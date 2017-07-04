Attempt to verify patch for "metadata service PicklingError" on TripleO QS Master (Pike) via HA overcloud deployment

Perform HA overcloud deployment via TripleO QuickStart Master (Pike) branch
via :-
$ bash quickstart.sh -R master --config config/general_config/pacemaker.yml --nodes config/nodes/3ctlr_2comp.yml $VIRTHOST
to avoid waiting for commit's appearance in Delorean RDO trunk for Master.
Proceed as usual :-
via :-
$ bash quickstart.sh -R master --config config/general_config/pacemaker.yml --nodes config/nodes/3ctlr_2comp.yml $VIRTHOST
to avoid waiting for commit's appearance in Delorean RDO trunk for Master.
Proceed as usual :-
[root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack flavor create --public m1.small --id 2 \ --ram 2000 --disk 20 --vcpus 1 --rxtx-factor 1 [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack keypair create oskey070417 > oskey070417.pem [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack network create ext-net --external \ --provider-physical-network datacentre --provider-network-type flat +---------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | Field | Value | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | admin_state_up | UP | | availability_zone_hints | | | availability_zones | | | created_at 485a474e-3504-491a-b89e-0d628b9f437d | 2017-02-11T16:51:03Z | | description | | | dns_domain | None | | id | bfffc213-f37a-4d45-9f4f-f98e28dad08e | | ipv4_address_scope | None | | ipv6_address_scope | None | | is_default | False | | mtu | 1500 | | name | ext-net | | port_security_enabled | True | | project_id | 3a8b0aabdc6a41889eaed52ebb645a69 | | provider:network_type | flat | | provider:physical_network | datacentre | | provider:segmentation_id | None | | qos_policy_id | None | | revision_number | 4 | | router:external | External | | segments | None | | shared | False | | status | ACTIVE | | subnets | | | updated_at | 2017-02-11T16:51:03Z | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------+ [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack subnet create ext-subnet --network ext-net \ --subnet-range 192.168.24.0/24 --allocation-pool start=192.168.24.100,end=192.168.24.120 \ --no-dhcp --gateway 192.168.24.1 +-------------------+--------------------------------------+ | Field | Value | +-------------------+--------------------------------------+ | allocation_pools | 192.168.24.100-192.168.24.120 | | cidr | 192.168.24.0/24 | | created_at | 2017-02-11T16:51:44Z | | description | | | dns_nameservers | | | enable_dhcp | False | | gateway_ip | 192.168.24.1 | | host_routes | | | id | ee02f73b-b297-43d2-9dc0-b79775ec343b | | ip_version | 4 | | ipv6_address_mode | None | | ipv6_ra_mode | None | | name | ext-subnet | | network_id | bfffc213-f37a-4d45-9f4f-f98e28dad08e | | project_id | 3a8b0aabdc6a41889eaed52ebb645a69 | | revision_number | 2 | | segment_id | None | | service_types | | | subnetpool_id | None | | updated_at | 2017-02-11T16:51:44Z | +-------------------+--------------------------------------+ [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack router create RouterDVA +-------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | Field | Value | +-------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | admin_state_up | UP | | availability_zone_hints | | | availability_zones | | | created_at | 2017-02-11T16:53:55Z | | description | | | distributed | False | | external_gateway_info | None | | flavor_id | None | | ha | True | | id | aa979c40-8826-41a1-9024-4ec23fd3f3e3 | | name | router1 | | project_id | 3a8b0aabdc6a41889eaed52ebb645a69 | | revision_number | None | | routes | | | status | ACTIVE | | updated_at | 2017-02-11T16:53:55Z | +-------------------------+--------------------------------------+ [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack router set RouterDVA --external-gateway ext-net (overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack network create internal05 +---------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | Field | Value | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | admin_state_up | UP | | availability_zone_hints | | | availability_zones | | | created_at | 2017-07-04T17:16:18Z | | description | | | dns_domain | None | | id | de7aa4a0-6342-403f-b23d-7f1dd4dcb857 | | ipv4_address_scope | None | | ipv6_address_scope | None | | is_default | False | | is_vlan_transparent | None | | mtu | 1450 | | name | internal05 | | port_security_enabled | True | | project_id | 13ef090f512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5e | | provider:network_type | vxlan | | provider:physical_network | None | | provider:segmentation_id | 99 | | qos_policy_id | None | | revision_number | 2 | | router:external | Internal | | segments | None | | shared | False | | status | ACTIVE | | subnets | | | tags | [] | | updated_at | 2017-07-04T17:16:19Z | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------+ (overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack subnet create sub-internal05 --network internal05 \ > --subnet-range 90.0.0.0/24 --dns-nameserver 83.221.202.254 +-------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | Field | Value | +-------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | allocation_pools | 90.0.0.2-90.0.0.254 | | cidr | 90.0.0.0/24 | | created_at | 2017-07-04T17:16:48Z | | description | | | dns_nameservers | 83.221.202.254 | | enable_dhcp | True | | gateway_ip | 90.0.0.1 | | host_routes | | | id | 9a7b7ca4-0635-41e6-a894-678c50cf8d01 | | ip_version | 4 | | ipv6_address_mode | None | | ipv6_ra_mode | None | | name | sub-internal05 | | network_id | de7aa4a0-6342-403f-b23d-7f1dd4dcb857 | | project_id | 13ef090f512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5e | | revision_number | 0 | | segment_id | None | | service_types | | | subnetpool_id | None | | tags | [] | | updated_at | 2017-07-04T17:16:48Z | | use_default_subnet_pool | None | +-------------------------+--------------------------------------+ (overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack router add subnet RouterDVA 9a7b7ca4-0635-41e6-a894-678c50cf8d01 Check following output
*****************************************************************************
Ignore internal interface status "Down" and proceed as follows :-
*****************************************************************************
The next step is supposed to be patching /usr/lib/python2.7/site-packages/nova/api/metadata/base.py
as suggested in https://bugs.launchpad.net/nova/+bug/1694666
*********************************
On each Controller Node :-
*********************************
# cd /usr/lib/python2.7/site-packages/nova/api/metadata Then aplly patches 1) https://git.openstack.org/cgit/openstack/nova/patch/?id=2fee972bde4a04d398d32aa6c8b6d27819db697b 2) https://review.openstack.org/gitweb?p=openstack/nova.git;a=patch;h=ced5b6a7f9e713d83915e9d832ada1eb61c4caf9 to base.py **************************************************************************** After patching the critical piece of code base.py should look like Details here https://bugs.launchpad.net/nova/+bug/1694666 **************************************************************************** class InstanceMetadata(object): """Instance metadata.""" def __init__(self, instance, address=None, content=None, extra_md=None, network_info=None, vd_driver=None, network_metadata=None, request_context=None): """Creation of this object should basically cover all