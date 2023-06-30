Install Windows 11 as KVM Guest in SparkyLinux 7 using virt-manager

First of all make sure that packages :$ sudo apt install ovmf swtpm swtpm-tools
are already installed on your system, then the configuration of TPM is no longer your concern. Howevere, original setup would still look like
During installation you would have to invoke regedit via command promt (S
IFT+F10) and follow https://www.debugpoint.com/install-windows-ubuntu-virt-manager/ :
Go to
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\Setup.
Right-click and select
New > Key. Add the key name as
LabConfig.
While
LabConfig is selected, add
New > DWORD (32 bit) Value. Add the name as BypassSecurityBootCheck. Then right-click on the name and select Modify. Give the value as 1.
Afterwards get back to installation procedure and complete Windows 11 KVM Guest setup.
References
No comments:
Post a Comment