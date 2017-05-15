RDO Ocata packstack AIO deployment via the most recent trunk "current-passed-ci"

Post following bellow is just proof of concept that packstack might
be used for RDO Ocata deployment using the same current-passed-ci
delorean Ocata Trunk as it does on regular basis TripleO QuickStart.
I am not doing multinode setup due to known limitation of packstack,
e.g. disability split controller and storage nodes either on bare metal
or in virtual environment. Looks like it mostly serves as part of
the testing pipeline that promotes trunk repositories to "current-passed-ci".
Raws bellow are specially aligned .They may be safely highlighted and then copy and paste.
# yum install yum-plugin-priorities -y
# curl -o /etc/yum.repos.d/delorean-ocata.repo https://trunk.rdoproject.org/centos7-ocata/current-passed-ci/delorean.repo
# curl -o /etc/yum.repos.d/delorean-deps-ocata.repo https://trunk.rdoproject.org/centos7-ocata/delorean-deps.repo
# yum -y update
# yum install openstack-packstack
# packstack --gen-answer-file answerAIO.txt
Enabled Heat,Magnum for testing.
Protocol bellow means that there is no any obligation to follow
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1v_9OiDVx3ruAj2FW1u3mq_tvLnzSHCad0GN9nr00NEU/edit
regarding setup of original repsitory
******************
Start deployment
******************
[root@Server7304 ~]# packstack --gen-answer-file=answerAIO.txt
Packstack changed given value to required value /root/.ssh/id_rsa.pub
[root@Server7304 ~]# vi answerAIO.txt
[root@Server7304 ~]# packstack --answer-file=./answerAIO.txt
Welcome to the Packstack setup utility
The installation log file is available at: /var/tmp/packstack/20170515-141335-eDuY0T/openstack-setup.log
Installing:
Clean Up [ DONE ]
Discovering ip protocol version [ DONE ]
Setting up ssh keys [ DONE ]
Preparing servers [ DONE ]
Pre installing Puppet and discovering hosts' details [ DONE ]
Preparing pre-install entries [ DONE ]
Setting up CACERT [ DONE ]
Preparing AMQP entries [ DONE ]
Preparing MariaDB entries [ DONE ]
Fixing Keystone LDAP config parameters to be undef if empty[ DONE ]
Preparing Keystone entries [ DONE ]
Preparing Glance entries [ DONE ]
Checking if the Cinder server has a cinder-volumes vg[ DONE ]
Preparing Cinder entries [ DONE ]
Preparing Nova API entries [ DONE ]
Creating ssh keys for Nova migration [ DONE ]
Gathering ssh host keys for Nova migration [ DONE ]
Preparing Nova Compute entries [ DONE ]
Preparing Nova Scheduler entries [ DONE ]
Preparing Nova VNC Proxy entries [ DONE ]
Preparing OpenStack Network-related Nova entries [ DONE ]
Preparing Nova Common entries [ DONE ]
Preparing Neutron LBaaS Agent entries [ DONE ]
Preparing Neutron API entries [ DONE ]
Preparing Neutron L3 entries [ DONE ]
Preparing Neutron L2 Agent entries [ DONE ]
Preparing Neutron DHCP Agent entries [ DONE ]
Preparing Neutron Metering Agent entries [ DONE ]
Checking if NetworkManager is enabled and running [ DONE ]
Preparing OpenStack Client entries [ DONE ]
Preparing Horizon entries [ DONE ]
Preparing Swift builder entries [ DONE ]
Preparing Swift proxy entries [ DONE ]
Preparing Swift storage entries [ DONE ]
Preparing Heat entries [ DONE ]
Preparing Heat CloudFormation API entries [ DONE ]
Preparing Gnocchi entries [ DONE ]
Preparing MongoDB entries [ DONE ]
Preparing Redis entries [ DONE ]
Preparing Ceilometer entries [ DONE ]
Preparing Aodh entries [ DONE ]
Adding Magnum manifest entries [ DONE ]
Preparing Puppet manifests [ DONE ]
Copying Puppet modules and manifests [ DONE ]
Applying 192.169.142.60_controller.pp
192.169.142.60_controller.pp: [ DONE ]
Applying 192.169.142.60_network.pp
192.169.142.60_network.pp: [ DONE ]
Applying 192.169.142.60_compute.pp
192.169.142.60_compute.pp: [ DONE ]
Applying Puppet manifests [ DONE ]
Finalizing [ DONE ]
**** Installation completed successfully ******
Additional information:
* Time synchronization installation was skipped. Please note that unsynchronized time on server instances might be problem for some OpenStack components.