time consuming collection. Methods after that should not cause time delays due to network operations or lengthy cpu operations. The user should then get a single instance and make multiple method calls on it. """ if not content: content = [] ctxt = context.get_admin_context() instance.ec2_ids instance.keypairs instance.device_metadata instance = objects.Instance.obj_from_primitive( instance.obj_to_primitive()) # python -m py_compile base.py ******************************************************************************** Following service is supposed to be restarted after recompiling base.py on each Controller Node ******************************************************************************** # systemctl restart openstack-nova-api.service
(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack image list
+--------------------------------------+-----------------+--------+
| ID | Name | Status |
+--------------------------------------+-----------------+--------+
| 818cbaa4-6566-4af3-babd-5562ba6bddd8 | CentOS1706image | active |
| 16523dc0-2925-42c7-9d58-811f1cce0084 | VF24Cloud-image | active |
+--------------------------------------+-----------------+--------+
(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack network list
+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+
| ID | Name | Subnets |
+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+
| 9514caac-2359-42a9-b313-06b77 | ext-net | 929481f8-8e93-42cb- |
| 7616333 | | 80b1-58e13d36ecad |
| de7aa4a0-6342-403f-b23d- | internal05 | 9a7b7ca4-0635-41e6-a894-678c5 |
| 7f1dd4dcb857 | | 0cf8d01 |
| e1bb1609-a9f0-4801-b65b- | HA network tenant 13ef090f512 | 194e10ad-5af1-4c8a- |
| 4ca4ccbef71d | e426987b9a7a9c63fce5e | af70-b0096737ab0c |
| f361e324-8548-4f8c-b312-2af2b | internal01 | 16bb77e1-61a7-4622-beb9-afe9c |
| 3714ea2 | | a2e0ce2 |
+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+
(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack subnet list
+----------------------------------+----------------------------------+-----------------------------------+------------------+
| ID | Name | Network | Subnet |
+----------------------------------+----------------------------------+-----------------------------------+------------------+
| 16bb77e1-61a7-4622-beb9-afe9ca2e | sub-internal01 | f361e324-8548-4f8c-b312-2af2b3714 | 50.0.0.0/24 |
| 0ce2 | | ea2 | |
| 194e10ad-5af1-4c8a- | HA subnet tenant | e1bb1609-a9f0-4801-b65b- | 169.254.192.0/18 |
| af70-b0096737ab0c | 13ef090f512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5e | 4ca4ccbef71d | |
| 929481f8-8e93-42cb- | ext-subnet | 9514caac-2359-42a9-b313-06b777616 | 192.168.24.0/24 |
| 80b1-58e13d36ecad | | 333 | |
| 9a7b7ca4-0635-41e6-a894-678c50cf | sub-internal05 | de7aa4a0-6342-403f-b23d- | 90.0.0.0/24 |
| 8d01 | | 7f1dd4dcb857 | |
+----------------------------------+----------------------------------+-----------------------------------+------------------+
(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack server create --flavor 2 --key-name oskey070417 \
> --image 818cbaa4-6566-4af3-babd-5562ba6bddd8 \
> --nic net-id=de7aa4a0-6342-403f-b23d-7f1dd4dcb857 centos1706devs07
+-------------------------------------+--------------------------------------------------------+
| Field | Value |
+-------------------------------------+--------------------------------------------------------+
| OS-DCF:diskConfig | MANUAL |
| OS-EXT-AZ:availability_zone | |
| OS-EXT-SRV-ATTR:host | None |
| OS-EXT-SRV-ATTR:hypervisor_hostname | None |
| OS-EXT-SRV-ATTR:instance_name | |
| OS-EXT-STS:power_state | NOSTATE |
| OS-EXT-STS:task_state | scheduling |
| OS-EXT-STS:vm_state | building |
| OS-SRV-USG:launched_at | None |
| OS-SRV-USG:terminated_at | None |
| accessIPv4 | |
| accessIPv6 | |
