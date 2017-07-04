Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Attempt to verify patch for "metadata service PicklingError" on TripleO QS Master (Pike) via HA overcloud deployment

Perform HA overcloud deployment via TripleO QuickStart  Master (Pike) branch
via :-
$ bash quickstart.sh -R master  --config config/general_config/pacemaker.yml  --nodes config/nodes/3ctlr_2comp.yml  $VIRTHOST
 to avoid waiting for commit's appearance in Delorean RDO trunk for Master.
 Proceed as usual :- 

[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack flavor create --public m1.small --id 2 \
  --ram 2000 --disk 20 --vcpus 1 --rxtx-factor 1

[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack keypair create oskey070417 > oskey070417.pem

[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack  network create ext-net --external \
--provider-physical-network datacentre  --provider-network-type flat

+---------------------------+--------------------------------------+
| Field                     | Value                                |
+---------------------------+--------------------------------------+
| admin_state_up            | UP                                   |
| availability_zone_hints   |                                      |
| availability_zones        |                                      |
| created_at     485a474e-3504-491a-b89e-0d628b9f437d           
| 2017-02-11T16:51:03Z                                             |
| description               |                                      |
| dns_domain                | None                                 |
| id                        | bfffc213-f37a-4d45-9f4f-f98e28dad08e |
| ipv4_address_scope        | None                                 |
| ipv6_address_scope        | None                                 |
| is_default                | False                                |
| mtu                       | 1500                                 |
| name                      | ext-net                              |
| port_security_enabled     | True                                 |
| project_id                | 3a8b0aabdc6a41889eaed52ebb645a69     |
| provider:network_type     | flat                                 |
| provider:physical_network | datacentre                           |
| provider:segmentation_id  | None                                 |
| qos_policy_id             | None                                 |
| revision_number           | 4                                    |
| router:external           | External                             |
| segments                  | None                                 |
| shared                    | False                                |
| status                    | ACTIVE                               |
| subnets                   |                                      |
| updated_at                | 2017-02-11T16:51:03Z                 |
+---------------------------+--------------------------------------+

[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack subnet create ext-subnet --network ext-net \
 --subnet-range 192.168.24.0/24  --allocation-pool start=192.168.24.100,end=192.168.24.120 \
 --no-dhcp --gateway 192.168.24.1 

+-------------------+--------------------------------------+
| Field             | Value                                |
+-------------------+--------------------------------------+
| allocation_pools  | 192.168.24.100-192.168.24.120        |
| cidr              | 192.168.24.0/24                      |
| created_at        | 2017-02-11T16:51:44Z                 |
| description       |                                      |
| dns_nameservers   |                                      |
| enable_dhcp       | False                                |
| gateway_ip        | 192.168.24.1                         |
| host_routes       |                                      |
| id                | ee02f73b-b297-43d2-9dc0-b79775ec343b |
| ip_version        | 4                                    |
| ipv6_address_mode | None                                 |
| ipv6_ra_mode      | None                                 |
| name              | ext-subnet                           |
| network_id        | bfffc213-f37a-4d45-9f4f-f98e28dad08e |
| project_id        | 3a8b0aabdc6a41889eaed52ebb645a69     |
| revision_number   | 2                                    |
| segment_id        | None                                 |
| service_types     |                                      |
| subnetpool_id     | None                                 |
| updated_at        | 2017-02-11T16:51:44Z                 |
+-------------------+--------------------------------------+

