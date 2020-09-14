Monday, September 14, 2020

Install CentOS 8.2 KVM Guest on SparkyLinux2020.09 via Web Cockpit Console

First notice that we are installing on Ryzen box with board MSI X570 A-PRO in UEFI mode with "kvm" enabled.
First of all we intend to verify that kvm has been enabled 
   $ dmesg | grep kvm
   [ 4.376968] kvm: Nested Virtualization enabled
   [ 4.376978] SVM: kvm: Nested Paging enabled
and proceed with installing Virtualization Host the same way we
would do it on Debian “bullseye”

  $ sudo apt install qemu-kvm  libvirt-daemon bridge-utils \
         virtinst libvirt-daemon-system -y
 $ sudo apt install virt-top libguestfs-tools libosinfo-bin \
       qemu-system virt-manager -y
 $  sudo modprobe vhost_net 
 $  lsmod | grep vhost
 $  echo vhost_net | sudo tee -a /etc/modules
 $  sudo reboot


  It's nice to have virt-manager installed ( Spice console ) but presence of Web Cockpit Console is quite enough to manage guest's deployment via clicking  button "Remote Virt-viewer"  built into Cockpit Web Console. Bridge attached to external network interface was also created pretty  smoothly utilizing network management section inside Web Console.

Install Web Cockpit Console  
 $  sudo apt install cockpit cockpit-machines
 $  sudo systemctl start cockpit.socket
 $  sudo systemctl enable cockpit.socket

 Tuning firewall
 $  sudo apt install firewalld
 $  sudo firewall-cmd --add-service=cockpit --permanent
 $  sudo firewall-cmd --reload

Logging into Console at port 9090 and proceed as follows







    Deployment Ubuntu 20.04.1 kvm guest in the same       
    environment


Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)