| addresses | |
| adminPass | Vpov523hpSHQ |
| config_drive | |
| created | 2017-07-04T17:21:21Z |
| flavor | m1.small (2) |
| hostId | |
| id | 24b4dcad-536d-4b4f-b590-57bee1ba0977 |
| image | CentOS1706image (818cbaa4-6566-4af3-babd-5562ba6bddd8) |
| key_name | oskey070417 |
| name | centos1706devs07 |
| progress | 0 |
| project_id | 13ef090f512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5e |
| properties | |
| security_groups | name='default' |
| status | BUILD |
| updated | 2017-07-04T17:21:21Z |
| user_id | 12872bd5a41e40deb62aa271264f5c4b |
| volumes_attached | |
+-------------------------------------+--------------------------------------------------------+
(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# nova list
+--------------------------------------+------------------+--------+------------+-------------+-------------------------------------+
| ID | Name | Status | Task State | Power State | Networks |
+--------------------------------------+------------------+--------+------------+-------------+-------------------------------------+
| 16ff2d76-067a-400b-b5b9-f531d19e20a2 | centos1706devs03 | ACTIVE | - | Running | internal01=50.0.0.6, 192.168.24.104 |
| 24b4dcad-536d-4b4f-b590-57bee1ba0977 | centos1706devs07 | BUILD | spawning | NOSTATE | internal05=90.0.0.8 |
+--------------------------------------+------------------+--------+------------+-------------+--------------------------------------
(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack floating ip create ext-net +---------------------+--------------------------------------+ | Field | Value | +---------------------+--------------------------------------+ | created_at | 2017-07-04T17:26:27Z | | description | | | fixed_ip_address | None | | floating_ip_address | 192.168.24.102 | | floating_network_id | 9514caac-2359-42a9-b313-06b777616333 | | id | 6654aba4-e615-42f9-98b1-ecfe3b9e78b0 | | name | 192.168.24.102 | | port_id | None | | project_id | 13ef090f512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5e | | revision_number | 0 | | router_id | None | | status | DOWN | | updated_at | 2017-07-04T17:26:27Z | +---------------------+--------------------------------------+ (overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack server add floating ip centos1706devs07 192.168.24.102 (overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# nova list +--------------------------------------+------------------+--------+------------+-------------+-------------------------------------+ | ID | Name | Status | Task State | Power State | Networks | +--------------------------------------+------------------+--------+------------+-------------+-------------------------------------+ | 16ff2d76-067a-400b-b5b9-f531d19e20a2 | centos1706devs03 | ACTIVE | - | Running | internal01=50.0.0.6, 192.168.24.104 | | 24b4dcad-536d-4b4f-b590-57bee1ba0977 | centos1706devs07 | ACTIVE | - | Running | internal05=90.0.0.8, 192.168.24.102 | +--------------------------------------+------------------+--------+------------+-------------+--------------------------------------
********************************************
Now examine carefully output bellow
********************************************
(overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# neutron router-show RouterDVA neutron CLI is deprecated and will be removed in the future. Use openstack CLI instead. +-------------------------+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Field | Value | +-------------------------+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | admin_state_up | True | | availability_zone_hints | | | availability_zones | nova | | created_at | 2017-07-04T17:15:20Z | | description | | | external_gateway_info | {"network_id": "9514caac-2359-42a9-b313-06b777616333", "enable_snat": true, | | | "external_fixed_ips": [{"subnet_id": "929481f8-8e93-42cb-80b1-58e13d36ecad", "ip_address": | | | "192.168.24.105"}]} | | flavor_id | | | ha | True | | id | f35b3aed-100f-4cc7-96b3-232563fea9ed | | name | RouterDVA | | project_id | 13ef090f512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5e | | revision_number | 8 | | routes | | | status | ACTIVE | | tags | | | tenant_id | 13ef090f512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5e | | updated_at | 2017-07-04T17:17:36Z | +-------------------------+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ (overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# neutron router-port-list RouterDVA neutron CLI is deprecated and will be removed in the future. Use openstack CLI instead. +-------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------+--------------------------+ | id | name | tenant_id | mac_address | fixed_ips | +-------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------+--------------------------+ | 32400705-fade- | HA port tenant 13ef090f | | fa:16:3e:08:dc:75 | {"subnet_id": "194e10ad- | | 43b7-95d4-f788ee2e5eff | 512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5 | | | 5af1-4c8a- | | | e | | | af70-b0096737ab0c", | | | | | | "ip_address": | | | | | | "169.254.192.1"} | | 6f142343-2daa- | | | fa:16:3e:31:fc:64 | {"subnet_id": | | 4c14-8be5-52be776246f7 | | | | "929481f8-8e93-42cb- | | | | | | 80b1-58e13d36ecad", | | | | | | "ip_address": | | | | | | "192.168.24.105"} | | e4b5a2ad-e6e1-4777 | | 13ef090f512e426987b9a7a | fa:16:3e:9f:0b:e5 | {"subnet_id": "9a7b7ca4- | | -8fdf-3a0e7e6dbed2 | | 9c63fce5e | | 0635-41e6-a894-678c50cf8 | | | | | | d01", "ip_address": | | | | | | "90.0.0.1"} | | fd151903-f87f-490b- | HA port tenant 13ef090f | | fa:16:3e:58:ef:68 | {"subnet_id": "194e10ad- | | a2f3-4670fe2fdd05 | 512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5 | | | 5af1-4c8a- | | | e | | | af70-b0096737ab0c", | | | | | | "ip_address": | | | | | | "169.254.192.9"} | | fee6bef1-86a8-4689-b561 | HA port tenant 13ef090f | | fa:16:3e:19:1f:95 | {"subnet_id": "194e10ad- | | -bd66b57ddb1f | 512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5 | | | 5af1-4c8a- | | | e | | | af70-b0096737ab0c", | | | | | | "ip_address": | | | | | | "169.254.192.2"} | +-------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------+--------------------------+ (overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# neutron port-show e4b5a2ad-e6e1-4777-8fdf-3a0e7e6dbed2 neutron CLI is deprecated and will be removed in the future. Use openstack CLI instead. +-----------------------+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Field | Value | +-----------------------+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | admin_state_up | True | | allowed_address_pairs | | | binding:host_id | overcloud-controller-2.localdomain | | binding:profile | {} | | binding:vif_details | {"port_filter": true, "ovs_hybrid_plug": true} | | binding:vif_type | ovs | | binding:vnic_type | normal | | created_at | 2017-07-04T17:17:36Z | | description | | | device_id | f35b3aed-100f-4cc7-96b3-232563fea9ed | | device_owner | network:ha_router_replicated_interface | | extra_dhcp_opts | | | fixed_ips | {"subnet_id": "9a7b7ca4-0635-41e6-a894-678c50cf8d01", "ip_address": "90.0.0.1"} | | id | e4b5a2ad-e6e1-4777-8fdf-3a0e7e6dbed2 | | mac_address | fa:16:3e:9f:0b:e5 | | name | | | network_id | de7aa4a0-6342-403f-b23d-7f1dd4dcb857 | | port_security_enabled | False | | project_id | 13ef090f512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5e | | qos_policy_id | | | revision_number | 8 | | security_groups | | | status | DOWN | | tags | | | tenant_id | 13ef090f512e426987b9a7a9c63fce5e | | updated_at | 2017-07-04T17:17:41Z | +-----------------------+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ (overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# nova list | grep "07" | 24b4dcad-536d-4b4f-b590-57bee1ba0977 | centos1706devs07 | ACTIVE | - | Running | internal05=90.0.0.8, 192.168.24.102 | (overcloud) [root@overcloud-controller-0 ~]# openstack console log show centos1706devs07 | tail -35 [ 10.039620] cloud-init[756]: ci-info: +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Route info+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ [ 10.060089] cloud-init[756]: ci-info: +-------+-----------------+----------+-----------------+-----------+-------+ [ 10.064163] cloud-init[756]: ci-info: | Route | Destination | Gateway | Genmask | Interface | Flags | [ 10.068511] cloud-init[756]: ci-info: +-------+-----------------+----------+-----------------+-----------+-------+ [ 10.087930] cloud-init[756]: ci-info: | 0 | 0.0.0.0 | 90.0.0.1 | 0.0.0.0 | eth0 | UG | [ 10.093203] cloud-init[756]: ci-info: | 1 | 90.0.0.0 | 0.0.0.0 | 255.255.255.0 | eth0 | U | [ 10.111120] cloud-init[756]: ci-info: | 2 | 169.254.169.254 | 90.0.0.1 | 255.255.255.255 | eth0 | UGH | [ 10.115506] cloud-init[756]: ci-info: +-------+-----------------+----------+-----------------+-----------+-------+ [[32m OK [0m] Started Postfix Mail Transport Agent. CentOS Linux 7 (Core) Kernel 3.10.0-514.26.1.el7.x86_64 on an x86_64 host-90-0-0-8 login: [ 36.944163] cloud-init[9069]: Cloud-init v. 0.7.5 running 'modules:config' at Tue, 04 Jul 2017 17:23:03 +0000. Up 36.89 seconds. [ 37.388561] cloud-init[9091]: Cloud-init v. 0.7.5 running 'modules:final' at Tue, 04 Jul 2017 17:23:04 +0000. Up 37.34 seconds. ci-info: ++++++++++Authorized keys from /home/centos/.ssh/authorized_keys for user centos+++++++++++ ci-info: +---------+-------------------------------------------------+---------+-------------------+ ci-info: | Keytype | Fingerprint (md5) | Options | Comment | ci-info: +---------+-------------------------------------------------+---------+-------------------+ ci-info: | ssh-rsa | fc:ba:9f:ba:e1:f3:6a:0c:74:50:73:03:18:0d:1a:df | - | Generated-by-Nova | ci-info: +---------+-------------------------------------------------+---------+-------------------+ ec2: ec2: ############################################################# ec2: -----BEGIN SSH HOST KEY FINGERPRINTS----- ec2: 256 9a:4e:df:33:69:18:d4:2f:9a:81:eb:0e:6d:34:21:ec (ECDSA) ec2: 256 da:d3:a1:af:22:b6:d3:ee:08:33:95:25:ee:92:a4:e9 (ED25519) ec2: 2048 7a:df:a2:be:9c:83:87:d8:c4:7c:99:89:fd:74:8c:e5 (RSA) ec2: -----END SSH HOST KEY FINGERPRINTS----- ec2: ############################################################# -----BEGIN SSH HOST KEY KEYS----- ecdsa-sha2-nistp256 AAAAE2VjZHNhLXNoYTItbmlzdHAyNTYAAAAIbmlzdHAyNTYAAABBBEcISbw7W/73XUCvFkPsE5NtEiFxQ4DXI/F3aDjUxctJlYrgnw7GivfhA0L5Oz0CGwD+HOng4Ospqwk0mOffUTc= ssh-ed25519 AAAAC3NzaC1lZDI1NTE5AAAAIE5wnNdefwYHucRAb075LGAk6CjItAS+rT+niApit0cR ssh-rsa AAAAB3NzaC1yc2EAAAADAQABAAABAQCcFLanJaN6DIRyMJ8ZScIvRcxCConNF3+seAJfIgpJAzxm9xqvTtijcNTCdKiDRxzbazqGUExUkF8UTcJJ4982EUtMP398VL+Fvztzyio4z/dXmBQQcZaKUuVX7MJK01l7jcQ+Th+eHkVx3xsd49Biz/5szEpI9h99niNBFYcveoxU+jk3vMMbDpgP++7obD8wvBrOaFIWivpIu9uAC+/EwiRxa444TyGkM+SK6A+90CJtMEo9rSX2tdO2NuBfhDxJCZV5+1UUH0CvJ29tD+Suq47u7CJV7mqh7HZks9xCEuv60tGkmtvZ8QeG0GA0Pd8pY2xzkzwZRwiK/Gso7dTT -----END SSH HOST KEY KEYS----- [ 37.488165] cloud-init[9091]: Cloud-init v. 0.7.5 finished at Tue, 04 Jul 2017 17:23:04 +0000. Datasource DataSourceOpenStack [net,ver=2]. Up 37.47 seconds
****************************************************************************************
Now verify external connection via sshuttle to VM 192.168.24.102
****************************************************************************************
No comments:
Post a Comment