[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack router create RouterDVA
+-------------------------+--------------------------------------+
| Field                   | Value                                |
+-------------------------+--------------------------------------+
| admin_state_up          | UP                                   |
| availability_zone_hints |                                      |
| availability_zones      |                                      |
| created_at              | 2017-02-11T16:53:55Z                 |
| description             |                                      |
| distributed             | False                                |
| external_gateway_info   | None                                 |
| flavor_id               | None                                 |
| ha                      | True                                 |
| id                      | aa979c40-8826-41a1-9024-4ec23fd3f3e3 |
| name                    | router1                              |
| project_id              | 3a8b0aabdc6a41889eaed52ebb645a69     |
| revision_number         | None                                 |
| routes                  |                                      |
| status                  | ACTIVE                               |
| updated_at              | 2017-02-11T16:53:55Z                 |
+-------------------------+--------------------------------------+
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack router set RouterDVA --external-gateway ext-net
(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack network create internal05
+---------------------------+--------------------------------------+
| Field                     | Value                                |
+---------------------------+--------------------------------------+
| admin_state_up            | UP                                   |
| availability_zone_hints   |                                      |
| availability_zones        |                                      |
| created_at                | 2017-07-04T17:16:18Z                 |
| description               |                                      |
| dns_domain                | None                                 |
| id                        | de7aa4a0-6342-403f-b23d-7f1dd4dcb857 |
| ipv4_address_scope        | None                                 |
| ipv6_address_scope        | None                                 |
| is_default                | False                                |
| is_vlan_transparent       | None                                 |
| mtu                       | 1450                                 |
| name                      | internal05                           |
| port_security_enabled     | True                                 |
| project_id                | 13ef090f512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5e     |
| provider:network_type     | vxlan                                |
| provider:physical_network | None                                 |
| provider:segmentation_id  | 99                                   |
| qos_policy_id             | None                                 |
| revision_number           | 2                                    |
| router:external           | Internal                             |
| segments                  | None                                 |
| shared                    | False                                |
| status                    | ACTIVE                               |
| subnets                   |                                      |
| tags                      | []                                   |
| updated_at                | 2017-07-04T17:16:19Z                 |
+---------------------------+--------------------------------------+
(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]#  openstack subnet create sub-internal05 --network internal05 \
>  --subnet-range 90.0.0.0/24  --dns-nameserver  83.221.202.254
+-------------------------+--------------------------------------+
| Field                   | Value                                |
+-------------------------+--------------------------------------+
| allocation_pools        | 90.0.0.2-90.0.0.254                  |
| cidr                    | 90.0.0.0/24                          |
| created_at              | 2017-07-04T17:16:48Z                 |
| description             |                                      |
| dns_nameservers         | 83.221.202.254                       |
| enable_dhcp             | True                                 |
| gateway_ip              | 90.0.0.1                             |
| host_routes             |                                      |
| id                      | 9a7b7ca4-0635-41e6-a894-678c50cf8d01 |
| ip_version              | 4                                    |
| ipv6_address_mode       | None                                 |
| ipv6_ra_mode            | None                                 |
| name                    | sub-internal05                       |
| network_id              | de7aa4a0-6342-403f-b23d-7f1dd4dcb857 |
| project_id              | 13ef090f512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5e     |
| revision_number         | 0                                    |
| segment_id              | None                                 |
| service_types           |                                      |
| subnetpool_id           | None                                 |
| tags                    | []                                   |
| updated_at              | 2017-07-04T17:16:48Z                 |
| use_default_subnet_pool | None                                 |
+-------------------------+--------------------------------------+
(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack router add subnet RouterDVA  9a7b7ca4-0635-41e6-a894-678c50cf8d01


Check following output
 








*****************************************************************************


Ignore internal interface status "Down" and proceed as follows :-


*****************************************************************************


The next step is supposed to be patching /usr/lib/python2.7/site-packages/nova/api/metadata/base.py 


as suggested in https://bugs.launchpad.net/nova/+bug/1694666 


********************************* 


On each Controller Node :-


********************************* 




# cd /usr/lib/python2.7/site-packages/nova/api/metadata
Then aplly patches
1)
https://git.openstack.org/cgit/openstack/nova/patch/?id=2fee972bde4a04d398d32aa6c8b6d27819db697b
2)
https://review.openstack.org/gitweb?p=openstack/nova.git;a=patch;h=ced5b6a7f9e713d83915e9d832ada1eb61c4caf9
to base.py
****************************************************************************
After patching  the critical piece of code base.py should look like
Details here https://bugs.launchpad.net/nova/+bug/1694666
****************************************************************************

class InstanceMetadata(object):
    """Instance metadata."""

    def __init__(self, instance, address=None, content=None, extra_md=None,
                 network_info=None, vd_driver=None, network_metadata=None,
                 request_context=None):
        """Creation of this object should basically cover all time consuming
        collection.  Methods after that should not cause time delays due to
        network operations or lengthy cpu operations.
        The user should then get a single instance and make multiple method
        calls on it.

