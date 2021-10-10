Sunday, October 10, 2021

Python C++ Wrapper for another YandexQ question via sieve of eratosthenes released as C++ procedure

This post is an immediate follow up for http://lxer.com/module/newswire/view/306255/index.html  what will result significant performance boost vs python's version of the sieve of Eratosthenes procedure.

We intend to rely on https://github.com/mathbunnyru/python-cpp-extension . Download and extract tarball on Fedora 34 with "C Development tools" and python-devel installed . Setup python venv in your working directory

 $ python3 -m venv .env

 $ source .env/bin/activate

and run straight away:-

$ python setup.py install

(.env) [boris@fedora34server python-cpp-extension-delta]$ ll

total 36

drwxrwxr-x. 5 boris boris   89 Oct 10 09:37 build

drwxrwxr-x. 2 boris boris   90 Oct 10 09:37 cpp_python_extension.egg-info

-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris  751 Oct 10 11:57 delta16.py

-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris  414 Oct 10 12:01 deltaBetween.py

drwxrwxr-x. 2 boris boris   61 Oct 10 09:37 dist

-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris   85 Oct 10 09:18 MyProg.py

-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 1192 Oct 10 09:18 README.md

-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris  682 Oct 10 09:18 setup.py

-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris  450 Oct 10 09:18 sieve.cpp

-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris  140 Oct 10 09:18 sieve.h

-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 1542 Oct 10 09:18 sieve_python_wrapper.cpp

-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris  200 Oct 10 09:18 test_benchmark.py

(.env) [boris@fedora34server python-cpp-extension-delta]$

Now update delta16.py from post  http://lxer.com/module/newswire/view/306255/index.html

Then update delta16.py as follows

(.env) [boris@fedora34server python-cpp-extension-delta]$ cat delta16.py

import cpp_python_extension

def sumDigits(N,k):

    sum = 0

    while (N != 0):

        sum = sum + N % k

        N = N // k

    return sum

def SearchNumber(uplimit,sdg):

   imax = 0

   zn = []

   # Here we invoke cpp_python_extension.sieve_of_eratosthenes 

   # been written in C++ via Python C API which returns python's 

   # object list containing all prime numbers <= uplimit

   zn = cpp_python_extension.sieve_of_eratosthenes(uplimit) 

   spisok = set(zn)

   for i in range(2,uplimit):

        # Look for highest prime number <= uplimit 

        # and summa of digits <= sdg

        if (i in spisok)  and sumDigits(i,10) <= sdg:

            if i > imax:

                 imax = i

   print("Maximum = ",imax)

def main():

   uplimit,sdg = 0,0

   uplimit = int(input("Input range of scan :"))

   sdg = int(input("Input sum of digits :"))

   SearchNumber(uplimit,sdg) 

if __name__ == "__main__":

   main()




