* Warning: NetworkManager is active on 192.169.142.60. OpenStack networking currently does not work on systems that have the Network Manager service enabled.
* File /root/keystonerc_admin has been created on OpenStack client host 192.169.142.60. To use the command line tools you need to source the file.
* To access the OpenStack Dashboard browse to http://192.169.142.60/dashboard .
Please, find your login credentials stored in the keystonerc_admin in your home directory.
* The installation log file is available at: /var/tmp/packstack/20170515-141335-eDuY0T/openstack-setup.log
* The generated manifests are available at: /var/tmp/packstack/20170515-141335-eDuY0T/manifests
You have new mail in /var/spool/mail/root
[root@Server7304 ~]# yum install openstack-utils
Loaded plugins: fastestmirror, langpacks, priorities
Loading mirror speeds from cached hostfile
* base: centos-mirror.rbc.ru
* extras: centos-mirror.rbc.ru
* updates: centos-mirror.rbc.ru
891 packages excluded due to repository priority protections
Resolving Dependencies
--> Running transaction check
---> Package openstack-utils.noarch 0:2017.1-1.el7 will be installed
--> Processing Dependency: crudini for package: openstack-utils-2017.1-1.el7.noarch
--> Running transaction check
---> Package crudini.noarch 0:0.7-1.el7 will be installed
--> Finished Dependency Resolution
Dependencies Resolved
==================================================================================================================
Package Arch Version Repository Size
==================================================================================================================
Installing:
openstack-utils noarch 2017.1-1.el7 delorean-ocata-testing 17 k
Installing for dependencies:
crudini noarch 0.7-1.el7 delorean-ocata-testing 22 k
Transaction Summary
==================================================================================================================
Install 1 Package (+1 Dependent package)
Total download size: 39 k
Installed size: 85 k
Is this ok [y/d/N]: y
Downloading packages:
(1/2): crudini-0.7-1.el7.noarch.rpm | 22 kB 00:00:00
(2/2): openstack-utils-2017.1-1.el7.noarch.rpm | 17 kB 00:00:00
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total 52 kB/s | 39 kB 00:00:00
Running transaction check
Running transaction test
Transaction test succeeded
Running transaction
Installing : crudini-0.7-1.el7.noarch 1/2
Installing : openstack-utils-2017.1-1.el7.noarch 2/2
Verifying : crudini-0.7-1.el7.noarch 1/2
Verifying : openstack-utils-2017.1-1.el7.noarch 2/2
Installed:
openstack-utils.noarch 0:2017.1-1.el7
Dependency Installed:
crudini.noarch 0:0.7-1.el7
Complete!
[root@Server7304 ~]# . keystonerc_admin
[root@Server7304 ~(keystone_admin)]# openstack-status
== Nova services ==
openstack-nova-api: active
openstack-nova-compute: active
openstack-nova-network: inactive (disabled on boot)
openstack-nova-scheduler: active
openstack-nova-cert: active
openstack-nova-conductor: active
openstack-nova-console: inactive (disabled on boot)
openstack-nova-consoleauth: active
openstack-nova-xvpvncproxy: inactive (disabled on boot)
== Glance services ==
openstack-glance-api: active
openstack-glance-registry: active
== Keystone service ==
openstack-keystone: inactive (disabled on boot)
== Horizon service ==
openstack-dashboard: active
== neutron services ==
neutron-server: active
neutron-dhcp-agent: active
neutron-l3-agent: active
neutron-metadata-agent: active
neutron-openvswitch-agent: active
neutron-metering-agent: active
== Cinder services ==
openstack-cinder-api: active
openstack-cinder-scheduler: active
openstack-cinder-volume: active
openstack-cinder-backup: active
== Ceilometer services ==
openstack-ceilometer-api: inactive (disabled on boot)
openstack-ceilometer-central: active
openstack-ceilometer-compute: inactive (disabled on boot)