        """

        if not content:
            content = []
        ctxt = context.get_admin_context()
        instance.ec2_ids
        instance.keypairs
        instance.device_metadata
        instance = objects.Instance.obj_from_primitive(
             instance.obj_to_primitive())


# python -m py_compile base.py
********************************************************************************
Following service is supposed to be restarted after recompiling base.py
on each Controller Node
********************************************************************************
# systemctl restart openstack-nova-api.service 


 


(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack image list
+--------------------------------------+-----------------+--------+
| ID                                   | Name            | Status |
+--------------------------------------+-----------------+--------+
| 818cbaa4-6566-4af3-babd-5562ba6bddd8 | CentOS1706image | active |
| 16523dc0-2925-42c7-9d58-811f1cce0084 | VF24Cloud-image | active |
+--------------------------------------+-----------------+--------+
(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack network list
+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+
| ID                            | Name                          | Subnets                       |
+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+
| 9514caac-2359-42a9-b313-06b77 | ext-net                       | 929481f8-8e93-42cb-           |
| 7616333                       |                               | 80b1-58e13d36ecad             |
| de7aa4a0-6342-403f-b23d-      | internal05                    | 9a7b7ca4-0635-41e6-a894-678c5 |
| 7f1dd4dcb857                  |                               | 0cf8d01                       |
| e1bb1609-a9f0-4801-b65b-      | HA network tenant 13ef090f512 | 194e10ad-5af1-4c8a-           |
| 4ca4ccbef71d                  | e426987b9a7a9c63fce5e         | af70-b0096737ab0c             |
| f361e324-8548-4f8c-b312-2af2b | internal01                    | 16bb77e1-61a7-4622-beb9-afe9c |
| 3714ea2                       |                               | a2e0ce2                       |
+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+


 


(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack subnet list
+----------------------------------+----------------------------------+-----------------------------------+------------------+
| ID                               | Name                             | Network                           | Subnet           |
+----------------------------------+----------------------------------+-----------------------------------+------------------+
| 16bb77e1-61a7-4622-beb9-afe9ca2e | sub-internal01                   | f361e324-8548-4f8c-b312-2af2b3714 | 50.0.0.0/24      |
| 0ce2                             |                                  | ea2                               |                  |
| 194e10ad-5af1-4c8a-              | HA subnet tenant                 | e1bb1609-a9f0-4801-b65b-          | 169.254.192.0/18 |
| af70-b0096737ab0c                | 13ef090f512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5e | 4ca4ccbef71d                      |                  |
| 929481f8-8e93-42cb-              | ext-subnet                       | 9514caac-2359-42a9-b313-06b777616 | 192.168.24.0/24  |
| 80b1-58e13d36ecad                |                                  | 333                               |                  |
| 9a7b7ca4-0635-41e6-a894-678c50cf | sub-internal05                   | de7aa4a0-6342-403f-b23d-          | 90.0.0.0/24      |
| 8d01                             |                                  | 7f1dd4dcb857                      |                  |
+----------------------------------+----------------------------------+-----------------------------------+------------------+ 


 


(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack server create --flavor 2 --key-name oskey070417  \
>  --image 818cbaa4-6566-4af3-babd-5562ba6bddd8  \
>  --nic net-id=de7aa4a0-6342-403f-b23d-7f1dd4dcb857 centos1706devs07
+-------------------------------------+--------------------------------------------------------+
| Field                               | Value                                                  |
+-------------------------------------+--------------------------------------------------------+
| OS-DCF:diskConfig                   | MANUAL                                                 |
| OS-EXT-AZ:availability_zone         |                                                        |
| OS-EXT-SRV-ATTR:host                | None                                                   |
| OS-EXT-SRV-ATTR:hypervisor_hostname | None                                                   |
| OS-EXT-SRV-ATTR:instance_name       |                                                        |
| OS-EXT-STS:power_state              | NOSTATE                                                |
| OS-EXT-STS:task_state               | scheduling                                             |
| OS-EXT-STS:vm_state                 | building                                               |
| OS-SRV-USG:launched_at              | None                                                   |
| OS-SRV-USG:terminated_at            | None                                                   |
| accessIPv4                          |                                                        |
| accessIPv6                          |                                                        |
| addresses                           |                                                        |
| adminPass                           | Vpov523hpSHQ                                           |
| config_drive                        |                                                        |
| created                             | 2017-07-04T17:21:21Z                                   |
| flavor                              | m1.small (2)                                           |
| hostId                              |                                                        |
| id                                  | 24b4dcad-536d-4b4f-b590-57bee1ba0977                   |
| image                               | CentOS1706image (818cbaa4-6566-4af3-babd-5562ba6bddd8) |
| key_name                            | oskey070417                                            |
| name                                | centos1706devs07                                       |
| progress                            | 0                                                      |
| project_id                          | 13ef090f512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5e                       |
| properties                          |                                                        |
| security_groups                     | name='default'                                         |
| status                              | BUILD                                                  |
| updated                             | 2017-07-04T17:21:21Z                                   |
| user_id                             | 12872bd5a41e40deb62aa271264f5c4b                       |
| volumes_attached                    |                                                        |
+-------------------------------------+--------------------------------------------------------+
(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# nova list
+--------------------------------------+------------------+--------+------------+-------------+-------------------------------------+
| ID                                   | Name             | Status | Task State | Power State | Networks                            |
+--------------------------------------+------------------+--------+------------+-------------+-------------------------------------+
| 16ff2d76-067a-400b-b5b9-f531d19e20a2 | centos1706devs03 | ACTIVE | -          | Running     | internal01=50.0.0.6, 192.168.24.104 |
| 24b4dcad-536d-4b4f-b590-57bee1ba0977 | centos1706devs07 | BUILD  | spawning   | NOSTATE     | internal05=90.0.0.8                 |
+--------------------------------------+------------------+--------+------------+-------------+--------------------------------------








