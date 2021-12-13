Exersing Python 3.10 on Fedora 25 via sorting Pandas DataFrame

The following below is a not entirely trivial algorithm for students that creates a Python dictionary when scanning text according to the conditions of the problem, which is then processed as Pandas Dataframe to provide the output required
The original problem itself
The text file alpha-wide.txt contains only capital letters of the Latin alphabet (ABC… Z). Identify the character that most often occurs in the file immediately after the letter X. In the answer first write down this character, and then separate by blank how many times it occurred after letters X. If there are several such characters, you need to display the one that appears earlier in the alphabet.
The file alpha-wide.txt contains a pretty long string
Python code has been set up in a virtual environment with pandas installed via pip
import pandas as pd
with open("./alpha-wide.txt") as F:
string = F.readline() # getting next line
d={} # declare dictionary of letters
while "X" in string:
n = string.find("X") # index "X"
key = string[n+1] # create key = Letter
d[key] = d.get(key,0)+1
string = string[n+1:] # slice, form a new line
# print(d)
data_items = d.items()
data_list = list(data_items)
df = pd.DataFrame(data_list,columns = ['X1','Y1'])
df.sort_values("Y1", axis = 0, ascending = True, inplace = True, na_position ='last')
print("DataFrame has been sorted by Y1")
print(df)
silly question: what is "exersing" ?ReplyDelete