Setup KVM Hypervisor on LMDE 6

 In particular case the original set  of packages differs from Debian 12.5 and Sparky Linux 2024.05 ones

$ sudo apt install qemu-system libvirt-daemon-system libvirt-clients bridge-utils virt-manager -y

 $ sudo virsh net-start default
 $ sudo virsh net-autostart default                    
 $ sudo modprobe vhost_net 
 $ lsmod | grep vhost
 $ echo vhost_net | sudo tee -a /etc/modules
 $ sudo usermod -a -G libvirt  $(whoami)
 $ sudo reboot

 Install Web Cockpit Console
 $  sudo apt install cockpit cockpit-machines
 $  sudo systemctl start cockpit.socket

 Update of /usr/lib/systemd/system/cockpit.service is still required  two lines below are supposed to be added to *.service file :
  [Install]

  WantedBy=graphical.target

 $  sudo systemctl enable cockpit.socket

 Tuning firewall
 $  sudo apt install firewalld
 Enable and start firewalld service
 $  sudo firewall-cmd --add-service=cockpit --permanent
 $  sudo firewall-cmd --reload 






