(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack floating ip create ext-net
+---------------------+--------------------------------------+
| Field               | Value                                |
+---------------------+--------------------------------------+
| created_at          | 2017-07-04T17:26:27Z                 |
| description         |                                      |
| fixed_ip_address    | None                                 |
| floating_ip_address | 192.168.24.102                       |
| floating_network_id | 9514caac-2359-42a9-b313-06b777616333 |
| id                  | 6654aba4-e615-42f9-98b1-ecfe3b9e78b0 |
| name                | 192.168.24.102                       |
| port_id             | None                                 |
| project_id          | 13ef090f512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5e     |
| revision_number     | 0                                    |
| router_id           | None                                 |
| status              | DOWN                                 |
| updated_at          | 2017-07-04T17:26:27Z                 |
+---------------------+--------------------------------------+
(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack server add floating ip centos1706devs07  192.168.24.102
(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# nova list
+--------------------------------------+------------------+--------+------------+-------------+-------------------------------------+
| ID                                   | Name             | Status | Task State | Power State | Networks                            |
+--------------------------------------+------------------+--------+------------+-------------+-------------------------------------+
| 16ff2d76-067a-400b-b5b9-f531d19e20a2 | centos1706devs03 | ACTIVE | -          | Running     | internal01=50.0.0.6, 192.168.24.104 |
| 24b4dcad-536d-4b4f-b590-57bee1ba0977 | centos1706devs07 | ACTIVE | -          | Running     | internal05=90.0.0.8, 192.168.24.102 |
+--------------------------------------+------------------+--------+------------+-------------+--------------------------------------




