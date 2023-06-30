Friday, June 30, 2023

Install Windows 11 as KVM Guest in SparkyLinux 7 using virt-manager

First of all make sure that packages :

$ sudo apt install ovmf swtpm swtpm-tools

are already installed on your system, then the configuration  of TPM is no longer your concern. Howevere, original setup would still look like





 During installation you would have to invoke regedit via command promt (SIFT+F10)  and  follow https://www.debugpoint.com/install-windows-ubuntu-virt-manager/  :

Go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\Setup.

Right-click and select New > Key. Add the key name as LabConfig.

While LabConfig is selected, add New > DWORD (32 bit) Value. Add the name as BypassSecurityBootCheck. Then right-click on the name and select Modify. Give the value as 1.

Afterwards get back to installation procedure and complete Windows 11 KVM Guest setup.

















References

http://lxer.com/module/newswire/view/330699/index.html

