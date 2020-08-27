Install KVM&Libvirt on SparkyLinux2020.08

Deployment of simple SparkyLinux2020.08 configuration on bare metal is supposed to be performed with "btrfs" file-systems for "/boot" and "/" .Otherwise virt-manager will report failure of deploying any guest due to /var/lib/libvirt/images/ "folder" , which for Libvirt 6.6.0 && Qemu 5.1.0, should already belong to "btrfs" formatted file-system at least at the time of writing of this post.
Install KVM
$ sudo apt install qemu-kvm \
libvirt-daemon bridge-utils \
virtinst libvirt-daemon-system -y
$ sudo apt install virt-top libosinfo-bin \
qemu-system virt-manager -y
$ sudo modprobe vhost_net
$ lsmod | grep vhost
$ echo vhost_net | sudo tee -a /etc/modules
$ sudo reboot
$ echo vhost_net | sudo tee -a /etc/modules
$ sudo reboot
Following below is verification deployment os SparkyLinux 2020.08 as KVM
guest in environment shown right above
Installed Sparky Guest does automatically rolling forward to the most recent status of it's repos
Access via Web Cockpit Console