********************************************


Now examine carefully output bellow 


********************************************


(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# neutron  router-show RouterDVA
neutron CLI is deprecated and will be removed in the future. Use openstack CLI instead.
+-------------------------+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Field                   | Value                                                                                            |
+-------------------------+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| admin_state_up          | True                                                                                             |
| availability_zone_hints |                                                                                                  |
| availability_zones      | nova                                                                                             |
| created_at              | 2017-07-04T17:15:20Z                                                                             |
| description             |                                                                                                  |
| external_gateway_info   | {"network_id": "9514caac-2359-42a9-b313-06b777616333", "enable_snat": true,                      |
|                         | "external_fixed_ips": [{"subnet_id": "929481f8-8e93-42cb-80b1-58e13d36ecad", "ip_address":       |
|                         | "192.168.24.105"}]}                                                                              |
| flavor_id               |                                                                                                  |
| ha                      | True                                                                                             |
| id                      | f35b3aed-100f-4cc7-96b3-232563fea9ed                                                             |
| name                    | RouterDVA                                                                                        |
| project_id              | 13ef090f512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5e                                                                 |
| revision_number         | 8                                                                                                |
| routes                  |                                                                                                  |
| status                  | ACTIVE                                                                                           |
| tags                    |                                                                                                  |
| tenant_id               | 13ef090f512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5e                                                                 |
| updated_at              | 2017-07-04T17:17:36Z                                                                             |
+-------------------------+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# neutron  router-port-list RouterDVA
neutron CLI is deprecated and will be removed in the future. Use openstack CLI instead.
+-------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------+--------------------------+
| id                      | name                    | tenant_id               | mac_address       | fixed_ips                |
+-------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------+--------------------------+
| 32400705-fade-          | HA port tenant 13ef090f |                         | fa:16:3e:08:dc:75 | {"subnet_id": "194e10ad- |
| 43b7-95d4-f788ee2e5eff  | 512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5 |                         |                   | 5af1-4c8a-               |
|                         | e                       |                         |                   | af70-b0096737ab0c",      |
|                         |                         |                         |                   | "ip_address":            |
|                         |                         |                         |                   | "169.254.192.1"}         |
| 6f142343-2daa-          |                         |                         | fa:16:3e:31:fc:64 | {"subnet_id":            |
| 4c14-8be5-52be776246f7  |                         |                         |                   | "929481f8-8e93-42cb-     |
|                         |                         |                         |                   | 80b1-58e13d36ecad",      |
|                         |                         |                         |                   | "ip_address":            |
|                         |                         |                         |                   | "192.168.24.105"}        |
| e4b5a2ad-e6e1-4777      |                         | 13ef090f512e426987b9a7a | fa:16:3e:9f:0b:e5 | {"subnet_id": "9a7b7ca4- |
| -8fdf-3a0e7e6dbed2      |                         | 9c63fce5e               |                   | 0635-41e6-a894-678c50cf8 |
|                         |                         |                         |                   | d01", "ip_address":      |
|                         |                         |                         |                   | "90.0.0.1"}              |
| fd151903-f87f-490b-     | HA port tenant 13ef090f |                         | fa:16:3e:58:ef:68 | {"subnet_id": "194e10ad- |
| a2f3-4670fe2fdd05       | 512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5 |                         |                   | 5af1-4c8a-               |
|                         | e                       |                         |                   | af70-b0096737ab0c",      |
|                         |                         |                         |                   | "ip_address":            |
|                         |                         |                         |                   | "169.254.192.9"}         |
| fee6bef1-86a8-4689-b561 | HA port tenant 13ef090f |                         | fa:16:3e:19:1f:95 | {"subnet_id": "194e10ad- |
| -bd66b57ddb1f           | 512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5 |                         |                   | 5af1-4c8a-               |
|                         | e                       |                         |                   | af70-b0096737ab0c",      |
|                         |                         |                         |                   | "ip_address":            |
|                         |                         |                         |                   | "169.254.192.2"}         |
+-------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------+--------------------------+
(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# neutron  port-show e4b5a2ad-e6e1-4777-8fdf-3a0e7e6dbed2
neutron CLI is deprecated and will be removed in the future. Use openstack CLI instead.
+-----------------------+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Field                 | Value                                                                           |
+-----------------------+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| admin_state_up        | True                                                                            |
| allowed_address_pairs |                                                                                 |
| binding:host_id       | overcloud-controller-2.localdomain                                              |
| binding:profile       | {}                                                                              |
| binding:vif_details   | {"port_filter": true, "ovs_hybrid_plug": true}                                  |
| binding:vif_type      | ovs                                                                             |
| binding:vnic_type     | normal                                                                          |
| created_at            | 2017-07-04T17:17:36Z                                                            |
| description           |                                                                                 |
| device_id             | f35b3aed-100f-4cc7-96b3-232563fea9ed                                            |
| device_owner          | network:ha_router_replicated_interface                                          |
| extra_dhcp_opts       |                                                                                 |
| fixed_ips             | {"subnet_id": "9a7b7ca4-0635-41e6-a894-678c50cf8d01", "ip_address": "90.0.0.1"} |
| id                    | e4b5a2ad-e6e1-4777-8fdf-3a0e7e6dbed2                                            |
| mac_address           | fa:16:3e:9f:0b:e5                                                               |
| name                  |                                                                                 |
| network_id            | de7aa4a0-6342-403f-b23d-7f1dd4dcb857                                            |
| port_security_enabled | False                                                                           |
| project_id            | 13ef090f512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5e                                                |
| qos_policy_id         |                                                                                 |
| revision_number       | 8                                                                               |
| security_groups       |                                                                                 |
| status                | DOWN                                                                            |
| tags                  |                                                                                 |
| tenant_id             | 13ef090f512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5e                                                |
| updated_at            | 2017-07-04T17:17:41Z                                                            |
+-----------------------+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# nova list | grep "07"
| 24b4dcad-536d-4b4f-b590-57bee1ba0977 | centos1706devs07 | ACTIVE | -          | Running     | internal05=90.0.0.8, 192.168.24.102 |
(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack console log show centos1706devs07 | tail -35
[   10.039620] cloud-init[756]: ci-info: +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Route info+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
[   10.060089] cloud-init[756]: ci-info: +-------+-----------------+----------+-----------------+-----------+-------+
[   10.064163] cloud-init[756]: ci-info: | Route |   Destination   | Gateway  |     Genmask     | Interface | Flags |
[   10.068511] cloud-init[756]: ci-info: +-------+-----------------+----------+-----------------+-----------+-------+
[   10.087930] cloud-init[756]: ci-info: |   0   |     0.0.0.0     | 90.0.0.1 |     0.0.0.0     |    eth0   |   UG  |
[   10.093203] cloud-init[756]: ci-info: |   1   |     90.0.0.0    | 0.0.0.0  |  255.255.255.0  |    eth0   |   U   |
[   10.111120] cloud-init[756]: ci-info: |   2   | 169.254.169.254 | 90.0.0.1 | 255.255.255.255 |    eth0   |  UGH  |
[   10.115506] cloud-init[756]: ci-info: +-------+-----------------+----------+-----------------+-----------+-------+
[[32m  OK  [0m] Started Postfix Mail Transport Agent.

