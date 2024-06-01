Setup KVM Hypervisor on LMDE 6

In particular case the original set of packages differs from Debian 12.5 and Sparky Linux 2024.05 ones
$ sudo apt install qemu-system libvirt-daemon-system libvirt-clients bridge-utils virt-manager -y
$ sudo virsh net-start default
$ sudo virsh net-autostart default
$ sudo modprobe vhost_net
$ lsmod | grep vhost
$ echo vhost_net | sudo tee -a /etc/modules
$ sudo usermod -a -G libvirt $(whoami)
$ sudo reboot
Install Web Cockpit Console
$ sudo apt install cockpit cockpit-machines
$ sudo systemctl start cockpit.socket
Update of /usr/lib/systemd/system/cockpit.service is still required two lines below are supposed to be added to *.service file :
[Install]
WantedBy=graphical.target
$ sudo systemctl enable cockpit.socket
Tuning firewall
$ sudo apt install firewalld
Enable and start firewalld service
$ sudo firewall-cmd --add-service=cockpit --permanent
$ sudo firewall-cmd --reload
