Attempt to evaluate Cockpit Web Console on Server Fedora 33 (VENV) based on the most recent nightly build

UEFI option for KVM guests on Manjaro Gnome 20.1.1 (Micah) might be enabled via http://lxer.com/module/forums/t/36699/ only after activation AUR 's support.
In current post we intend to test Cocpit Web Console functionality on pre-release Fedora 33 Server based on the most recent Fedora nightly builds list . Start with deploying Server Fedora 33 as VM (Level 1) on Server Fedora 32 (bare metal)
Install KVM and Cocpit Web Console on Server Fedora 33
$ sudo dnf groupinstall 'Virtualization'
Setup Web Cockpit Console of F33 Server (VM)
$ sudo dnf install cockpit cockpit-machines
Service start up
$ sudo systemctl start cockpit.socket
$ sudo systemctl status cockpit.socket
$ sudo systemctl enable cockpit.socket
Firewall tuning
$ sudo firewall-cmd --add-service=cockpit --permanent
$ sudo firewall-cmd --reload
$ sudo reboot
Setup bridge bridge0 attached to virtual network interface of L1 VM Server F33 via Cockpit Web Console and proceed with deploying Manjaro Gnome L2 KVM guest attached to bridge0 . Notice that both L1 and L2 KVM Guests deployed into UEFI mode via option provided by Web Console . XML-profile of L1 F33 Server has been also modified via virsh to enable nested KVM. Per my experience deploying KVM guests via Web Console (UEFI mode) is possible only on Fedora 32/33 and SparkyLinux 2020.09 in meantime .
Now start installation VM and activate console's virt-viewer
As of 10/08/2020 same flag's setup during install on /dev/sdb (bare metal) allows Calamaris complete without crash, after updating major grub.cfg
$ sudo grub2-mkconfig -o /etc/grub2-efi.cfg
I am getting installation Manjaro Gnome 20.1.1 (Mikah) on /dev/sdb which might boot up only via grub's entry
menuentry 'Manjaro Linux (Kernel: 5.8.11-1-MANJARO x64 - fallback initramfs)' --cl
ass manjaro --class gnu-linux --class gnu --class os $menuentry_id_option 'gnulinux-5.8.11
-1-MANJARO x64-fallback-2cef925b-03a8-4231-97e7-6369703103f8' {
load_video
set gfxpayload=keep
insmod gzio
insmod part_gpt
insmod ext2
set root='hd1,gpt2'
if [ x$feature_platform_search_hint = xy ]; then
search --no-floppy --fs-uuid --set=root --hint-ieee1275='ieee1275//disk@
0,gpt2' --hint-bios=hd1,gpt2 --hint-efi=hd1,gpt2 --hint-baremetal=ahci1,gpt2 01f39e34-9af
8-4138-acd2-bd17528fd114
else
search --no-floppy --fs-uuid --set=root 01f39e34-9af8-4138-acd2-bd17528f
d114
fi
linux /vmlinuz-5.8-x86_64 root=UUID=2cef925b-03a8-4231-97e7-6369703103f8
rw quiet apparmor=1 security=apparmor resume=UUID=a6c70eb8-512e-4dd5-a5dc-0fa0c9300f96 u
dev.log_priority=3
initrd /initramfs-5.8-x86_64-fallback.img
Gparted report after booting up Manjaro Gnome 20.1.1 on bare metal. I intend to retry install with flags "boot","msfdata" for /boot/efi on bare metal at my earliest convenience ( added 10/10/2020 )
Now return to mainline of blog post
On next snapshot show the output of Web Console which allows to setup und update L2 Mangaro KVM guest ( when guest is down )
Thus we succeeded with deploying L2 KVM Guest via Cockpit Web Console
