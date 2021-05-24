Monday, May 24, 2021

Setup PostgreSQL 13.2 and PyQT5 to run CRUD App in PyCharm 2021.1.1 on F34

Running PyQT5 CRUD (PostgreSQL 13.2 ) Application you might experience problem with importing psycopg2 . Posting below briefly provides the way to solve the issue and also describes  in details database setup which is tuned specifically for Fedora 34 .

 Setting up PostgreSQL 13.2 on Fedora 34 Server

sudo dnf module -y install postgresql:13/server

sudo postgresql-setup --initdb

sudo systemctl enable --now postgresql
================================================
This configuration is appropriate only for testing .
================================================
Edit  /var/lib/pgsql/data/pg_hba.conf and replace in field auth-method  "ident" by "md5"

# IPv4 local connections:

host  all   all 127.0.0.1/32  md5

host  all   all 192.168.0.XX/32  md5

# IPv6 local connections:

host  all  all ::1/128 md5

Edit /var/lib/pgsql/data/postgresql.conf

listen_addresses = '*'

$ sudo systemctl restart postgresql.service

$ sudo -u postgres psql

[sudo] password for boris: 

psql (13.2)

Type "help" for help.

postgres=# create database db1 encoding 'UTF8';

CREATE DATABASE

postgres=# grant all privileges on database db1 to postgres;

GRANT

postgres=# alter user postgres  with encrypted password '*******';

postgres=# SELECT datname FROM pg_database;

  datname  

-----------

 postgres

 template1

 template0

 db1

(4 rows)

postgres=# \c db1

db1=# create table students  ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY, name VARCHAR,ocenka INT);

PyCharm requires psycopg2's install in particular project VENV , to install issue in the console of your project (ALT+F12) :

$ pip install psycopg2-binary

Setup PyQT5 in PyCharm per http://lxer.com/module/newswire/view/298983/index.html

Imports in Python module should look like :

import sys

import psycopg2

from PyQt5.QtWidgets import QTableWidget, QApplication, QMainWindow, QTableWidget

from PyQt5.QtWidgets import QTableWidgetItem, QWidget, QPushButton, QLineEdit

from PyQt5 import QtGui

=======================

Connection to PostgreSQL :

===============================

# connect to database

    def con(self):

        self.conn = psycopg2.connect(user = "postgres",

                              password = "*******",

                              host = "192.168.0.XX",

                              port = "5432",

                              database = "db1")

        self.cur = self.conn.cursor()















The template of PyQT5 code below belongs OldProgramer@YandexZen. However, been provided to auditorium as is without details of PostgresSQL setup on particular Linux flavor (tuning pg_hba.conf, postgresql.conf)  it doesn't provide the straight forward ability for testing. Moreover in original version of code names of database and table "students" where the same , what potentially might confuse even experienced DBA.

#!/usr/bin/python3

import sys

import psycopg2

from PyQt5.QtWidgets import QTableWidget, QApplication, QMainWindow, QTableWidget 

from PyQt5.QtWidgets import QTableWidgetItem, QWidget, QPushButton, QLineEdit

from PyQt5 import QtGui

class MyWidget(QWidget):

    def __init__(self):

        super().__init__()

        self.con()

        self.setGeometry(100, 100, 500, 600)

        self.setWindowTitle('Persons List')

        self.tb = Tb(self)

        self.btn = QPushButton('Refresh', self)

        self.btn.resize(150, 40)

        self.btn.move(300, 10)

        self.btn.clicked.connect(self.upd)

        self.idp = QLineEdit(self)

        self.idp.resize(150, 40)

        self.idp.move(300, 60)

        self.idp.setReadOnly(True)

        self.fio = QLineEdit(self)

        self.fio.resize(150, 40)

        self.fio.move(300, 110)

        self.oce = QLineEdit(self)

        self.oce.resize(150, 40)

        self.oce.move(300, 160)

        self.btn = QPushButton('Add Row', self)

        self.btn.resize(150, 40)

        self.btn.move(300, 210)

        self.btn.clicked.connect(self.ins)

        self.btn = QPushButton('Delete Row', self)

        self.btn.resize(150, 40)

        self.btn.move(300, 260)

        self.btn.clicked.connect(self.dels)

    def con(self):

        self.conn = psycopg2.connect(user = "postgres",

                              password = "*********",

                              host = "192.168.0.XX",

                              port = "5432",

                              database = "db1")

        self.cur = self.conn.cursor()

    def upd(self):

        self.conn.commit()

        self.tb.updt()

        self.idp.setText('')

        self.fio.setText('')

        self.oce.setText('')

    def ins(self):

        fio, oce = self.fio.text(), self.oce.text()

        try:

           self.cur.execute("insert into students (name, ocenka) values (%s,%s)",(fio,oce))

        except:

            pass

        self.upd()

    def dels(self):

        try:

            ids = int(self.idp.text()) 

        except:

            return

        self.cur.execute("delete from students where id=%s",(ids,))

        self.upd()

class Tb(QTableWidget):

    def __init__(self, wg):

        self.wg = wg

        super().__init__(wg)

        self.setGeometry(10, 10, 280, 500)

        self.setColumnCount(3)

        self.verticalHeader().hide();

        self.updt() 

        self.setEditTriggers(QTableWidget.NoEditTriggers) 

        self.cellClicked.connect(self.cellClick)  

    def updt(self):

        self.clear()

        self.setRowCount(0);

        self.setHorizontalHeaderLabels(['id', 'Name', 'Score']) 

        self.wg.cur.execute("select * from students order by name")

        rows = self.wg.cur.fetchall()

        i = 0

        for elem in rows:

            self.setRowCount(self.rowCount() + 1)

            j = 0

            for t in elem: 

                self.setItem(i, j, QTableWidgetItem(str(t).strip()))

                j += 1

            i += 1

        self.resizeColumnsToContents()

    def cellClick(self, row, col): 

        self.wg.idp.setText(self.item(row, 0).text())

        self.wg.fio.setText(self.item(row, 1).text().strip())

        self.wg.oce.setText(self.item(row, 2).text().strip())

app = QApplication(sys.argv)

ex = MyWidget()

ex.show()

sys.exit(app.exec_())  

Configuring another project to run PyQT5 with PostgreSQL database requires injection PyQT5 and  psycopg2-binary in it's own venv. Now output has been sorted by "id".






















