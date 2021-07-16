C++ versus Python solving one interesting problem from the field of number theory

The version of C++ code here differs from the first one been posted at Lxer.com . Vector "v1" been pushed back by 2D vector "vec" is supposed to be re-declared before every next push back by "vec" versus option of been cleaned up in previous version of compilation. I just believe that attempt to follow previous schema doesn't work properly as it did before due to pushing back the same variable "j" by vector "v1" in the loop preparing "v1" to be pushed by "vec".
Original problem itself
Write a program that searches among the integers that belong to the numerical segment [174457;174505], numbers that have exactly two different natural divisors, not counting the unit and the number itself. For each of the found number, write these two divisors into the table on the screen with a new lines in ascending order of the product of these two divisors. Divisors in the table row must also follow in ascending order.
We intend to assembly Python External C++ procedure using 2D vector to solve the the task mentioned above for segment [174457;184505] without significant performance penalty, which would affect pure Python module runtime
(.env) [boris@fedora33server NEWFORWARD]$ cat procVector.h
#pragma once
#include <iostream>
#include <vector>
#include <cstddef>
namespace abc {
std::vector<std::vector<int> > resultList(int m, int n);
}
(.env) [boris@fedora33server NEWFORWARD]$ cat procVector.cpp
#include <iostream>
#include <vector>
#include <cstddef>
#include <cmath>
#pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wsign-compare"
namespace abc {
std::vector<std::vector<int> > resultList(int m, int n)
{
std::vector<std::vector<int> > vec;
int j,cntDiv;
for (int i = m; i <= n ; i++) {
std::vector<int> v1;
cntDiv = 0;
for (j = 2; j < i; j++)
{
if (i%j == 0)
{
cntDiv +=1;
v1.push_back(j);
}
}
if (cntDiv == 2)
{
vec.push_back(v1);
}
}
return vec;
};
} //namespace
(.env) [boris@fedora33server NEWFORWARD]$ cat mainVector.cpp
#include <Python.h>
#include <iostream>
#include <vector>
#include <cstddef>
#include <fstream>
#include <cstdlib>
#include "procVector.h"
#pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wsign-compare"
using std::endl;
using std::ofstream;
#pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wsign-compare"
extern "C"{}
namespace {
static PyObject *resList(PyObject* self, PyObject* args)
{
ofstream outdata;
int m1,n1;
if(!PyArg_ParseTuple(args,"ii",&m1,&n1))
return NULL;
outdata.open("./outvector.dat");
std::vector<std::vector<int> > rez = abc::resultList(m1,n1);
// Writing to file content of the 2D vector
for (int i = 0; i < rez.size(); i++) {
for (int j = 0; j < rez[i].size(); j++)
outdata << rez[i][j] << " ";
outdata << endl;
}
return Py_None ;
};
// Our Module's Function Definition structure
// We require this `NULL` to signal the end of our method
// definition
static PyMethodDef myMethodsTable[] = {
{ "resList", resList, METH_VARARGS, "Tracking factorial" },
{ NULL, NULL, 0, NULL }
};
// Our Module Definition struct
static struct PyModuleDef myModule = {
PyModuleDef_HEAD_INIT,
"myModule",
"Test Module",
-1,
myMethodsTable
};
// Initializes our module using our above struct
PyMODINIT_FUNC PyInit_myModule(void)
{
return PyModule_Create(&myModule);
};
} //namespace
(.env) [boris@fedora33server NEWFORWARD]$ cat setup.py
from distutils.core import setup, Extension
import sysconfig
language = 'c++'
std = 'c++20'
default_compile_args = sysconfig.get_config_var('CFLAGS').split()
extra_compile_args = [f"-std={std}", "-Wall", "-Wextra", "-Werror", "-DNDEBUG", "-O3"]
setup(name = 'myModule', version = '1.0', \
ext_modules = [Extension('myModule', ['mainVector.cpp','procVector.cpp'])])
*******************************************************
Now build and install Shared Library containing required C++
procedure
*******************************************************
$ python setup.py install
(.env) [boris@fedora33server build]$ ls -CRl
.:
total 0
drwxrwxr-x. 2 boris boris 53 Jul 15 16:46 lib.linux-x86_64-3.9
drwxrwxr-x. 2 boris boris 46 Jul 15 16:46 temp.linux-x86_64-3.9
./lib.linux-x86_64-3.9:
total 224
-rwxrwxr-x. 1 boris boris 225856 Jul 15 16:46 myModule.cpython-39-x86_64-linux-gnu.so
./temp.linux-x86_64-3.9:
total 408
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 221464 Jul 15 16:46 mainVector.o
-rw-rw-r--. 1 boris boris 189056 Jul 15 16:46 procVector.o
(.env) [boris@fedora33server NEWFORWARD]$ cat MyProg.py
import myModule
# a = int(input("Input start number : "))
# b = int(input("Input finish number : "))
# Initial segment [174457;174505] intentionally increased
# to make Python performance hardly acceptable
a = 174457
b = 184505
myModule.resList(a,b)
lines = []
with open('./outvector.dat') as f:
lines = f.readlines()
for line in lines:
print(line)
(.env) [boris@fedora33server NEWFORWARD]$ cat speed.sh
date
python MyProg.py
date
(.env) [boris@fedora33server NEWFORWARD]$ ./speed.sh
Thu Jul 15 04:46:20 PM MSK 2021
3 58153
7 24923
59 2957
13 13421
149 1171
5 34897
211 827
. . . . .
3 61487
2 92233
29 6361
2 92237
3 61493
2 92243
5 36899
7 26357
17 10853
2 92251
5 36901
Thu Jul 15 04:46:24 PM MSK 2021