CentOS Linux 7 (Core)
Kernel 3.10.0-514.26.1.el7.x86_64 on an x86_64

host-90-0-0-8 login: [   36.944163] cloud-init[9069]: Cloud-init v. 0.7.5 running 'modules:config' at Tue, 04 Jul 2017 17:23:03 +0000. Up 36.89 seconds.
[   37.388561] cloud-init[9091]: Cloud-init v. 0.7.5 running 'modules:final' at Tue, 04 Jul 2017 17:23:04 +0000. Up 37.34 seconds.
ci-info: ++++++++++Authorized keys from /home/centos/.ssh/authorized_keys for user centos+++++++++++
ci-info: +---------+-------------------------------------------------+---------+-------------------+
ci-info: | Keytype |                Fingerprint (md5)                | Options |      Comment      |
ci-info: +---------+-------------------------------------------------+---------+-------------------+
ci-info: | ssh-rsa | fc:ba:9f:ba:e1:f3:6a:0c:74:50:73:03:18:0d:1a:df |    -    | Generated-by-Nova |
ci-info: +---------+-------------------------------------------------+---------+-------------------+
ec2: 
ec2: #############################################################
ec2: -----BEGIN SSH HOST KEY FINGERPRINTS-----
ec2: 256 9a:4e:df:33:69:18:d4:2f:9a:81:eb:0e:6d:34:21:ec   (ECDSA)
ec2: 256 da:d3:a1:af:22:b6:d3:ee:08:33:95:25:ee:92:a4:e9   (ED25519)
ec2: 2048 7a:df:a2:be:9c:83:87:d8:c4:7c:99:89:fd:74:8c:e5   (RSA)
ec2: -----END SSH HOST KEY FINGERPRINTS-----
ec2: #############################################################
-----BEGIN SSH HOST KEY KEYS-----
ecdsa-sha2-nistp256 AAAAE2VjZHNhLXNoYTItbmlzdHAyNTYAAAAIbmlzdHAyNTYAAABBBEcISbw7W/73XUCvFkPsE5NtEiFxQ4DXI/F3aDjUxctJlYrgnw7GivfhA0L5Oz0CGwD+HOng4Ospqwk0mOffUTc= 
ssh-ed25519 AAAAC3NzaC1lZDI1NTE5AAAAIE5wnNdefwYHucRAb075LGAk6CjItAS+rT+niApit0cR 
ssh-rsa AAAAB3NzaC1yc2EAAAADAQABAAABAQCcFLanJaN6DIRyMJ8ZScIvRcxCConNF3+seAJfIgpJAzxm9xqvTtijcNTCdKiDRxzbazqGUExUkF8UTcJJ4982EUtMP398VL+Fvztzyio4z/dXmBQQcZaKUuVX7MJK01l7jcQ+Th+eHkVx3xsd49Biz/5szEpI9h99niNBFYcveoxU+jk3vMMbDpgP++7obD8wvBrOaFIWivpIu9uAC+/EwiRxa444TyGkM+SK6A+90CJtMEo9rSX2tdO2NuBfhDxJCZV5+1UUH0CvJ29tD+Suq47u7CJV7mqh7HZks9xCEuv60tGkmtvZ8QeG0GA0Pd8pY2xzkzwZRwiK/Gso7dTT 
-----END SSH HOST KEY KEYS-----
[   37.488165] cloud-init[9091]: Cloud-init v. 0.7.5 finished at Tue, 04 Jul 2017 17:23:04 +0000. Datasource DataSourceOpenStack [net,ver=2].  Up 37.47 seconds


 


****************************************************************************************


Now verify external connection via sshuttle to VM  192.168.24.102


****************************************************************************************




