openstack-ceilometer-collector: active
openstack-ceilometer-notification: active
== Heat services ==
openstack-heat-api: active
openstack-heat-api-cfn: active
openstack-heat-api-cloudwatch: inactive (disabled on boot)
openstack-heat-engine: active
== Support services ==
mariadb: active
libvirtd: active
openvswitch: active
dbus: active
target: active
rabbitmq-server: active
memcached: active
== Keystone users ==
+----------------------------------+--------------+
| ID | Name |
+----------------------------------+--------------+
| 0685750ec8514dc99d4002a637d42821 | swift |
| 281d6bd5d6404bf7b11fe85bf0085650 | gnocchi |
| 3018500e68e8414fa8b9a7d42d0a5dc2 | demo |
| 356ef87665f54db380552c4b40462c12 | heat-cfn |
| 39559a562a64432f860a84dc8207fce9 | heat_admin |
| 44c4697983e748af80244a7585e04a49 | cinder |
| 554871b7c9e74dbc94f4d52ddaaf3bd6 | admin |
| 65efd6a104244306b7e3a461aed4d493 | glance |
| 6f158d03b83f41aab6969e3486583abd | heat |
| 96d01cadb0d342b898f729149860ad42 | aodh |
| a6792a44f0e54052ae60f7e0caf5bb8c | nova |
| aa4b194355f0437b925789e98cff88c7 | placement |
| bd4a20b7b4134873a4257a40f916cbb9 | ceilometer |
| bdb74c8e63db44c490d9bf253ffb459a | magnum_admin |
| e2791f7bde19464bae8a7de92c1e289d | neutron |
| ef8217c039a74b0c9bfef89049ed8b06 | magnum |
+----------------------------------+--------------+
== Glance images ==
+--------------------------------------+--------+
| ID | Name |
+--------------------------------------+--------+
| 14e2a2bc-4b77-4428-acf1-1081dd47868c | cirros |
+--------------------------------------+--------+
== Nova managed services ==
+----+------------------+------------------------+----------+---------+-------+----------------------------+-----------------+
| Id | Binary | Host | Zone | Status | State | Updated_at | Disabled Reason |
+----+------------------+------------------------+----------+---------+-------+----------------------------+-----------------+
| 6 | nova-cert | Server7304.localdomain | internal | enabled | up | 2017-05-15T11:47:22.000000 | - |
| 7 | nova-conductor | Server7304.localdomain | internal | enabled | up | 2017-05-15T11:47:24.000000 | - |
| 8 | nova-scheduler | Server7304.localdomain | internal | enabled | up | 2017-05-15T11:47:26.000000 | - |
| 9 | nova-consoleauth | Server7304.localdomain | internal | enabled | up | 2017-05-15T11:47:29.000000 | - |
| 10 | nova-compute | Server7304.localdomain | nova | enabled | up | 2017-05-15T11:47:28.000000 | - |
+----+------------------+------------------------+----------+---------+-------+----------------------------+-----------------+
== Nova networks ==
+--------------------------------------+---------+------+
| ID | Label | Cidr |
+--------------------------------------+---------+------+
| 9d47104b-ee89-4678-9083-aad8405dd8bc | private | - |
| dd9f7047-1f67-4121-b5bb-c3e2053a3310 | public | - |
+--------------------------------------+---------+------+
== Nova instance flavors ==
+----+-----------+-----------+------+-----------+------+-------+-------------+-----------+
| ID | Name | Memory_MB | Disk | Ephemeral | Swap | VCPUs | RXTX_Factor | Is_Public |
+----+-----------+-----------+------+-----------+------+-------+-------------+-----------+
| 1 | m1.tiny | 512 | 1 | 0 | | 1 | 1.0 | True |
| 2 | m1.small | 2048 | 20 | 0 | | 1 | 1.0 | True |
| 3 | m1.medium | 4096 | 40 | 0 | | 2 | 1.0 | True |
| 4 | m1.large | 8192 | 80 | 0 | | 4 | 1.0 | True |
| 5 | m1.xlarge | 16384 | 160 | 0 | | 8 | 1.0 | True |
+----+-----------+-----------+------+-----------+------+-------+-------------+-----------+
== Nova instances ==
+----+------+-----------+--------+------------+-------------+----------+
| ID | Name | Tenant ID | Status | Task State | Power State | Networks |
+----+------+-----------+--------+------------+-------------+----------+
+----+------+-----------+--------+------------+-------------+----------+
