIC -I/home/boris/FACTORNEW/.env/include -I/usr/include/python3.9 -c factorialSigma.cpp -o build/temp.linux-x86_64-3.9/factorialSigma.o
creating build/lib.linux-x86_64-3.9
g++ -pthread -shared -Wl,-z,relro -Wl,--as-needed -Wl,-z,now -g -Wl,-z,relro -Wl,--as-needed -Wl,-z,now -g build/temp.linux-x86_64-3.9/factorialProc.o build/temp.linux-x86_64-3.9/factorialSigma.o -L/usr/lib64 -o build/lib.linux-x86_64-3.9/myModule.cpython-39-x86_64-linux-gnu.so
running install_lib
copying build/lib.linux-x86_64-3.9/myModule.cpython-39-x86_64-linux-gnu.so -> /home/boris/FACTORNEW/.env/lib64/python3.9/site-packages
running install_egg_info
Removing /home/boris/FACTORNEW/.env/lib64/python3.9/site-packages/myModule-1.0-py3.9.egg-info
Writing /home/boris/FACTORNEW/.env/lib64/python3.9/site-packages/myModule-1.0-py3.9.egg-info
(.env) [boris@fedora33server FACTORNEW]$ cd build
(.env) [boris@fedora33server build]$ ls -CRl
.:
total 0
drwxrwxr-x. 2 boris boris 53 Jun 28 08:04 lib.linux-x86_64-3.9
drwxrwxr-x. 2 boris boris 53 Jun 28 08:04 temp.linux-x86_64-3.9
./lib.linux-x86_64-3.9:
total 96
-rwxrwxr-x. 1 boris boris 97112 Jun 28 08:04 myModule.cpython-39-x86_64-linux-gnu.so
./temp.linux-x86_64-3.9:
total 172
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 96904 Jun 28 08:04 factorialProc.o
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 75568 Jun 28 08:04 factorialSigma.o
(.env) [boris@fedora33server FACTORNEW]$ cat MyProg.py
import myModule
a = int(input("Input the upper bound : " ))
print(myModule.factorsList(a))
print(myModule.factorsSum(a))
