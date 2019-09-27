CentOS 8.0.1905 network installs on bare metal via External Repos succeeded (non US location )

At the moment URLs below worked for me as installation repositories, Hopefully this repositories will stay stable in a foreseeable future. Particular source might be verified when creating CentOS 8 virtual machine on any KVM Hypervisor, say on Ubuntu 18.05 Server . Even on UEFI box with high speed Internet connection network install runs faster then "dd" copying 7 GB file to USB pen and updating boot devices priority via UEFI interface.
http://mirror.corbina.net/pub/Linux/centos/8.0.1905/BaseOS/x86_64/os/
http://centos-mirror.rbc.ru/pub/centos/8.0.1905/BaseOS/x86_64/os/
$ wget \ http://download.documentfoundation.org/libreoffice/stable/6.3.1/rpm/x86_64/LibreOffice_6.3.1_Linux_x86-64_rpm.tar.gz
Set up as root
# tar -xvf LibreOffice_6.3.1_Linux_x86-64_rpm.tar.gz
# cd LibreOffice_6.3.1.2_Linux_x86-64_rpm
# yum localinstall RPMS/*.rpm
At this point installer should be ready to start downloading packages from the URL
pointed above after metadata gets obtained and the button "Begin installation" will become active on main panel. Go ahead and press it. Installer is supposed to download packages from repositories, printed above, preparing transaction from obtained source and run the transaction installing CentOS 8.0.1905 on bare metal.
